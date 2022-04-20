Will always baffle me why LFC Women FC are excluded from the training facilities at Kirkby.



I've always assumed we're thinking long term. Even it is possible to put the women's team in Kirkby, you would have to think the land up there just isn't big enough to also integrate a women's academy of the future.If my understanding of Kirkby is correct, given the expansion plans didn't include facilities for the women's team in any building, there would likely need to be another round of work carried out? So if there needs to be something built/altered at Kirkby (however minor), may as well just build something bespoke with the potential to grow as the women's side of the club does?So long as what the women's team end up with is a top facility, I don't think it matters to much. Especially not if the ability to house a full academy gives us a head start on pretty much every other club.