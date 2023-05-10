« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 110 111 112 113 114 [115]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)  (Read 481598 times)

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,441
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4560 on: May 10, 2023, 06:27:39 pm »
Emma Sanders (as always, someone buy her a pint) has given us our first bit of insight over contract statuses. She is saying there are quite a few who are on expiring deals. Campbell is likely going after talks over a new one broke down. Daniels, Matthews, Robe, Humphrey, Roberts and Cumings also among those who need to be renewed if they're to stay.

https://twitter.com/em_sandy/status/1656344528280748038
« Last Edit: May 10, 2023, 07:32:09 pm by kellan »
Logged

Offline jediwarrior

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 658
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4561 on: May 11, 2023, 09:17:20 am »
Sounds like there could be a lot of new faces in the summer if a few of those go.

Logged

Offline LeoT

  • ayer - makes me feel like daaaancin'...... Is now officially a wannabeliever......
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 338
  • My cup is barely even half empty
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4562 on: May 11, 2023, 09:39:56 am »
Quote from: kellan on May 10, 2023, 06:27:39 pm
Emma Sanders (as always, someone buy her a pint) has given us our first bit of insight over contract statuses. She is saying there are quite a few who are on expiring deals. Campbell is likely going after talks over a new one broke down. Daniels, Matthews, Robe, Humphrey, Roberts and Cumings also among those who need to be renewed if they're to stay.

https://twitter.com/em_sandy/status/1656344528280748038

If Campbell leaves that would be really dissapointing (I still think she's better than Hinds).
I think we need to do all we can to keep Roberts and Matthews, (and possibly Daniels).
But Robe way is too good to not be playing regular football, whether that's for lower table WSL club or in the Championship.
Cummings is decent but there's always the chance that Foster may be back or we could make Kirby permanent.
I've never been convinced by Humphrey to be honest (though, to be fair, she's never had a run of games).
Logged
My cup is barely even half empty

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,441
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4563 on: May 11, 2023, 10:16:58 am »
Pretty much my thoughts also, Leo.

Humphrey makes sense for an exit. She was reported to be going out on loan during the winter window but didn't in the end. Even after staying, she hasn't managed to get into the team.

Daniels has only really managed to do so herself when we've been short of options. If she goes, Matthews likely will also. And that's just the way it is.

Robe is another who we have only really called on when there wasn't any other choice. Which is something I've been critical of all season. I do think she can do a job for us. Although, that's hard to put into context without knowing what Beard's whole transfer window will end up looking like. At this stage, what's to say there won't be an overhaul of the defence that's so comprehensive Robe is left completely redundant. I actually couldn't blame her if she no longer wants to play back-up in any case.

I'd be disappointed to see Campbell go. It would be hard to no longer have those throw ins of hers available to us after we spent so much of the season being near-totally reliant on them to get the ball anywhere near the box. They have really come to feel like a bonus weapon when all else is failing. And she was, overall, contributing more than Hinds during periods of the season (though I do think Hinds stepped it up a little after briefly starting from the bench).

The Cumings addition (along with Kirby) looks a little different now that know we tried for Evrard in the same window. Presumably both were either alternatives to her or stop-gaps. I would say it's more likely the latter. Though in the case of Kirby, there may also have been an element of future planning. Given it is Kirby who we have been giving games to in place of Laws now that we have nothing to play for, I'm going to assume Kirby is indeed being looked at with a long term eye. Doesn't mean she will be sitting on our bench as our #2 next season though, she might well be loaned out. Emma Sanders didn't mention Laws' contract status but I wouldn't be surprised if we get a new starting keeper regardless. I really can't imagine Evrard was coming in as second choice. What we do with Cumings might be dependent on whether Laws is around. And then there's Foster, a complete question mark.

Hopefully the list that Sanders gave us is a complete list. It's a pretty palatable one, all things considered. Seven names is a lot, but I could name a different list of seven that would leave us with a far greater hole to fill.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,627
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4564 on: May 11, 2023, 03:45:11 pm »
If we're Cat 1 now does that mean they are aware Melwood is getting re-bought for our Women's teams?


https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/apply-lfc-women-talent-identification-days

Quote
LFC Women was recently granted a Category One licence for its new Pro Game Academy (PGA), the new pathway for talented female footballers in England to develop.

Now the club is looking for players interested in joining their PGA at U16 level.

Those applying must live within a 90-minute travel time of the training facilities at L12 8SY.
« Last Edit: May 11, 2023, 03:47:47 pm by Samie »
Logged

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,441
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4565 on: May 11, 2023, 04:55:17 pm »
Quote from: Samie on May 11, 2023, 03:45:11 pm
If we're Cat 1 now does that mean they are aware Melwood is getting re-bought for our Women's teams?
The PGA is new pathway that is being introduced from next season. It replaces the current academy system, to put it simply. We were already Tier One. I would guess we're making a point of having been awarded Cat A for the new system just because all clubs had to apply for the licences.

There might be a bigger clue to be read from your linked announcement in how the player eligibility is limited to being within 90 minutes of a postcode that belongs to Melwood. I'm sure when applications opened up 12 months ago the announcement had the women's academy down as being based at the Kirkby facility. So maybe the Melwood purchase is indeed over the line.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,627
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4566 on: May 11, 2023, 05:02:10 pm »
Well done Watson. We move on to the next case.  8)
Logged

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,441
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4567 on: May 14, 2023, 05:40:05 pm »
Quote from: kellan on May  9, 2023, 08:18:57 am
Reports in Italy are saying there is interest from WSL clubs in AC Milan/Italy striker Martina Piemonte, of which we are one. 12 league goals in 23. Only just recently broken into the national team at 25. She's 6ft2 apparently, which is taller than any goalkeeper we'll probably bring in  ;D
Update: there were three 3 interested clubs but Arsenal have now withdrawn, leaving just ourselves and Everton. It's Everton who are favourites to sign her. I'm not coming across any details on the ins and outs of it all.
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,179
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4568 on: Yesterday at 07:38:24 pm »
How long is Dowie's contract?

Is she here for next season?

The club need to offer her a media contract as well. Does an excellent job on LFCTV as a co-commentator.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,441
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4569 on: Today at 05:07:03 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 07:38:24 pm
How long is Dowie's contract?

Is she here for next season?

The club need to offer her a media contract as well. Does an excellent job on LFCTV as a co-commentator.
Dowie's loan contract is for the second half of this season. She said in her post-City comments that she hadn't yet been offered a permanent deal. Presumably she is out of contract with Reading and was spending the last six months of it with us, so it should be easy enough to keep her if we wish to.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 110 111 112 113 114 [115]   Go Up
« previous next »
 