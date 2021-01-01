Nice - pretty good goal return for a center back.



Does she slot straight into our back three (assuming Beard sticks with three-at-the-back)? Bonner - Fahey - Clark?



Fahey out for Grace Fisk, I would imagine. That transfer is expected to be wrapped up by the end of the week. Neither she nor Clark will have chosen us if it's only a bench role on offer.Fahey I can see taking the backup role made free by Robe's departure. Which leaves Bonner vs Matthews for the other first choice CB role alongside Clark and Fisk. Matthews is the versatile one, she can return to midfield, and we do arguably need to strengthen its defensive capability anyway. Bonner only plays CB. Bonner - Fisk - Clark seems the most likely to me.But we've certainly got the necessary options to field multiple combos. And we may even see Clark tried at WB since we've let go of both Campbell and Roberts and shes clearly very comfortable doing more than just defending. But I imagine it will be mostly Lucy Parry's job to provide the cover for Hinds and Koivisto.