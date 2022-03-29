Coverage looks like an unknown as of now. The game wasn't lined up as being the FA Player stream of the weekend, but there isn't currently a Championship game lined up at all. Seems to me like it could be added. I don't think the BBC/Sky deal includes Championship games, but neither could do it anyway because they're busy elsewhere. There's nothing in the LFCTV schedule yet, but they could drop what is there and show the match instead if it's possible. They have travelled for away games before, though nowhere near as far as Bristol. They shouldn't have to in this case. The FA and/or Bristol should be taking care of it.
I don't recall it being much of a bet at all. You seemed all too happy to set yourself up for the possibility of putting your best frock on.
2-0 at halftime against Durham. Good start, good end and iffy 15 minutes in the middle. Campbell cant half throw a ball!!!
The club is putting on a free coach to Bristol - if you want to watch it Id suggest you go!
https://twitter.com/AnfldAnalytics/status/1508767011761004545
I know the long throw is within the rules, and it has been great benefit to us this season.However, it still kinda feels like cheating to me.What do you guys think?
I've sent the question to lfc.tv - if I get a reply, I'll let you know...... A bet's a bet........but yes, it was great fun too!
Looks like its just been added to the FA Player
To me, it's a cross, but with more time. In that respect, it's no different to a corner kick - just more flexibility. Totally legit. Gerrin!
So, looks like it'll be live on here - https://faplayer.thefa.com/fixture-preview/bGl2ZSU3QzE5NDExJTdDJTJGc2VjdGlvbiUzRnBhZ2UlM0RmaXh0dXJlcy1wYWdlJTdDZml4dHVyZXMtMC1hbGw%3Dlfc.tv website points to the same link, so I'm not sure if they're doing any feed of their own?Question to those who've used the FA Player before - is it literally click-and-watch or do I need to sign up for something and/or need to use a VPN cos I'm abroad?
Blimey, that's the first time I have seen Campbell's throwing technique
Hmm - City pull one back..........it's still on though, no panic...........20 mins left.
Congratulations to the ladies!To those who watch the team regularly, what do you see the aim being for the team next season? Just survive, comfortable mid table, or maybe even challenge at the top? And how much strengthening would the squad need to achieve each of those?
