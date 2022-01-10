Yesterday's Conti cup match finished Spurs 1:0 Liverpool.



We played quite well, made the odd half chance, but not many clear cut chances.

Lawley had a great chance near the end of the match, Wardlaw dribbled past 3 Spurs players, then squared it to Lawley who was unmarked on the edge of the box, however her shot just whistled over the cross bar.



On the whole we defended well, though there was an almost comical moment in which Laws almost sliced a really poor Fahey back pass into her own net. It looked like it had gone in from my angle, and a lot of the spurs crowd celebrated, but thankfully it was the wrong side of the post.

Other than that we defended quite well.



I'm a bit of a pessimist so I was expecting Spurs (equal on points 2nd in WSL) to roll us over, but they didn't. We mostly gave as good as we got.

Yes, Spurs were the better team on the night, but not by far. So 1:0 was a fair result IMO.





YNWA

