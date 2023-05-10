« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 110 111 112 113 114 [115]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)  (Read 482821 times)

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,444
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4560 on: May 10, 2023, 06:27:39 pm »
Emma Sanders (as always, someone buy her a pint) has given us our first bit of insight over contract statuses. She is saying there are quite a few who are on expiring deals. Campbell is likely going after talks over a new one broke down. Daniels, Matthews, Robe, Humphrey, Roberts and Cumings also among those who need to be renewed if they're to stay.

https://twitter.com/em_sandy/status/1656344528280748038
« Last Edit: May 10, 2023, 07:32:09 pm by kellan »
Logged

Offline jediwarrior

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 660
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4561 on: May 11, 2023, 09:17:20 am »
Sounds like there could be a lot of new faces in the summer if a few of those go.

Logged

Offline LeoT

  • ayer - makes me feel like daaaancin'...... Is now officially a wannabeliever......
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 340
  • My cup is barely even half empty
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4562 on: May 11, 2023, 09:39:56 am »
Quote from: kellan on May 10, 2023, 06:27:39 pm
Emma Sanders (as always, someone buy her a pint) has given us our first bit of insight over contract statuses. She is saying there are quite a few who are on expiring deals. Campbell is likely going after talks over a new one broke down. Daniels, Matthews, Robe, Humphrey, Roberts and Cumings also among those who need to be renewed if they're to stay.

https://twitter.com/em_sandy/status/1656344528280748038

If Campbell leaves that would be really dissapointing (I still think she's better than Hinds).
I think we need to do all we can to keep Roberts and Matthews, (and possibly Daniels).
But Robe way is too good to not be playing regular football, whether that's for lower table WSL club or in the Championship.
Cummings is decent but there's always the chance that Foster may be back or we could make Kirby permanent.
I've never been convinced by Humphrey to be honest (though, to be fair, she's never had a run of games).
Logged
My cup is barely even half empty

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,444
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4563 on: May 11, 2023, 10:16:58 am »
Pretty much my thoughts also, Leo.

Humphrey makes sense for an exit. She was reported to be going out on loan during the winter window but didn't in the end. Even after staying, she hasn't managed to get into the team.

Daniels has only really managed to do so herself when we've been short of options. If she goes, Matthews likely will also. And that's just the way it is.

Robe is another who we have only really called on when there wasn't any other choice. Which is something I've been critical of all season. I do think she can do a job for us. Although, that's hard to put into context without knowing what Beard's whole transfer window will end up looking like. At this stage, what's to say there won't be an overhaul of the defence that's so comprehensive Robe is left completely redundant. I actually couldn't blame her if she no longer wants to play back-up in any case.

I'd be disappointed to see Campbell go. It would be hard to no longer have those throw ins of hers available to us after we spent so much of the season being near-totally reliant on them to get the ball anywhere near the box. They have really come to feel like a bonus weapon when all else is failing. And she was, overall, contributing more than Hinds during periods of the season (though I do think Hinds stepped it up a little after briefly starting from the bench).

The Cumings addition (along with Kirby) looks a little different now that know we tried for Evrard in the same window. Presumably both were either alternatives to her or stop-gaps. I would say it's more likely the latter. Though in the case of Kirby, there may also have been an element of future planning. Given it is Kirby who we have been giving games to in place of Laws now that we have nothing to play for, I'm going to assume Kirby is indeed being looked at with a long term eye. Doesn't mean she will be sitting on our bench as our #2 next season though, she might well be loaned out. Emma Sanders didn't mention Laws' contract status but I wouldn't be surprised if we get a new starting keeper regardless. I really can't imagine Evrard was coming in as second choice. What we do with Cumings might be dependent on whether Laws is around. And then there's Foster, a complete question mark.

Hopefully the list that Sanders gave us is a complete list. It's a pretty palatable one, all things considered. Seven names is a lot, but I could name a different list of seven that would leave us with a far greater hole to fill.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,814
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4564 on: May 11, 2023, 03:45:11 pm »
If we're Cat 1 now does that mean they are aware Melwood is getting re-bought for our Women's teams?


https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/apply-lfc-women-talent-identification-days

Quote
LFC Women was recently granted a Category One licence for its new Pro Game Academy (PGA), the new pathway for talented female footballers in England to develop.

Now the club is looking for players interested in joining their PGA at U16 level.

Those applying must live within a 90-minute travel time of the training facilities at L12 8SY.
« Last Edit: May 11, 2023, 03:47:47 pm by Samie »
Logged

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,444
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4565 on: May 11, 2023, 04:55:17 pm »
Quote from: Samie on May 11, 2023, 03:45:11 pm
If we're Cat 1 now does that mean they are aware Melwood is getting re-bought for our Women's teams?
The PGA is new pathway that is being introduced from next season. It replaces the current academy system, to put it simply. We were already Tier One. I would guess we're making a point of having been awarded Cat A for the new system just because all clubs had to apply for the licences.

There might be a bigger clue to be read from your linked announcement in how the player eligibility is limited to being within 90 minutes of a postcode that belongs to Melwood. I'm sure when applications opened up 12 months ago the announcement had the women's academy down as being based at the Kirkby facility. So maybe the Melwood purchase is indeed over the line.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,814
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4566 on: May 11, 2023, 05:02:10 pm »
Well done Watson. We move on to the next case.  8)
Logged

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,444
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4567 on: May 14, 2023, 05:40:05 pm »
Quote from: kellan on May  9, 2023, 08:18:57 am
Reports in Italy are saying there is interest from WSL clubs in AC Milan/Italy striker Martina Piemonte, of which we are one. 12 league goals in 23. Only just recently broken into the national team at 25. She's 6ft2 apparently, which is taller than any goalkeeper we'll probably bring in  ;D
Update: there were three 3 interested clubs but Arsenal have now withdrawn, leaving just ourselves and Everton. It's Everton who are favourites to sign her. I'm not coming across any details on the ins and outs of it all.
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,208
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4568 on: May 15, 2023, 07:38:24 pm »
How long is Dowie's contract?

Is she here for next season?

The club need to offer her a media contract as well. Does an excellent job on LFCTV as a co-commentator.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,444
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4569 on: May 16, 2023, 05:07:03 am »
Quote from: 4pool on May 15, 2023, 07:38:24 pm
How long is Dowie's contract?

Is she here for next season?

The club need to offer her a media contract as well. Does an excellent job on LFCTV as a co-commentator.
Dowie's loan contract is for the second half of this season. She said in her post-City comments that she hadn't yet been offered a permanent deal. Presumably she is out of contract with Reading and was spending the last six months of it with us, so it should be easy enough to keep her if we wish to.
Logged

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,444
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4570 on: May 21, 2023, 12:50:27 pm »
Not really sure how fortunes tend to pan out when both the men's and women's teams are playing the same side on the same weekend because it doesn't happen all that often, but it would be nice to get some more points against Villa this afternoon.

The WSL title may be wrapped up today. Chelsea can get a fourth in a row if they beat Arsenal (just kicked off on BBC2) and United fail to beat City later this evening. Reading's loss to Spurs yesterday means relegation can also be confirmed if Leicester beat West Ham, otherwise it will go to the final weekend--although Reading are all but relegated anyway because their final match is against Chelsea.
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,247
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4571 on: May 21, 2023, 01:08:00 pm »
.
Aston Villa Women v Liverpool Women - a 2pm kick off...





Villa XI: tba - https://twitter.com/AVWFCOfficial



The match is not live on UK TV, though is live on The FA Player - https://faplayer.thefa.com/home/all (a free quick & easy sign-up is required)

TV channels around the world showing the match live (+ great for IPTV etc): www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool-women

Streams:-

www.vipboxtv.sk/aston-villa-w-vs-liverpool-w-stream-live
www.vivafoot.xyz/p/aston-villa-women-v-liverpool-women-fa.html (4 links)
https://footysaga.com/broadcasts/113736/aston-villa-w-liverpool-w-england-women-super-league



Goals and team info etc should be up on the https://twitter.com/BarclaysWSL & https://twitter.com/LiverpoolFCW & https://twitter.com/AVWFCOfficial accounts too.

www.flashscore.co.uk/team/liverpool/Ye260xTF - quality live scores site, fixtures & results, live tables, line-ups, substitutions, in-match commentary text, etc.

« Last Edit: May 21, 2023, 01:17:25 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,247
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4572 on: May 21, 2023, 02:35:24 pm »
.
Villa [1] - 0 Liverpool; Kirsty Hanson goal on 8' for Villa - https://twitter.com/BarclaysWSL/status/1660273248486166529

Villa 1 - [1] Liverpool; Katey Stengel goal on 37' - https://twitter.com/BarclaysWSL/status/1660280357139415041

Villa 1 - [2] Liverpool; Natasha Dowie goal on 41' - https://twitter.com/BarclaysWSL/status/1660282290386378754

Villa [2] - 2 Liverpool; Rachel Daly goal on 45+1' - https://twitter.com/BarclaysWSL/status/1660283381945606144

2-2; half-time...

« Last Edit: May 21, 2023, 02:58:03 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline LeoT

  • ayer - makes me feel like daaaancin'...... Is now officially a wannabeliever......
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 340
  • My cup is barely even half empty
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4573 on: May 21, 2023, 03:08:43 pm »
Decent game so far. (Bit annoyed the FAPlayer stream was down for the first 25 min or so.

Missy Bo is on fire so far.

Bot disappointed with the defending for both goals.
Logged
My cup is barely even half empty

Offline LeoT

  • ayer - makes me feel like daaaancin'...... Is now officially a wannabeliever......
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 340
  • My cup is barely even half empty
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4574 on: May 21, 2023, 03:27:21 pm »
...What a goal by Stengel!!!!

The pass by Kearns, the cross by Van Der Sanden, and the fantastic headed finish.
Logged
My cup is barely even half empty

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,247
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4575 on: May 21, 2023, 03:28:20 pm »

Villa 2 - [3] Liverpool; Katey Stengel goal on 62' - https://twitter.com/BarclaysWSL/status/1660291986170200069 ;D

Villa [3] - 3 Liverpool; Kirsty Hanson goal on 70' -

3-3; full-time.

« Last Edit: May 21, 2023, 04:03:59 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,444
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4576 on: May 21, 2023, 03:34:36 pm »
Look who it is  8)

Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,207
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4577 on: May 21, 2023, 06:10:07 pm »
Good end of season kick about,ya one from Villa Stanhouse? should of got a red for that "tackle"when we didn't put the ball out,she went in way to hard and deliberate.Probs should of got the first away win of the season but oh well.
Logged

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,444
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4578 on: Yesterday at 09:49:54 am »
Quote from: kellan on May 21, 2023, 12:50:27 pm
The WSL title may be wrapped up today. Chelsea can get a fourth in a row if they beat Arsenal (just kicked off on BBC2) and United fail to beat City later this evening. Reading's loss to Spurs yesterday means relegation can also be confirmed if Leicester beat West Ham, otherwise it will go to the final weekend--although Reading are all but relegated anyway because their final match is against Chelsea.
Chelsea took care of their own business and beat Arsenal. United managed a 90th minute winner  ::)  So the title goes down to the final day. Technically and mathematically speaking anyway. Which means we are technically and mathematically speaking the team who can make United come up on short, should we get a win/draw against them at Prenton Park next Sunday. We won't really be considered the reason they don't win it, however, because it's not in their hands and it's extremely unlikely Chelsea will slip at Reading. That said, I'd still very much like to not give United another 3pts after already doing so once this season. We owe them something for that particularly embarrassing defeat.

At the other end of the table, Leicester did not beat West Ham, so the relegation battle also goes down to the final day. Technically and mathematically speaking anyway. Looking at the Reading players' reactions at their final whistle against Spurs I think they all knew that match was their only real chance and that they'll get nothing at all out of Chelsea. Leicester have Brighton at home, and they shouldn't really need to even draw but there is a good chance they could, or maybe even win it.
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,247
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4579 on: Today at 02:12:56 am »

'HIGHLIGHTS: Aston Villa 3-3 Liverpool Women | Six-goal thriller at Villa Park' - a 2 minute video from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/5dHFj03OnWE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/5dHFj03OnWE</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/5dHFj03OnWE
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576
Pages: 1 ... 110 111 112 113 114 [115]   Go Up
« previous next »
 