« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 112 113 114 115 116 [117]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)  (Read 497286 times)

Offline BassTunedToRed

  • This X-Axis goes up to 11.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 885
    • Bass Tuned To Red
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4640 on: Yesterday at 01:00:09 pm »
Logged

Offline On Axis

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,202
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4641 on: Yesterday at 01:58:24 pm »
Quote from: BassTunedToRed on Yesterday at 01:00:09 pm
Another signing confirmed for LFCW - defender Jenna Clark

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-fc-women-complete-signing-defender-jenna-clark
Nice - pretty good goal return for a center back.

Does she slot straight into our back three (assuming Beard sticks with three-at-the-back)? Bonner - Fahey - Clark?
Logged

Offline BassTunedToRed

  • This X-Axis goes up to 11.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 885
    • Bass Tuned To Red
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4642 on: Yesterday at 02:07:47 pm »
Quote from: On Axis on Yesterday at 01:58:24 pm
Nice - pretty good goal return for a center back.

Does she slot straight into our back three (assuming Beard sticks with three-at-the-back)? Bonner - Fahey - Clark?

I found her debut international goal: https://www.youtube.com/clip/UgkxhefjEA07Cpcg8arOpzvl0cpmNe08tD_P

I don't know a thing about Glasgow City but it looks like she played as RCB in a back four (though she was central in a back three in a CL qualifier).
Logged

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,488
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4643 on: Yesterday at 03:12:48 pm »
Quote from: BassTunedToRed on Yesterday at 01:00:09 pm
Another signing confirmed for LFCW - defender Jenna Clark

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-fc-women-complete-signing-defender-jenna-clark
Another childhood red. Seems to be that if you want to sign for us you either have to be one or have played for Beard before.
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,351
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4644 on: Yesterday at 06:34:07 pm »
Stengel could of got one in the first half but team mate didn't see her for the cutback,unmarked 6 yrds out.There are no games next weekend so next action is July 23rd in the challenge cup,might be why she started?
Logged

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,488
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4645 on: Today at 05:06:46 am »
Quote from: On Axis on Yesterday at 01:58:24 pm
Nice - pretty good goal return for a center back.

Does she slot straight into our back three (assuming Beard sticks with three-at-the-back)? Bonner - Fahey - Clark?
Fahey out for Grace Fisk, I would imagine. That transfer is expected to be wrapped up by the end of the week. Neither she nor Clark will have chosen us if it's only a bench role on offer.

Fahey I can see taking the backup role made free by Robe's departure. Which leaves Bonner vs Matthews for the other first choice CB role alongside Clark and Fisk. Matthews is the versatile one, she can return to midfield, and we do arguably need to strengthen its defensive capability anyway. Bonner only plays CB. Bonner - Fisk - Clark seems the most likely to me.

But we've certainly got the necessary options to field multiple combos. And we may even see Clark tried at WB since we've let go of both Campbell and Roberts and shes clearly very comfortable doing more than just defending. But I imagine it will be mostly Lucy Parry's job to provide the cover for Hinds and Koivisto.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 112 113 114 115 116 [117]   Go Up
« previous next »
 