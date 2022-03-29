« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 88 89 90 91 92 [93]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool Women (*)  (Read 393585 times)

Offline 24∗7

  • "It's okay to be unreasonable; it's one of the ways you grow!" - Jim Sharman.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,310
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3680 on: March 29, 2022, 08:54:20 am »
Quote from: kellan on March 29, 2022, 08:28:45 am
Coverage looks like an unknown as of now. The game wasn't lined up as being the FA Player stream of the weekend, but there isn't currently a Championship game lined up at all. Seems to me like it could be added.

I don't think the BBC/Sky deal includes Championship games, but neither could do it anyway because they're busy elsewhere.

There's nothing in the LFCTV schedule yet, but they could drop what is there and show the match instead if it's possible. They have travelled for away games before, though nowhere near as far as Bristol. They shouldn't have to in this case. The FA and/or Bristol should be taking care of it.
I've sent the question to lfc.tv - if I get a reply, I'll let you know......

Quote from: kellan on March 29, 2022, 08:30:32 am
I don't recall it being much of a bet at all. You seemed all too happy to set yourself up for the possibility of putting your best frock on.
:P A bet's a bet........but yes, it was great fun too! ;D
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline 24∗7

  • "It's okay to be unreasonable; it's one of the ways you grow!" - Jim Sharman.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,310
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3681 on: March 29, 2022, 03:28:53 pm »
Well, interesting response, there might be some very good news forthcoming ;) Am waiting.......  :P
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline jaygraham

  • Fiction is not the same as FACT
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,981
  • LFC
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3682 on: March 29, 2022, 07:25:29 pm »
The club is putting on a free coach to Bristol - if you want to watch it Id suggest you go!
Logged
It's awfully considerate of you to think of me here/ and i'm most obliged to you for making it clear/ that i'm not here

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 353
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3683 on: March 29, 2022, 08:17:00 pm »
Quote from: Theoldkopite on March 27, 2022, 12:52:49 pm
2-0 at halftime against Durham. Good start, good end and iffy 15 minutes in the middle. Campbell cant half throw a ball!!!
 

Just watched the highlights,she should give some throwing tips to the lads.real usefull weapon especially against undersized keepers.
Logged

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,134
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3684 on: March 30, 2022, 08:11:59 am »
Logged

Offline LeoT

  • ayer - makes me feel like daaaancin'...... Is now officially a wannabeliever......
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 206
  • My cup is barely even half empty
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3685 on: March 30, 2022, 09:43:40 am »
Quote from: jaygraham on March 29, 2022, 07:25:29 pm
The club is putting on a free coach to Bristol - if you want to watch it Id suggest you go!

What time does it leave London?
Logged
My cup is barely even half empty

Offline LeoT

  • ayer - makes me feel like daaaancin'...... Is now officially a wannabeliever......
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 206
  • My cup is barely even half empty
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3686 on: March 30, 2022, 09:47:17 am »
Quote from: kellan on March 30, 2022, 08:11:59 am
https://twitter.com/AnfldAnalytics/status/1508767011761004545


I know the long throw is within the rules, and it has been great benefit to us this season.
However, it still kinda feels like cheating to me.

What do you guys think?
Logged
My cup is barely even half empty

Offline 24∗7

  • "It's okay to be unreasonable; it's one of the ways you grow!" - Jim Sharman.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,310
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3687 on: March 30, 2022, 10:27:02 am »
Quote from: LeoT on March 30, 2022, 09:47:17 am
I know the long throw is within the rules, and it has been great benefit to us this season.
However, it still kinda feels like cheating to me.

What do you guys think?
To me, it's a cross, but with more time. In that respect, it's no different to a corner kick - just more flexibility. Totally legit. Gerrin!
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline LeoT

  • ayer - makes me feel like daaaancin'...... Is now officially a wannabeliever......
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 206
  • My cup is barely even half empty
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3688 on: March 30, 2022, 11:47:45 am »
Quote from: 24∗7 on March 29, 2022, 08:54:20 am
I've sent the question to lfc.tv - if I get a reply, I'll let you know......
 :P A bet's a bet........but yes, it was great fun too! ;D

Looks like its just been added to the FA Player   ;D

Logged
My cup is barely even half empty

Offline 24∗7

  • "It's okay to be unreasonable; it's one of the ways you grow!" - Jim Sharman.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,310
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3689 on: March 30, 2022, 12:45:10 pm »
Quote from: LeoT on March 30, 2022, 11:47:45 am
Looks like its just been added to the FA Player   ;D
Noice. :thumbup
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline Theoldkopite

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,519
  • Survived The Boy's Pen in the 60's.
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3690 on: March 30, 2022, 04:53:42 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on March 30, 2022, 10:27:02 am
To me, it's a cross, but with more time. In that respect, it's no different to a corner kick - just more flexibility. Totally legit. Gerrin!

ditto!!
Logged

Offline LeoT

  • ayer - makes me feel like daaaancin'...... Is now officially a wannabeliever......
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 206
  • My cup is barely even half empty
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3691 on: April 1, 2022, 10:30:25 pm »
...is it Sunday Yet?

my clock is moving soooo slowly  :-\
Logged
My cup is barely even half empty

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 353
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3692 on: Yesterday at 07:48:03 pm »
The social medias says i know someone going to this game tomorrow over from USA.
Logged

Offline 24∗7

  • "It's okay to be unreasonable; it's one of the ways you grow!" - Jim Sharman.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,310
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3693 on: Today at 11:23:07 am »
So, looks like it'll be live on here - https://faplayer.thefa.com/fixture-preview/bGl2ZSU3QzE5NDExJTdDJTJGc2VjdGlvbiUzRnBhZ2UlM0RmaXh0dXJlcy1wYWdlJTdDZml4dHVyZXMtMC1hbGw%3D

lfc.tv website points to the same link, so I'm not sure if they're doing any feed of their own?

Question to those who've used the FA Player before - is it literally click-and-watch or do I need to sign up for something and/or need to use a VPN cos I'm abroad?
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.
Pages: 1 ... 88 89 90 91 92 [93]   Go Up
« previous next »
 