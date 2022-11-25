« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)  (Read 437530 times)

Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4040 on: November 25, 2022, 12:37:02 pm »
Quote from: LeoT on November 25, 2022, 12:17:15 am
Not sure how you uploaded the photos, mine are too large, apparently they need to be < 200 KB in size (mine are 2-3 MB)
None of my photos were that great though just Razza and Lawley meeting the fans after the game.

Though I did have a 2 min chat with Jo from the LFC Women's supporters club.

I use a photo-hosting site, mate  - imgur.com

It is free and easy to use - you sign up (like an email address etc) and can simply click on 'upload' and then your pictures will be hosted online on there. They'll also be given a link - which you can then 'copy and paste' to use to post images up on here.


If you don't want to bother with all that, just send me a PM and I can post them up on here for you mate (only if you want to, of course).
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4041 on: November 25, 2022, 05:29:09 pm »
Quote from: Football is Dead. Executed by FIFA. on November 24, 2022, 09:14:44 pm
(On a serious note, Leo, did you go mate and can we see you in any of these pix??)
Quote from: LeoT on November 25, 2022, 12:08:57 am
I was seated at the half way line
Watch the match back and give us a time stamp for when you see yourself so I know which red you are. It's vitally important that we compare your level of animation against Jim's that time he went nuts behind the goal at Bristol.
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4042 on: November 25, 2022, 07:03:54 pm »
Quote from: kellan on November 25, 2022, 05:29:09 pm
Watch the match back and give us a time stamp for when you see yourself so I know which red you are. It's vitally important that we compare your level of animation against Jim's that time he went nuts behind the goal at Bristol.
Hahahahaha thankfully there remains no evidence of that of which you speak. It never happened.......but I did have a lovely dinner with the team afterwards.
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4043 on: Yesterday at 04:04:55 pm »
So I've seen myself on the FA player and done a screen grab, then drawn a green circle around myself, (...well my brightly coloured orange jacket anyway).
I was the only person in my section clapping when Ceri Holand got up after her injury late in the match.

Also here's a photo of I took in about the 3rd minute, I always send one to my sons at the start of every match to make them aware I've arrived at the ground, not much to look at to be honest.
Also, one I took after the match, was expecting more of the players to come over, but most of them just started their warm-down.

I had to shrink them to <200KB in size, (...bit of a palava).
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4044 on: Today at 09:11:54 am »
The latest episode of RMTV is all about how we might go about bagging some real points. I've not had a chance to listen to it yet and likely won't find one before kick off, but I thought I'd post it up anyway in case someone else has the time to find out what kind of tweaks to the team are being proposed. We pretty much went with a B Team for the last cup game so it's possible Beard might try out a couple new things this afternoon that may or may not get a mention in the podcast.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/5BwmiKvwpkU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/5BwmiKvwpkU</a>
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4045 on: Today at 12:24:05 pm »
The match today is on LFCTV. It's streaming live on the club's youtube page, but someone has decided access to the live women's matches is now members only. And not just any membership tier, you need to have the most expensive one. £6 a month.

I'm sure that will do wonders for increasing the interest in the team  ::)
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4046 on: Today at 12:53:11 pm »
Quote from: kellan on Today at 12:24:05 pm
The match today is on LFCTV. It's streaming live on the club's youtube page, but someone has decided access to the live women's matches is now members only. And not just any membership tier, you need to have the most expensive one. £6 a month.

I'm sure that will do wonders for increasing the interest in the team  ::)
::) :butt who decides shit like that?!
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4047 on: Today at 01:31:03 pm »
Quote from: Football is Dead. Executed by FIFA. on Today at 12:53:11 pm
::) :butt who decides shit like that?!
Probably someone who hasn't looked at how much women's team content is produced by LFCTV. The answer is practically nothing. Now that we're back in the WSL and therefore having our matches covered by the FA Player, there will rarely be an occasion when LFCTV is the sole way of watching. Today's match is pretty much a one-off. You could pay six quid for it, sure, but there isn't anything else of the women's team to watch as a bonus that you can't already access for free.

The club probably figured that if the men's u18s and u23s live streams are on the top tier membership then that is just where all live streams should go. But I'm not forking out even six quid to watch this women's team match because it is on a general membership tier that doesn't tell the club exactly what content I'm paying to access. The women's team won't see even a penny of my six quid.

I'm hoping it will be simulcast on the twitter page. It has been the done thing to put the live stream on there as well as on youtube. But prior to today it was also the done thing to not stick the matches behind a paywall.
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #4048 on: Today at 02:13:21 pm »


No luck at all finding a stream for this so far - and LFC have seemingly been busy with the takedowns for dodgy streams of the club channel...

£6 premium price for the 'third competition' in the women's domestic game? That doesn't make any sense at all...


It seems not many of the main stream sites know there is a game on - probably because it is the 'League Cup' and there is little publicity online / in the fixture sites for it etc.


If you have LFC TV - or use IPTV (cough) - the match is on the LFC TV channel.


Hopefully if someone does find a stream (a dodgy twitter stream, maybe?) they'll post it up here...


For updates: www.flashscore.co.uk/football/england/women-s-league-cup/#/hz4Kvcx7/live and https://twitter.com/LiverpoolFCW

Tournament info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2022%E2%80%9323_FA_Women%27s_League_Cup & https://womenscompetitions.thefa.com

