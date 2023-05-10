Pretty much my thoughts also, Leo.



Humphrey makes sense for an exit. She was reported to be going out on loan during the winter window but didn't in the end. Even after staying, she hasn't managed to get into the team.



Daniels has only really managed to do so herself when we've been short of options. If she goes, Matthews likely will also. And that's just the way it is.



Robe is another who we have only really called on when there wasn't any other choice. Which is something I've been critical of all season. I do think she can do a job for us. Although, that's hard to put into context without knowing what Beard's whole transfer window will end up looking like. At this stage, what's to say there won't be an overhaul of the defence that's so comprehensive Robe is left completely redundant. I actually couldn't blame her if she no longer wants to play back-up in any case.



I'd be disappointed to see Campbell go. It would be hard to no longer have those throw ins of hers available to us after we spent so much of the season being near-totally reliant on them to get the ball anywhere near the box. They have really come to feel like a bonus weapon when all else is failing. And she was, overall, contributing more than Hinds during periods of the season (though I do think Hinds stepped it up a little after briefly starting from the bench).



The Cumings addition (along with Kirby) looks a little different now that know we tried for Evrard in the same window. Presumably both were either alternatives to her or stop-gaps. I would say it's more likely the latter. Though in the case of Kirby, there may also have been an element of future planning. Given it is Kirby who we have been giving games to in place of Laws now that we have nothing to play for, I'm going to assume Kirby is indeed being looked at with a long term eye. Doesn't mean she will be sitting on our bench as our #2 next season though, she might well be loaned out. Emma Sanders didn't mention Laws' contract status but I wouldn't be surprised if we get a new starting keeper regardless. I really can't imagine Evrard was coming in as second choice. What we do with Cumings might be dependent on whether Laws is around. And then there's Foster, a complete question mark.



Hopefully the list that Sanders gave us is a complete list. It's a pretty palatable one, all things considered. Seven names is a lot, but I could name a different list of seven that would leave us with a far greater hole to fill.