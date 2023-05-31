« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)  (Read 495297 times)

Offline shank94

  Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 751
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4600 on: May 31, 2023, 04:09:26 pm »
Quote from: leinad on May 31, 2023, 04:07:23 pm
Exclusive: Liverpool closing in on a deal to buy back Melwood as a training base for their womens team.
Historic 12-acre site was sold to affordable housing developer Torus for around £10million in 2019.

https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1663911046388621312?t=YM4WzdqnIG9_dJLEdSch-w&s=19

https://theathletic.com/4566731/2023/05/31/liverpool-melwood-training-ground-women/?source=emp_shared_article

We making a profit on these two deals combined together?
Everyone knows it's shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Offline Samie

  The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,945
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4601 on: May 31, 2023, 04:51:08 pm »
My snooping always leads to something.  ;D

But as I've always said Melwood should never have been sold off and it should've been given to the Women's team when we left for Kirkby.

Kirkby site should've been in the plans for Women's side too in the first place.
« Last Edit: May 31, 2023, 04:52:52 pm by Samie »
Offline kellan

  Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,480
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4602 on: May 31, 2023, 05:33:31 pm »
The article summed up is: Torus' original plan to keep the Melwood buildings for use by Carragher's and Fowler's academy, with themselves building houses on the rest of the site, has been partially scrapped. The houses aren't now happening, they're selling the site back to us instead. Carragher's and Fowler's academy is to remain as it is and will be sharing the facility with the women's team. The price of the purchase isn't yet known (to the Athletic only, presumably) but it's being theorised in the article that we will probably end up paying more to buy it back than we sold it for. It's not likely the place will be ready for the start of pre-season, more likely September-ish.
Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,850
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4603 on: May 31, 2023, 06:46:54 pm »
Great for the women's team as they deserve better facilities than Tranmere and Wirral college. Will let the club attract better players.

That being said, I don't think the club should be let off from not providing provisions within the Training Centre in Kirkby from the start.

There is a real chance at using this as a springboard to move up the table next season. Liverpool has shown they can take points off the big 4. Now they need the consistency with that.
Offline Mighty_Red

  Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,649
  All hail the King...
    Join the fight - SOS
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4604 on: June 1, 2023, 10:05:23 am »
Glad we're getting Melwood back though it does smack of a lack of foresight that we simply didn't consider the women's team when we devised the Kirkby strategy. Even if we couldn't fit the Womens team in at Kirkby then we should've kept Melwood for them and maybe selling/leasing part of it to fund it.
Offline LeoT

  ayer - makes me feel like daaaancin'...... Is now officially a wannabeliever......
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 347
  My cup is barely even half empty
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4605 on: June 6, 2023, 05:12:51 pm »
Looks like Reading may be having a bit of a fire sale...
Not many of their squad who would improve our starting 11, but maybe a couple who could be squad players replacing those we recently released.

   https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/65820385
Offline LeoT

  ayer - makes me feel like daaaancin'...... Is now officially a wannabeliever......
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 347
  My cup is barely even half empty
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4606 on: June 6, 2023, 05:13:36 pm »
Looks like Leicester are releasing a bunch too...

   https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/65823062
Offline On Axis

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,196
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4607 on: June 6, 2023, 07:56:34 pm »
Quote from: LeoT on June  6, 2023, 05:12:51 pm
Looks like Reading may be having a bit of a fire sale...
Not many of their squad who would improve our starting 11, but maybe a couple who could be squad players replacing those we recently released.

   https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/65820385
It's on The Athletic, but there's a story on there about how their women's team is going part-time now after relegation. Shame.
Offline kellan

  Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,480
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4608 on: June 8, 2023, 09:46:51 am »
Quote from: kellan on May 28, 2023, 01:08:16 pm
These are the players we've been linked with so far:

Teagan Micah
Sam Kerr (signed for Bayern)
Jenna Clark
Martina Piemonte (favouring Everton)
Sophie Roman Haug
*Mia Enderby - Sheffield United/England u19
Enderby is a forward, either wide or through the middle. Pretty different age/experience profile from the other forwards on this list so she doesn't strike me as an alternative, and neither have we had any young forward in the squad who is ready to graduate to a starting role that will then leave an empty bench spot for Enderby to take. So I'm wondering if our interest in her involves signing her up and then loaning her out. But that said, she isn't really any younger than Silcock, who hasn't been loaned out and who is set to remain in the first time. I suppose it could go either way, because Parry is a year older than both of these two and she is also going into the first team for next season, but the difference is she just spent a year on loan playing in the SWPL.
Offline Samie

  The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,945
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4609 on: June 8, 2023, 02:01:54 pm »
https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1666792190247329794?cxt=HHwWhICz4c-q0aEuAAAA



Quote
We are once again the proud owners of the Clubs iconic former training ground, Melwood.

The legendary elite facility is set to create a whole new chapter for @LiverpoolFCWs first team and academy
Offline On Axis

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,196
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4610 on: June 8, 2023, 02:05:23 pm »
The club officially announced their purchase of Melwood as their women's training facility. Good news https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-fc-create-elite-training-facility-lfc-women-melwood

The article also announces that the women's team is adopting the men's team crest, dropping the "Women" at the bottom.
« Last Edit: June 8, 2023, 02:08:50 pm by On Axis »
Offline kellan

  Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,480
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4611 on: June 8, 2023, 03:34:59 pm »
Never saw this coming  ;D

In all seriousness though, it's nice to finally have this whole project reach its outcome. We've been at since before the pandemic. I do wonder though if we might have ended up elsewhere if it wasn't for the brakes having to be applied in 2020. But I don't suppose we'll ever know what the alternatives sites were, let alone what might otherwise have been.

Hopefully it won't take too long to put all of the pieces into place. One of Emma Sanders' earlier reports was saying September for moving in. That sounds a little tight if planning permission and local consultations are stages we have to pass through first? Though I guess it doesn't particularly matter if September is missed, we'll not be ready for the start of pre-season either way.

edit: ignore the above, it seems we really will be ready to move in before the season itself starts, just not in time for the start of pre-season training.
« Last Edit: June 8, 2023, 03:38:33 pm by kellan »
Offline Samie

  The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,945
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4612 on: June 8, 2023, 03:44:00 pm »
They have to do a bit of refurbish and a paint job but otherwise everything is in order to move in pretty quickly.
Offline paisley1977

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,480
  Bob an ordinary man of extraordinary greatness.
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4613 on: June 8, 2023, 04:54:37 pm »
Will there be room to build a small stadium? in the grounds. It would be a shame for all those red seats going to waste at Anfield.
Offline Red46

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 163
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4614 on: June 8, 2023, 04:56:53 pm »
Quote from: kellan on June  8, 2023, 03:34:59 pm
Never saw this coming  ;D

In all seriousness though, it's nice to finally have this whole project reach its outcome. We've been at since before the pandemic. I do wonder though if we might have ended up elsewhere if it wasn't for the brakes having to be applied in 2020. But I don't suppose we'll ever know what the alternatives sites were, let alone what might otherwise have been.

Hopefully it won't take too long to put all of the pieces into place. One of Emma Sanders' earlier reports was saying September for moving in. That sounds a little tight if planning permission and local consultations are stages we have to pass through first? Though I guess it doesn't particularly matter if September is missed, we'll not be ready for the start of pre-season either way.

edit: ignore the above, it seems we really will be ready to move in before the season itself starts, just not in time for the start of pre-season training.

The ladies will be training on hallowed ground, they will literally be treading in the footsteps of giants.
Offline oojason

  The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,805
  The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4615 on: June 9, 2023, 01:19:15 pm »
.
'Buying Melwood for Liverpool Women is good. Selling it and overlooking them in the first place was a joke. #LFC auctioned off doors and all sorts from Melwood after they moved into world class facilities at AXA as #LFCW were cramped in at Solar Campus.' - https://twitter.com/CaoimheSport/status/1667101950557540357


'What a return to Melwood means for Liverpool Women':-

https://theathletic.com/4593039/2023/06/09/liverpool-women-melwood - or in full here: https://archive.is/AeJWq


a snippet...


'Three hours after Alexis Mac Allisters transfer from Brighton to Liverpool became official, more good news followed.

Liverpool announced the club had repurchased Melwood, the former training base used by the mens team throughout the 1950s to November 2020. When the AXA Training Centre in Kirkby was nearing completion, Liverpool had sold Melwood to housing developer Torus for £10million ($12.6m) in August 2019.

For supporters of the womens team, it was a gutting blow. Many hoped the keys to the iconic West Derby grounds would be handed over to Liverpool Women. That was not the case. Instead, they were overlooked and would continue training at Tranmere Rovers Solar Campus facility on the Wirral.'


Offline btroom

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 207
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4616 on: June 9, 2023, 02:53:38 pm »
This was month ago. little clean up needed. most of the work must be 3 pitches i think
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/fFmaVMdc__c" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/fFmaVMdc__c</a>
Offline kellan

  Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,480
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4617 on: June 9, 2023, 04:24:09 pm »
Really didn't expect to feel so nostalgic seeing inside for what must be my first time since we left the place. I half expected Carol and Caroline to appear when the camera was panning around that canteen.

Presumably we'll be changing the walls from all those men's team players to something else. The club have always done a good job of decorating our facilities that aren't technically our facilities in a way that makes them feel a little more homely, so I'm sure they will nail it now they don't have to worry about stepping on toes. I'm excited to see how this turns out.
Offline oojason

  The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,805
  The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4618 on: June 16, 2023, 01:29:28 pm »

'Liverpool FC Women's BEST goals 2022/23 | Team goals and 'unstoppable' hits!' - a 4 minute video from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0Kk3xobQnWI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0Kk3xobQnWI</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/0Kk3xobQnWI
Offline LeoT

  ayer - makes me feel like daaaancin'...... Is now officially a wannabeliever......
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 347
  My cup is barely even half empty
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4619 on: June 28, 2023, 11:50:30 am »
Looks like Megan Campbell and Leanne Kiernan are both out of the Ireland squad.

Women's World Cup: Aoife Mannion and Megan Campbell left out of Republic of Ireland squad - https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/66039596
Offline On Axis

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,196
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4620 on: July 1, 2023, 04:48:57 pm »
Any transfer rumors as of late? Emma Sanders mentioned some names a few months ago but no signings yet.
Offline BassTunedToRed

  This X-Axis goes up to 11.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 881
    Bass Tuned To Red
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4621 on: July 1, 2023, 05:15:19 pm »
Quote from: On Axis on July  1, 2023, 04:48:57 pm
Any transfer rumors as of late? Emma Sanders mentioned some names a few months ago but no signings yet.

Does the World Cup have any impact on deals being completed? Depends which players they're after, I suppose...
Offline On Axis

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,196
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4622 on: July 1, 2023, 09:02:37 pm »
Quote from: BassTunedToRed on July  1, 2023, 05:15:19 pm
Does the World Cup have any impact on deals being completed? Depends which players they're after, I suppose...
Very well could be. Here's a list of links that kellan posted a while back:

Teagan Micah - in the Australia squad
Sam Kerr - Scotland DNQ - signed for Bayern
Jenna Clark - Scotland DNQ
Martina Piemonte - in the Italy prelim squad
Sophie Roman Haug - in the Norway squad
Offline kellan

  Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,480
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4623 on: July 2, 2023, 08:59:35 am »
Generally speaking, summer transfer windows that have major tournaments in them tend to throw up the same obstacles and delays to transfers for both the men's and women's game. You'll usually see most not being finalised until after international commitments are over.

What complicates that a little more than usual with this particular summer is that the World Cup is falling later than many tournaments do. The group stage doesn't finish until 3 August. The entirety of the last World Cup was over and done with by 7 July, the Euros last year by 31 July. There are going to be players still in AUSNZ until 20 August. The transfer window itself closes three and a bit weeks later.

It may mean clubs and players and agents have had to already do their dealings to the point of completion prior to international commitments, and that it's just a case of announcements being sat on.

We ourselves are not yet running behind on our usual summer transfers timeline. We don't start announcing new players until a week or two into July.
Offline kellan

  Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,480
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4624 on: July 2, 2023, 09:12:52 am »
Some updates I can see I've forgotten to post:

Fahey made the Ireland squad for the World Cup - & we've given her a year extension
Sadly, Kiernan did not make the Ireland squad (nor did Campbell, but she isn't ours any longer)
van de Sanden did not make the Netherlands squad
Lundgaard did not make the Denmark squad
Fuka Nagano did however make the Japan squad

So that's only two definite reds who will be absent for a chunk of pre-season (assuming neither are going anywhere)

Dowie won't be signing a permanent contract. I've not seen any details on whether one was offered/she declined
Offline On Axis

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,196
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4625 on: July 3, 2023, 07:19:21 pm »
Quote from: kellan on July  2, 2023, 08:59:35 am
Generally speaking, summer transfer windows that have major tournaments in them tend to throw up the same obstacles and delays to transfers for both the men's and women's game. You'll usually see most not being finalised until after international commitments are over.

What complicates that a little more than usual with this particular summer is that the World Cup is falling later than many tournaments do. The group stage doesn't finish until 3 August. The entirety of the last World Cup was over and done with by 7 July, the Euros last year by 31 July. There are going to be players still in AUSNZ until 20 August. The transfer window itself closes three and a bit weeks later.

It may mean clubs and players and agents have had to already do their dealings to the point of completion prior to international commitments, and that it's just a case of announcements being sat on.

We ourselves are not yet running behind on our usual summer transfers timeline. We don't start announcing new players until a week or two into July.
That makes sense, thanks for the explanation. I was being impatient and want signings now now now.
Offline kellan

  Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,480
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4626 on: Yesterday at 08:52:53 am »
Quote from: On Axis on July  3, 2023, 07:19:21 pm
That makes sense, thanks for the explanation. I was being impatient and want signings now now now.
I'd be lying if I said I wasn't also feeling impatient.

Italy have announced their final World Cup squad now and Piemonte was a surprise omission. So there could soon be movement on her transfer. Although it was said she isn't favouring us, so I'm not expecting this one to happen. But seeing movement with her might at least give us an idea of what kind of schedule transfers are happening to.
Offline Samie

  The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,945
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4627 on: Yesterday at 04:02:07 pm »
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-fc-women-play-birmingham-city-pre-season-friendly

Quote
Liverpool FC Women will play a pre-season friendly away at Birmingham City on Sunday August 20 at 2pm BST.
Offline kellan

  Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,480
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4628 on: Today at 04:14:42 am »
Quote from: kellan on May 28, 2023, 01:08:16 pm
These are the players we've been linked with so far:

Teagan Micah
Sam Kerr - signed for Bayern
Jenna Clark
Martina Piemonte (favouring Everton)
Sophie Roman Haug
Mia Enderby
*Grace Fisk
New one for the list according to the Telegraph. Fisk's new club has been talked about quite a bit, we were never mentioned until now. Everybody thought for sure that she was bound for Italy. So for us to go from seemingly not involved to favourites to sign her is quite a development. Really nice transfer if we can get it over the line.
