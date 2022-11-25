So I've seen myself on the FA player and done a screen grab, then drawn a green circle around myself, (...well my brightly coloured orange jacket anyway).
I was the only person in my section clapping when Ceri Holand got up after her injury late in the match.
Also here's a photo of I took in about the 3rd minute, I always send one to my sons at the start of every match to make them aware I've arrived at the ground, not much to look at to be honest.
Also, one I took after the match, was expecting more of the players to come over, but most of them just started their warm-down.
I had to shrink them to <200KB in size, (...bit of a palava).