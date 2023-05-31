The article summed up is: Torus' original plan to keep the Melwood buildings for use by Carragher's and Fowler's academy, with themselves building houses on the rest of the site, has been partially scrapped. The houses aren't now happening, they're selling the site back to us instead. Carragher's and Fowler's academy is to remain as it is and will be sharing the facility with the women's team. The price of the purchase isn't yet known (to the Athletic only, presumably) but it's being theorised in the article that we will probably end up paying more to buy it back than we sold it for. It's not likely the place will be ready for the start of pre-season, more likely September-ish.