Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)

Re: Liverpool Women FC
November 6, 2022, 02:54:40 pm
Glad we woke up after 30 min.

Much better performance.
Re: Liverpool Women FC
November 6, 2022, 08:49:57 pm
It finished Liverpool W  0:1 Aston Villa W

We didn't deserve anything out of the game really to be honest.
Though that penalty was a bit suspect.

Looks like it will be a battle to stay up between the  bottom 4 teams.

Liverpool, Brighton, Reading and Leicester.   >:(
Re: Liverpool Women FC
November 7, 2022, 03:01:15 pm
Quote from: LeoT on November  6, 2022, 08:49:57 pm
It finished Liverpool W  0:1 Aston Villa W

We didn't deserve anything out of the game really to be honest.
Though that penalty was a bit suspect.

Looks like it will be a battle to stay up between the  bottom 4 teams.

Liverpool, Brighton, Reading and Leicester.   >:(

Not sure about that, we had a couple of decent moments and they didn't create much beyond the pen. I guess the general lack of cutting edge continues to hurt us though.
Re: Liverpool Women FC
November 18, 2022, 05:32:59 pm
A must win game against Brighton? Certainly a must fucking score a goal game they've conceded 8 and 4 in their last couple we are on 3 league goals all scored by Katie Stengel,2 p.m kick off brit time,dunno about dodgy streams,or you can sign up for the F.A player.
Re: Liverpool Women FC
November 18, 2022, 06:11:58 pm
My maths isn't good enough to work out how long a new manager bounce lasts in a shorter 22 match league but Brighton's first match under their caretaker manager was a win (4-5 vs West Ham) and I'm hoping that's their lot.

Villa vs Reading and West Ham vs Leicester are the other relevant matches this weekend.

Holland still isn't back yet. Laws is out for two weeks. But those are our only absences as of today.
Re: Liverpool Women FC
November 18, 2022, 10:06:06 pm
Quote from: kellan on November 18, 2022, 06:11:58 pm
My maths isn't good enough to work out how long a new manager bounce lasts in a shorter 22 match league but Brighton's first match under their caretaker manager was a win (4-5 vs West Ham) and I'm hoping that's their lot.

Villa vs Reading and West Ham vs Leicester are the other relevant matches this weekend.

Holland still isn't back yet. Laws is out for two weeks. But those are our only absences as of today.

Looks like Ceri may be back,  or at least she's in the training photos.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/training-photos-lfc-women-get-set-brighton-clash

If she is able to play any part in the game then that is a MASSIVE boost for us.

As it down south, I'm going to the game, and do the Reading game,   ...can't wait :).
Re: Liverpool Women FC
Yesterday at 02:04:34 pm
Re: Liverpool Women FC
Yesterday at 02:14:22 pm
I'm watching on this one,http://www.hesgoal.com/news/Brighton%20W%20vs%20Liverpool%20W.html.You don't have to go thru loads of pop up ads if it the stream does crash.
Re: Liverpool Women FC
Yesterday at 02:18:07 pm
Missy Bo!
Re: Liverpool Women FC
Yesterday at 02:24:02 pm
That lead didn't last long,decent header by the brighton player.2-1 down peno for handball,is this ctfc crawley town fc stadium? 
Fuckin hell 3-1 gotta be on the keeper from there.
Re: Liverpool Women FC
Yesterday at 02:37:33 pm
FA player commentator reckons the third goal was a cracker. Is it just me who thinks it was a miss hit cross?
Re: Liverpool Women FC
Yesterday at 02:40:00 pm
Relegation must be a worry at this point?
Re: Liverpool Women FC
Yesterday at 02:41:53 pm
Hopefully new owners pump money into our Women's team.
Re: Liverpool Women FC
Yesterday at 02:47:10 pm
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 02:40:00 pm
Relegation must be a worry at this point?

Lucky it's only one spot and Leicester are completely shite,Reading have one win over Leicester and we still have to play em both!
Re: Liverpool Women FC
Yesterday at 02:47:28 pm
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 02:40:00 pm
Relegation must be a worry at this point?
Gotta hope Leicester keeps losing but the Reds need to start getting some points against these midtable/lower table teams
Re: Liverpool Women FC
Yesterday at 02:48:58 pm
Don't understand that substitution at all. No issue with taking off a defender and a change of shape, but why Campbell? I'd be interested to see who Beard thinks is the player that has put the ball into the box more than she has this season. Her throw ins have been our only threat for weeks now.
Re: Liverpool Women FC
Yesterday at 02:50:24 pm
Quote from: kellan on Yesterday at 02:48:58 pm
Don't understand that substitution at all. No issue with taking off a defender and a change of shape, but why Campbell? I'd be interested to see who Beard thinks is the player that has put the ball into the box more than she has this season. Her throw ins have been our only threat for weeks now.
Yeah, hopefully she wasn't carrying an injury. She's one of our top three players this season for sure
Re: Liverpool Women FC
Yesterday at 02:59:48 pm
Quote from: kellan on Yesterday at 02:48:58 pm
Don't understand that substitution at all. No issue with taking off a defender and a change of shape, but why Campbell? I'd be interested to see who Beard thinks is the player that has put the ball into the box more than she has this season. Her throw ins have been our only threat for weeks now.


I think it's because we're being out fought.
I think Matthews is probably our most reliable defender so it makes sense to keep her on the pitch,
Though she has 0 creativity.
Holland has a bit if a creative spark plus's plenty of aggression in central midfield.

Though I would have preferred for Hinds to have come off, she's not having the best if games. And Campbell could have played there.
Re: Liverpool Women FC
Yesterday at 03:37:59 pm
Quote from: LeoT on Yesterday at 02:59:48 pm

I think it's because we're being out fought.
I think Matthews is probably our most reliable defender so it makes sense to keep her on the pitch,
Though she has 0 creativity.
Holland has a bit if a creative spark plus's plenty of aggression in central midfield.

Though I would have preferred for Hinds to have come off, she's not having the best if games. And Campbell could have played there.
I would have pulled Hinds as well. I very nearly posted before the match that I wouldn't have started her at all but didn't bother in the end because I knew we wouldn't change up the defence for a run of matches that were winnable. I don't think she has offered much this season, not in comparison to Koivisto on the other side. If Campbell is fit enough to play fullback I'd be trying that. She seems like the option who could match what we have down the right.
Re: Liverpool Women FC
Yesterday at 03:38:18 pm
Actually look like we might get something out of this.3-2.
Re: Liverpool Women FC
Yesterday at 03:52:02 pm
What a come back. Van de Sanden changed this game.Now lets hold on
Re: Liverpool Women FC
Yesterday at 03:52:21 pm
Furness' head makes it 3-3. Been a while since we saw her do that. I remember that little run she had scoring headers every week.
Re: Liverpool Women FC
Yesterday at 03:59:31 pm
I wanted a win. I said to myself at half time I'd take a draw and didn't expect we could find two goals to do even that given our general lack of them. I suppose I'll have to console myself on not having 3pts with knowing we've just secured the first draw in the league. Only took 42 games for one to happen.

Fortunately Reading lost, so one point for us is made better than none. They had their keeper sent off as well. We play them on Thursday in what is the rearranged fixture that should have been the first of the campaign but wasn't because of the queen.
Re: Liverpool Women FC
Yesterday at 04:00:41 pm
Good stuff from 70 minutes on,thought we had a shout for a pen at the end,thier keeper got our player didn't see a replay.Actually yelled when we got the equalizer.
Re: Liverpool Women FC
Yesterday at 05:03:03 pm
Leicester conceded in the 88th minute against West Ham. So all in all, we finish the day a point better off on two others down at the wrong end of the table.
Re: Liverpool Women FC
Yesterday at 07:01:59 pm
Was there today in the away end, my first LFCW game. Really impressed with the away following, some great songs and support. Hard-fought point which could be seen as a point gained come the end of the season.
Re: Liverpool Women FC
Today at 12:06:46 am
I was there too in Block C.

The traveling fans are great, they tend to sing songs every match. But the singing after the final whistle today was awesome.

I live in London so I tend to go to most matches down south. Used to go with my wife  but she passed away over the summer, so I go alone these days.

Hope to go to the Reading game on Thursday (if I can get there after work).

Quote from: lfcrule6times on Yesterday at 07:01:59 pm
Was there today in the away end, my first LFCW game. Really impressed with the away following, some great songs and support. Hard-fought point which could be seen as a point gained come the end of the season.
Re: Liverpool Women FC
Today at 03:16:45 am
Quote from: LeoT on Today at 12:06:46 am
I was there too in Block C.

The traveling fans are great, they tend to sing songs every match. But the singing after the final whistle today was awesome.

I live in London so I tend to go to most matches down south. Used to go with my wife  but she passed away over the summer, so I go alone these days.

Hope to go to the Reading game on Thursday (if I can get there after work).


Condolences Leo.
