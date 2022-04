So, looks like it'll be live on here - https://faplayer.thefa.com/fixture-preview/bGl2ZSU3QzE5NDExJTdDJTJGc2VjdGlvbiUzRnBhZ2UlM0RmaXh0dXJlcy1wYWdlJTdDZml4dHVyZXMtMC1hbGw%3D lfc.tv website points to the same link, so I'm not sure if they're doing any feed of their own?Question to those who've used the FA Player before - is it literally click-and-watch or do I need to sign up for something and/or need to use a VPN cos I'm abroad?