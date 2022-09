The Reading match that the queen selfishly cancelled has been rescheduled for Thur 24th Nov, 7pm KO. Not the best for fans, but it slots into the fixture list as good as we could probably have hoped for. Few days after Brighton away, but then there's an international window after.



LeoT - your ticket is still valid, and you've got until 24hrs before KO to get a refund if you can't make it.