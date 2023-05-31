Never saw this comingIn all seriousness though, it's nice to finally have this whole project reach its outcome. We've been at since before the pandemic. I do wonder though if we might have ended up elsewhere if it wasn't for the brakes having to be applied in 2020. But I don't suppose we'll ever know what the alternatives sites were, let alone what might otherwise have been.Hopefully it won't take too long to put all of the pieces into place. One of Emma Sanders' earlier reports was saying September for moving in. That sounds a little tight if planning permission and local consultations are stages we have to pass through first? Though I guess it doesn't particularly matter if September is missed, we'll not be ready for the start of pre-season either way.edit: ignore the above, it seems we really will be ready to move in before the season itself starts, just not in time for the start of pre-season training.