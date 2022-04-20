For a team that was struggling to score last season, that's a hell of a turnaround in GD........which also says a lot about improvements in defence and keeping
Yes, Matt's performed an absolute miracle this season, the man deserves a medal (in fact make him a Knight, or King, maybe Pope?)
- Got rid of some very friendly players who the fans loved but weren't quite good enough, replaced them with some better players.
- Kept the team tight and happy, everyone keen to play.
- We have no star player who if you don't see their name on the team sheet you think "we ain't winning without them
".
- No useless players who you look at and say "we ain't winning if they play
".
- Used the cup competitions to give game time to the younger & fringe players.
- Tight defence, never looked shaky.
- High scoring team, always looked dangerous.
Brought home the bacon.