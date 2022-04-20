« previous next »
Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)

Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
April 20, 2022, 02:09:57 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on April 20, 2022, 02:04:26 pm
Will always baffle me why LFC Women FC are excluded from the training facilities at Kirkby.

Hope they will be able to join the mens team on their pre-season tour.


Would be great if that happened again this summer.
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
April 20, 2022, 02:20:31 pm
Good to see FSG putting money into a new Women's team training facility. It should've been integrated into the new Kirkby facility like Gazz said.
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
April 20, 2022, 03:29:07 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on April 20, 2022, 02:04:26 pm
Will always baffle me why LFC Women FC are excluded from the training facilities at Kirkby.
I've always assumed we're thinking long term. Even it is possible to put the women's team in Kirkby, you would have to think the land up there just isn't big enough to also integrate a women's academy of the future.

If my understanding of Kirkby is correct, given the expansion plans didn't include facilities for the women's team in any building, there would likely need to be another round of work carried out? So if there needs to be something built/altered at Kirkby (however minor), may as well just build something bespoke with the potential to grow as the women's side of the club does?

So long as what the women's team end up with is a top facility, I don't think it matters to much. Especially not if the ability to house a full academy gives us a head start on pretty much every other club.
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
April 24, 2022, 01:50:44 pm
6-1 up on Sheffield United. They'll be lifting the championship trophy in about 5 minutes for anyone who wants to watch. Its on FA Player https://faplayer.thefa.com/
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
April 24, 2022, 03:29:48 pm

'Liverpool Women's guard of Honour | TAW Shorts' (pre-match):-

www.youtube.com/watch?v=S6TwBZ1lPZw



'Liverpool Women lifts the 2021-22 FA Womens Championship title':-

https://v.redd.it/k62tlvyxahv81 & https://twitter.com/LiverpoolFCW/status/1518216372869906432






'In pictures: Liverpool FC Women lift Championship trophy':-

www.liverpoolfc.com/news/pictures-liverpool-fc-women-lift-championship-trophy



'2,138: A record Womens crowd at Prenton Park this afternoon! Thank you for your support':-

https://twitter.com/LiverpoolFCW/status/1518206743083372544?



Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
April 24, 2022, 05:08:58 pm
 ;D

Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
April 24, 2022, 07:21:07 pm
Quote from: kellan on April 24, 2022, 05:08:58 pm
;D



 ;D  I like it !  Great win to finish off a thoroughly brilliant and well deserved season - well in Champions !
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
April 25, 2022, 09:56:12 pm
Quote from: kellan on April 24, 2022, 05:08:58 pm
;D



Fahey's shuffle was a bit like a Space Invader.
In a class of it's own. ;D

Can't describe how proud I am of the team.
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
May 2, 2022, 09:07:13 am
And that was that.

Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
May 2, 2022, 09:09:23 am
Quote from: kellan on May  2, 2022, 09:07:13 am
And that was that.


For a team that was struggling to score last season, that's a hell of a turnaround in GD........which also says a lot about improvements in defence and keeping ;)
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
May 4, 2022, 04:49:41 pm
Quote from: 24∗7 on May  2, 2022, 09:09:23 am
For a team that was struggling to score last season, that's a hell of a turnaround in GD........which also says a lot about improvements in defence and keeping ;)

Yes, Matt's performed an absolute miracle this season, the man deserves a medal (in fact make him a Knight, or King, maybe Pope?)

 - Got rid of some very friendly players who the fans loved but weren't quite good enough, replaced them with some better players.
 - Kept the team tight and happy, everyone keen to play.
 - We have no star player who if you don't see their name on the team sheet you think "we ain't winning without them".
 - No useless players who you look at and say "we ain't winning if they play".
 - Used the cup competitions to give game time to the younger & fringe players.
 - Tight defence, never looked shaky.
 - High scoring team, always looked dangerous.

Brought home the bacon.  ;)
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
May 4, 2022, 04:52:11 pm
Out of interest, who would you vote for as your LFC Womens' player of the season?

I'd go for Matthews.
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
May 4, 2022, 05:00:59 pm
Yep Beard has done great.I was kinda worried cos his time with Boston Breakers was a trainwreck,not that i paid that much attention.But i guess that was down to being an awful franchise rather than the coaching.
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
May 10, 2022, 02:33:01 pm
We were told to expect five exits, we just announced five exits...

Jade Bailey, Meikayla Moore and Rianna Dean are expired contracts. Charlotte Wardlaw's loan has ended, so she goes back to Chelsea (there was talk of us wanting to make that permanent). Youngster Evie Smith is the fifth player.

Presumably everyone is under contract or signing new ones, though I wouldn't be surprised if a couple of the younger squad players still end up going out on loan. I'm really glad to see we've kept pretty much all of the squad because newly promoted clubs who went into the WSL making a raft of changes in recent years have all really struggled.

It has been said we're getting five in. The only name I've seen rumoured, and it only came this morning, is Charlton's/Scotland's GK Eartha Cumings.
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
May 10, 2022, 04:18:21 pm
Quote from: kellan on May 10, 2022, 02:33:01 pm
It has been said we're getting five in. The only name I've seen rumoured, and it only came this morning, is Charlton's/Scotland's GK Eartha Cumings.
Wonder if she'll be wearing a really cool Kitt? With reflexes like a feline?
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
May 10, 2022, 06:26:29 pm
Quote from: 24∗7 on May 10, 2022, 04:18:21 pm
Wonder if she'll be wearing a really cool Kitt? With reflexes like a feline?


Not that Eartha...  ;D
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
May 10, 2022, 06:49:34 pm
I'm surprised and kinda sad to see Mouse leaving, I thought she always played well.
Not surprised at the others though.

Dean played well in the 1 or 2 games she was fit, but then missed most of the season.

Bailey was one if our best players in the previous season, but I just don't think she can play in the 3 4 3 system we played this season. Sad to see her go.

Was kinda hoping to get wardlaw back, she did well this season.

I've not seen Evie Smith play so I can't comment on her.

Wish them all luck.
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
May 10, 2022, 06:52:23 pm
Forgot to say...

My money was on Hodson, Dean, Humphrey,  Bailey and Wardlaw.
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
May 15, 2022, 01:45:06 pm

Available from 9pm tonight - up on the official Liverpool youtube channel:-


'DOCUMENTARY: Liverpool FC Womens promotion story | GOING UP' (90 minute video):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/kyb0c0o86ew" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/kyb0c0o86ew</a>


^ for some reason the video is no longer available on the official LFC youtube channel - and is now marked as 'private'.

However, it is free to watch on the official website (no registration, membership or payments required - many thanks to Kellan for the heads-up!) here:-

https://video.liverpoolfc.com/player/0_zv5szuxf

Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
May 17, 2022, 10:15:34 pm
Quote from: oojason on May 15, 2022, 01:45:06 pm
Available from 9pm tonight - up on the official Liverpool youtube channel:-


'DOCUMENTARY: Liverpool FC Womens promotion story | GOING UP':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/kyb0c0o86ew" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/kyb0c0o86ew</a>

Really good program.
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
May 19, 2022, 10:29:00 am
Emma Sanders is saying our incomings will be direct replacements for those going out: winger, central midfielder, central defender and a fullback. She did also mention Eartha Cummings though and we hadn't had a keeper leave us that I know.

She's also saying the winger might be a returning Shanice van de Sanden.
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
June 1, 2022, 10:50:44 am
Another heads up from Emma Sanders: Gilly Flaherty is the CB we're likely to sign https://twitter.com/em_sandy/status/1531661366586662914

One of Beard's players during his time at West Ham. I did immediately think her a possible signing as soon as she became available. But then again I do think that about any player Beard has worked with before since he likes the tried and tested approach so much.
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
June 1, 2022, 04:44:06 pm
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
June 1, 2022, 06:29:36 pm
It was brilliant seeing the women's bus on the parade. They were partying real hard when passing us on the Strand. 😎
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
Yesterday at 12:42:11 pm
Quote from: BassTunedToRed on June  1, 2022, 04:44:06 pm
A comparison of Flaherty and Moore:

https://twitter.com/AnfldAnalytics/status/1531928505138782208

Some very good stats there, though I'm not too sure how useful they'll be, cos if I remember rightly West Ham were playing 2 centre backs when we were playing 3 centre backs last season.

I will kinda miss mouse, but hope Flaherty (or whoever comes in does a great job).
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
Today at 07:18:36 pm
On a lighter note, looks like Razza Roberts got married over the weekend.

https://twitter.com/i/status/1533546701608259584
