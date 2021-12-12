Its a pity the game last week was cancelled, I think we could have done OK against Reading. (and I had a ticket cos it's down south and not too far for me to travel).
A good performance may have helped our confidence for the coming matches and put a point to three on the table.
I hope we don't get battered tomorrow.
I'm really looking forward to the game, but will probably be watching from behind my sofa.
Great game, soooo glad all my worry was in vain.
We were really outclassed in the 1st half, but held our own in the 2nd.
All 3 penalties were penalties IMO.
Bit of a lucky win, but I'm sure they'll be games this season in which the refs will give us nothing and then ball will refuse to go in the net, so I'll gladly take them 3 points.
Stengel was absolute boss today.
Hope Keirnan recovers quickly