I would have liked some points yesterday - as you do every time you have a match - but I could recognise how much more difficult that was going to be without Kiernan. And I can also recognise that having only 3pts after four matches is probably about right.



Reading , Chelsea, Everton, Spurs (A), Arsenal, City is not at all a kind start to the league. That's last season's top three, a Spurs who were pushing for finishing that high themselves at one point, and an unpredictable derby.



Out of all those, I was only expecting points against Reading and that's the match that was postponed. Everton were poor last season and had started poorly this season at the time our fixture came around but I did still think we could come away with something if all went right on the day. Ended up being a different story of course. Still, I thought we would be sitting on 3pts at this stage and we are sitting on 3pts. It just happens to be that they came against Chelsea instead of Reading. I do believe we would have otherwise had 6pts had we been able to play Reading because they're awful.



Villa, Brighton, Reading (rearranged), West Ham and Leicester are our fixtures through Nov-Dec. If we still had Kiernan I would back us to win against any of those. It's much trickier without her but we should still be able to pick up good results from that lot. We looked more than equal to Villa and West Ham during preseason and those two are the better ones.



We have a dry run against Leicester on Wednesday in the cup. Assuming we take it seriously, we should get a useful comparison between us and a team who already look a safe bet to be in the relegation scrap. But I'm confident that isn't our level despite our current goal rate being low.