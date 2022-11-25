who decides shit like that?!



Probably someone who hasn't looked at how much women's team content is produced by LFCTV. The answer is practically nothing. Now that we're back in the WSL and therefore having our matches covered by the FA Player, there will rarely be an occasion when LFCTV is the sole way of watching. Today's match is pretty much a one-off. You could pay six quid for it, sure, but there isn't anything else of the women's team to watch as a bonus that you can't already access for free.The club probably figured that if the men's u18s and u23s live streams are on the top tier membership then that is just where all live streams should go. But I'm not forking out even six quid to watch this women's team match because it is on a general membership tier that doesn't tell the club exactly what content I'm paying to access. The women's team won't see even a penny of my six quid.I'm hoping it will be simulcast on the twitter page. It has been the done thing to put the live stream on there as well as on youtube. But prior to today it was also the done thing to not stick the matches behind a paywall.