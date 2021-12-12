Hope Kiernan's injury isn't too bad.



Didn't look good, did it. I actually missed that it was her ankle until the replays, I thought she'd taken an elbow to the face.Reports are that van de Sanden will be fit in time for Everton, so that should go some way towards making up for losing Kiernan. Which I'm going to assume we have. Shame really because she would have run riot against Everton based on what I saw of them today.