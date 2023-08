I see Parry is probably our backup Right-wingback.

I still can't see who our backup Left-wingback back is.



I guess I don't know enough about our new players yet, so I'll just have to trust the management.



I've been thinking this myself, I also don't see two natural options to cover w/fb. Parry, for one. But even if she can play either side, we're still surely an option of some description short. Our incomings don't suggest another defender will be added, though. Two out/three in. We're no worse off if we look at it like for like, since only Campbell was a natural fb and we have Parry in her place. It's just that everyone who tended to do the job in a pinch are those we've parted with. So somebody else in the squad must be being eyed.