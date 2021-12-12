« previous next »
Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)

oojason

Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
« Reply #3840 on: Yesterday at 06:32:17 pm »
« Reply #3840 on: Yesterday at 06:32:17 pm »

1-1; Katie Stengel penalty for Liverpool on 66' (after a Chelsea handball) - https://twitter.com/BarclaysWSL/status/1571551457392070656

& https://twitter.com/SkySports/status/1571553805061308416

Samie

Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
« Reply #3841 on: Yesterday at 06:35:12 pm »
« Reply #3841 on: Yesterday at 06:35:12 pm »
By all accounts we're putting up a good fight up against the Champions,so that's nice to hear.

Would be better if the Woman can get to actually train in their/our own facilities.  ;D
Theoldkopite

Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
« Reply #3842 on: Yesterday at 06:39:37 pm »
« Reply #3842 on: Yesterday at 06:39:37 pm »
Quote from: kellan on Yesterday at 06:26:23 pm
Stengel pen to level it up at 1-1. All coming from one of those Campbell long throws  8)

Shes better than Delap was with her throws! Doesnt half cause panic!
Samie

Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
« Reply #3843 on: Yesterday at 06:40:30 pm »
« Reply #3843 on: Yesterday at 06:40:30 pm »
Record attendance for the Women.

https://twitter.com/LiverpoolFCW/status/1571545536506826753

Quote
An attendance of 3,006, which is a new Prenton Park record for us

Thank you for your support.
DelTrotter

Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
« Reply #3844 on: Yesterday at 06:43:32 pm »
« Reply #3844 on: Yesterday at 06:43:32 pm »
Gerrin!!!
Samie

Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
« Reply #3845 on: Yesterday at 06:44:06 pm »
« Reply #3845 on: Yesterday at 06:44:06 pm »
2-1 to the Reds  ;D
Theoldkopite

Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
« Reply #3846 on: Yesterday at 06:44:09 pm »
« Reply #3846 on: Yesterday at 06:44:09 pm »
Wow  ;D ;D
gazzalfc

Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
« Reply #3847 on: Yesterday at 06:45:06 pm »
« Reply #3847 on: Yesterday at 06:45:06 pm »
Hahaha. Get in!!
Samie

Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
« Reply #3848 on: Yesterday at 06:45:09 pm »
« Reply #3848 on: Yesterday at 06:45:09 pm »
Bring on Potter's Men.  ;D
Boston always unofficial

Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
« Reply #3849 on: Yesterday at 06:45:57 pm »
« Reply #3849 on: Yesterday at 06:45:57 pm »
fuck me,nice one hold on now!
Samie

Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
« Reply #3850 on: Yesterday at 06:48:58 pm »
« Reply #3850 on: Yesterday at 06:48:58 pm »
How long stoppage time? These corrupts fuckers are into the Women's game too.
oojason

Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
« Reply #3851 on: Yesterday at 06:49:56 pm »
« Reply #3851 on: Yesterday at 06:49:56 pm »

2-1 to Liverpool; another Katie Stengel penalty for on 88' (great run by her) - https://twitter.com/BarclaysWSL/status/1571556573448916993

& https://twitter.com/SkySports/status/1571557037061849091

Hazell

Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
« Reply #3852 on: Yesterday at 06:55:09 pm »
« Reply #3852 on: Yesterday at 06:55:09 pm »
Great win!
Boaty McBoatface

Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
« Reply #3853 on: Yesterday at 06:55:21 pm »
« Reply #3853 on: Yesterday at 06:55:21 pm »
Get in!
Samie

Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
« Reply #3854 on: Yesterday at 06:55:44 pm »
« Reply #3854 on: Yesterday at 06:55:44 pm »
Fuck Off Todd Boehley!
oojason

Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
« Reply #3855 on: Yesterday at 06:56:03 pm »
« Reply #3855 on: Yesterday at 06:56:03 pm »
2-1; full-time ;D





BBC Match Report: www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/62866708 & www.bbc.co.uk/sport/live/football/62625556

www.liverpoolfc.com/news/lfc-women-beat-champions-chelsea-comeback-wsl-win



Liverpool v Chelsea | WSL Highlights - 3 minutes:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-2PPq7G1WUE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-2PPq7G1WUE</a>

Barneylfc∗

Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
« Reply #3856 on: Yesterday at 06:56:19 pm »
« Reply #3856 on: Yesterday at 06:56:19 pm »
Great start to the season. Well deserved win.
gazzalfc

Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
« Reply #3857 on: Yesterday at 06:56:58 pm »
« Reply #3857 on: Yesterday at 06:56:58 pm »
Huge huge huge result.
kellan

Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
« Reply #3858 on: Yesterday at 06:57:37 pm »
« Reply #3858 on: Yesterday at 06:57:37 pm »
Not bad at all  8)
Solomon Grundy

Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
« Reply #3859 on: Yesterday at 07:00:30 pm »
« Reply #3859 on: Yesterday at 07:00:30 pm »
What a result for the women. Get in!
Al 666

Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
« Reply #3860 on: Yesterday at 07:01:44 pm »
« Reply #3860 on: Yesterday at 07:01:44 pm »
I never get sick of us beating Chelsea. Great start for the Women.
On Axis

Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
« Reply #3861 on: Yesterday at 07:02:48 pm »
« Reply #3861 on: Yesterday at 07:02:48 pm »
Campbell's throw ins are so dangerous. Gonna be huge for us this season. Stengel did great to win that second penalty.

Hope Kiernan's injury isn't too bad.
Boston always unofficial

Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
« Reply #3862 on: Yesterday at 07:03:28 pm »
« Reply #3862 on: Yesterday at 07:03:28 pm »
Absolutely huge win,sets things up nicely for Everton next sunday at Anfield,tickets still available!
Crosby Nick

Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
« Reply #3863 on: Yesterday at 07:04:16 pm »
« Reply #3863 on: Yesterday at 07:04:16 pm »
Great result! Well done.
kellan

Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
« Reply #3864 on: Yesterday at 07:07:35 pm »
« Reply #3864 on: Yesterday at 07:07:35 pm »
Quote from: On Axis on Yesterday at 07:02:48 pm
Hope Kiernan's injury isn't too bad.
Didn't look good, did it. I actually missed that it was her ankle until the replays, I thought she'd taken an elbow to the face.

Reports are that van de Sanden will be fit in time for Everton, so that should go some way towards making up for losing Kiernan. Which I'm going to assume we have. Shame really because she would have run riot against Everton based on what I saw of them today.
Wabaloolah

Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
« Reply #3865 on: Yesterday at 07:16:47 pm »
« Reply #3865 on: Yesterday at 07:16:47 pm »
Awesome win, well played
Elzar

Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
« Reply #3866 on: Yesterday at 07:17:16 pm »
« Reply #3866 on: Yesterday at 07:17:16 pm »
Brilliant result. Looking forward to catching them more this season
kellan

Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
« Reply #3867 on: Yesterday at 07:25:45 pm »
« Reply #3867 on: Yesterday at 07:25:45 pm »
whtwht

Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
« Reply #3868 on: Yesterday at 08:36:47 pm »
« Reply #3868 on: Yesterday at 08:36:47 pm »
Absolutely huuuuge win!!! Well done!!!!
4pool

Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
« Reply #3869 on: Yesterday at 09:38:50 pm »
« Reply #3869 on: Yesterday at 09:38:50 pm »
Fantastic result.

Now build upon it.
LeoT

Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
« Reply #3870 on: Yesterday at 10:12:31 pm »
« Reply #3870 on: Yesterday at 10:12:31 pm »
Quote from: LeoT on September 17, 2022, 05:04:15 pm
Its a pity the game last week was cancelled, I think we could have done OK against Reading. (and I had a ticket cos it's down south and not too far for me to travel).
A good performance may have helped our confidence for the coming matches and put a point to three on the table.

I hope we don't get battered tomorrow.
I'm really looking forward to the game, but will probably be watching from behind my sofa. :(


Great game, soooo glad all my worry was in vain.  ;D
We were really outclassed in the 1st half, but held our own in the 2nd.
All 3 penalties were penalties IMO.

Bit of a lucky win, but I'm sure they'll be games this season in which the refs will give us nothing and then ball will refuse to go in the net, so I'll gladly take them 3 points.

Stengel was absolute boss today.  ;)
Hope Keirnan recovers quickly  :(
LeoT

Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
« Reply #3871 on: Yesterday at 10:21:24 pm »
« Reply #3871 on: Yesterday at 10:21:24 pm »
Maybe we could use conker scoring rules and say "we beat the current champions so now we're the new champions" ...????


...oh well, at least I tried :)
red annie

Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
« Reply #3872 on: Yesterday at 10:30:26 pm »
« Reply #3872 on: Yesterday at 10:30:26 pm »
Brilliant experience. First time watching them live. Thoroughly enjoyed our trip to Prenton Park.
Mighty_Red

Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
« Reply #3873 on: Today at 12:07:55 am »
« Reply #3873 on: Today at 12:07:55 am »
Fantastic result, watched a bit of it and didn't think we would get back in. Wish I would've kept watching, shame I had to run some errands.

Early points on the board will make all the difference in this league.
