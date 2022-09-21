« previous next »
Do the LFC Women do rehab at Kirkby?
They've got their own medical team but I couldn't tell you where it's based. I would presume with the rest of the set-up, at Tranmere. The team does go to Kirkby when there's a reason to, it's not like they never ever use the facility. If it's thought that rehab would be benefited by the resources at Kirkby, I'm sure they'd be turned to.
The Reading match that the queen selfishly cancelled has been rescheduled for Thur 24th Nov, 7pm KO. Not the best for fans, but it slots into the fixture list as good as we could probably have hoped for. Few days after Brighton away, but then there's an international window after.

LeoT - your ticket is still valid, and you've got until 24hrs before KO to get a refund if you can't make it.
Thanks or the info Kellan.

I'm hoping to go to the Brighton match, and I think I can probably drive to the Reading one after work.


van de Sanden not fit for Everton. Wardlaw is available, however. And Kiernan isn't expected back until the new year, which I was expecting anyway but it's still disappointing to see it confirmed.

Tickets/parking for the derby are on sale until 4pm today if anyone is still interested.
Is Ashley Hodson back from her loan?
I'm sure I could see her near the start of the Inside Training video.

Nice spot.

I just checked Birmingham's matches. They've played three in the league so far. She started one and was subbed off. Came on as a sub in another and scored. She wasn't in their match squad last weekend, so I wonder if we might have called her back even before Kiernan's injury? Bit strange that neither club has acknowledged it that I can see.
Excuse my ignorance, but who funds the womens teams? If its the same owners as the mens teams, what will be the affects of the growth of womens football over the next few years on the clubs as a whole?
John Henry and FSG own the entire club, so a Women's team with LFC on their shirts is also owned by them. :D

I'm not sure they've invested much though, but I 'm hoping I'm wrong on that count. They are putting in money for the Women's training centre though.
The team is part-funding itself, with the club making up the necessary difference. 'Necessary difference' being the amount it prefers to put in, most likely.

The last info I can find re: investment amounts was a 27% increase for 18/19, a further 21% increase for 19/20, and 24% for 20/21

The last details of a budget that isn't covid-impacted: loss narrowed from £313k to £5k in 2020, with revenue up 55%/£595k from £1.1m to £1.7m. Expenses up 20%/£284k to £1.7m. Commercial at £1.4m accounts for 83% of revenue. Wage bill up 21% to just under £1m.

Your guess is as good as mine for what the numbers are today.
The team is part-funding itself, with the club making up the necessary difference. 'Necessary difference' being the amount it prefers to put in, most likely.

Interesting, just wondering how it will go with the womens game progressing and growing, youd expect numbers to bump up of cost and income. Hopefully the sportwashing type clubs dont bump up the wages etc so much that it makes it difficult for other clubs to progress
Interesting, just wondering how it will go with the womens game progressing and growing, youd expect numbers to bump up of cost and income. Hopefully the sportwashing type clubs dont bump up the wages etc so much that it makes it difficult for other clubs to progress
The WSL does have its own version of FFP, so to speak. I haven't seen the regulations for the current season, so can't give specifics. But the FA has long tried to set spending rules. I suppose those rules are more for the sake of making sure clubs are living within their means, given how easy it is for smaller ones to find themselves completely unable to function should something as relatively minor as a single sponsor walking away happen. I wouldn't say reining clubs in has ever been the FA's intent. The rules have always allowed those who want to invest to be able to do that. Which makes sense, since the sport is hardly finished in its development.

The cost of operating a top women's team is a drop in the ocean for the have-lots, so you're right that clubs who are already big spenders could easily make themselves a force in the women's game if they wished to, really blowing out of the water any club who prefers to run themselves with even a semblance of self-sufficiency. There still needs to be that wish, however. I would say things as they stand are just about still sensible enough for there to be the kind of on-pitch parity that every league needs. Hopefully that remains, because I don't for a second expect FSG will adopt a drastically different business model for the women's team than the one that currently runs the men's.
Going the derby later, can't wait.
