I wanted a win. I said to myself at half time I'd take a draw and didn't expect we could find two goals to do even that given our general lack of them. I suppose I'll have to console myself on not having 3pts with knowing we've just secured the first draw in the league. Only took 42 games for one to happen.



Fortunately Reading lost, so one point for us is made better than none. They had their keeper sent off as well. We play them on Thursday in what is the rearranged fixture that should have been the first of the campaign but wasn't because of the queen.