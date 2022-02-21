Today's game finished London City 1:1 Liverpool
Was a tough game today, very even in terms of chances, and could have gone either way.
We seemed a bit disjointed and often seemed to be struggling in midfield, especially after Ceri Holland was replaced by Jade Bailey.
Not sure where Missy Bo Kearns and Leanne Robe were today, possibly injured?
Charlotte Wardlaw picked up a painful knock just before half time, I noticed her being helped out to dugout early in the 2nd half with a lot of ice packing on her knee (hope its not as serious as it looked).
The other results seemed to mostly go our way, so we are at least 10 points clear of everyone except Bristol City.
Today's draw leaves us in a position in which we really need to beat Charlton both times in our next 2 games to prevent the Bristol City game feeling like a 6 pointer.