September 30, 2021, 07:37:55 am
Russ Fraser set to be named women's team director

Liverpool are set to name Leicester City's Russ Fraser as the new managing director of their women's team.

Fraser, who is head of women's football at the Foxes, is expected to take up his role in November.

It is understood he will work closely with Susan Black, who was named executive director of Liverpool women's team in August 2020.

His Leicester departure is expected to be announced before Sunday's Women's Super League game against Tottenham.

Fraser oversaw Leicester's promotion to the WSL for the first time - a year after they became professional.

He was also influential in the women's team's move to the King Power Stadium this season, and is an experienced and widely respected figure in the game.

Fraser will be reunited with Liverpool manager Matt Beard, with whom he worked at West Ham from 2018-2020, during which they reached the FA Cup final.

He spent three years at Reading as general manager before moving to the London club.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/58725982
October 1, 2021, 11:15:14 am
Liverpool FC Women can today confirm the appointment of Russ Fraser as the club's first managing director.

Fraser will join LFC Women in early November with an impressive track record of success in the womens game and significant years of experience.

He will take up his new role after completing a successful 18-month period at Leicester City Women, where he helped oversee the teams move into full-time professionalism.

Fraser helped build a team which won the Championship title last season  securing promotion to the Womens Super League  as well as overseeing a move to a new training ground.

That followed two years at West Ham United Women, where he worked alongside current Reds manager Matt Beard and saw the team reach a Womens FA Cup final.

During his time in London, Fraser helped West Ham consolidate their place in the WSL and managed their move to the Chadwell Heath training facility.

The two previous years were spent at Reading as general manager for the women and girls set-up, a period which saw significant progress both on and off the pitch, with the first team enjoying a fourth-placed finish in the WSL in his final season.

Liverpool FCs director of communications and executive director of LFC Women, Susan Black, said: We are delighted to appoint Russ to the position of managing director of our womens section and are looking forward to him bringing much-needed skills, knowledge and experience to this newly created role.

In seeking a first managing director for LFC Women, our key priority was to find someone with a significant track record of multi-year delivery within womens football and we certainly found that in Russ.

His appointment builds on the solid foundation changes already put in place at LFC Women, giving us a structure led by an experienced womens football leader who can take us forward and continue our rebuilding journey step by step.

As managing director, Fraser will have overall responsibility for player recruitment, welfare, medical, operations and facilities for the LFC Women first team, academy and RTC.

He said: Its a great opportunity to join one of the biggest clubs in the world. Im really looking forward to getting started and developing the womens team further.

The restructure the club is going through shows its intent and the direction it wants to go in.

Ive worked with Matt before at West Ham so hopefully we can continue that great working relationship and take the club forward.

Without putting too much pressure on, the aim is to get promotion as quickly as possible. We not only want to be playing in the WSL, we want to be competitive in it.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/women/445399-russ-fraser-named-liverpool-fc-women-s-first-managing-director
October 1, 2021, 03:59:18 pm
I don't really know him, (...nor do I have much of an idea what his role will be if I'm honest).
But I hope he does a good job.

October 3, 2021, 02:54:13 pm
October 3, 2021, 03:01:01 pm
Its 0:0 at half time, Coventry had a player sent off around 30 mins in, (Kiernan was brought down by the last defender).

Playing on a horrible, really bouncy plastic pitch that doesn't suit good football, it seem to be marked out for every sport known to mankind, football was probably an afterthought.

Unfortunately we've not really made many real chances so far. Hopefully we'll make more in the 2nd half...
October 3, 2021, 03:39:09 pm
2-0 now. Quick brace from Kiernan. 15 minutes left.
October 3, 2021, 07:00:45 pm
2-0 now. Quick brace from Kiernan. 15 minutes left.

That headed goal was outstanding.

Glad for the 3 points :scarf.
October 9, 2021, 02:23:09 pm
Big game against Sheffield this afternoon. Very nearly mixed up the dates, can't remember the last time we played on a Saturday. It's streaming live on Sheffield's youtube. Kick off at three.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EgqpUFk1ZKw&ab_channel=SheffieldUnitedFC
October 9, 2021, 03:59:34 pm
Sheffield 0:2 Liverpool. (Half time).

Wardlow and Kieran the first half scorers.
October 9, 2021, 04:19:04 pm
That Wardlaw looks a class above. Very good with the ball.
October 9, 2021, 05:02:13 pm
Just finished
Sheffield Utd 0:2 Liverpool
October 10, 2021, 08:04:59 pm
I just watched the game again and have some observations.

1. Playing on grass this week we played a lot better football than playing on that plastic pitch last week.
2. Kiernan is way, way, better than Thestrop, more aggressive, quicker, and better movement, so we are way better up front than last season.
    We still have Rehana Dean to come back from injury.
3. The defence is more organised than last season, Matthews is excellent, Robe is a beast of a player,
    with 2 of last season's best defenders (Moore and Roberts) on the bench.
4. Our central midfield can play with any combination of Furny/Bo/Ceri in front of Bailey/Fahey.
5. We still need to be more clinical with our chances, goal difference may come into play later in the season.
6. I hope Ashley Hodson recovers soon.

Finally
Was great to see Sophie Bradley-Auckland playing again, she goes down an one of my sporting heroes for the sacrifice she made last season (...glad she didn't stop us scoring though)    ;).
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4kzmD6FSlSk
October 13, 2021, 07:55:13 pm
1-0 down to Villa at half time in the league cup.
October 13, 2021, 08:13:10 pm
Seven or eight changes off the top of my head from the team that has been starting the last few.

Group winners and group runners up go through. Villa are the only WSL side in our group of five. Don't particularly need to win, but would be much easier if we do.
October 13, 2021, 09:12:44 pm
FT 1-1. Kiernan again.

We win the shoot out 5-4 which gives us a bonus point.
October 13, 2021, 11:06:31 pm
Good game, good shootout.

Of the lesser played players, I was most impressed with Parry, though its hard to judge the others cos it was the first start of the season for quite a few of them.
Hope Kiernan recovers quickly (especially with Rehana Dean still out).
October 27, 2021, 10:45:32 pm
The match v Lewes is on LFCTV Sunday
October 31, 2021, 02:05:29 pm
LiverpoolW 2:0 Lewes

Was a good game, decided by 2 Kiernan goals in the first half.
The 2nd half was very tough, both teams made chances but neither stuck them away.
November 1, 2021, 05:09:59 pm
Durham beat London City 1-0 yesterday to stay ahead of us. We play them away in three games time, but first it's Sheffield in the league cup on Wednesday night, then Blackburn at the weekend. Durham's league game before facing us is Palace.

November 7, 2021, 04:28:39 pm
Anyone know how we played today? 
Who was the player of the match today?
November 14, 2021, 10:32:51 am
Good luck LiverpoolW at Durham today.

I reckon it will be really tight but hopefully we'll come away with a win.
November 14, 2021, 02:06:02 pm
2-0 to the Reds. Feisty game, well controlled for most of the 90 minutes. Top of the league!!
November 14, 2021, 09:12:04 pm
GET IN!!!!

Back to our rightful place.
November 14, 2021, 10:48:05 pm
 :thumbup   :scarf
November 16, 2021, 01:35:53 pm
Here's my thoughts on the Durham match.

Durham are a very physical side, so credit to Matt for taking the tough decisions and playing Furney instead of Bo (who has been playing really well this season). 
The game reminded me of the game against Leicester last season, except in that game we were over powered, out fought, out-muscled and left with nothing.

We've come a long way this season and look like a different team, top of the table on merit and not by luck.

Hopefully we won't have an "After the Lord Mayor's show" performance against Sunderland next weekend.


November 17, 2021, 06:58:23 pm
Third Conti Cup group game is just about to start on LFCTV https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GziRceF4xd4&ab_channel=LiverpoolFC

All change again for the line up but same shape. We've got a real A and B team happening lately.

Gemma Bonner on the comms. Feels forever since she was with us.
TAA in the stands too.
November 17, 2021, 09:17:23 pm
Kearns is great from corners. Disappointing to concede the clean sheet at the end but they looked very dominant today.
November 18, 2021, 11:08:21 am
Kearns is great from corners. Disappointing to concede the clean sheet at the end but they looked very dominant today.

Yes, we were very dominant, on top from start to finish.
The goal came from a mistake by our youngest and least experienced player, so I'm not too bothered.

Strange to think that we started with 9 changes,  without the injured Campbell, Dean, Wardlaw & Foster,   ...finally we have good squad depth.

Bo's corners must be an absolute nightmare for keepers.
November 18, 2021, 09:55:55 pm
Bo...the scouser in our team.. ;D
November 19, 2021, 12:49:48 am
Bo...the scouser in our team.. ;D
The Athletic have done a piece on her, certainly got something to be acting like a captain already with or without the armband.

https://theathletic.com/2963581/2021/11/18/missy-bo-kearns-captain-at-20-taking-undefendable-corners-in-front-of-alexander-arnold-and-living-her-dream/
November 21, 2021, 04:45:33 pm
Good 3-1 win away at Sunderland last night to keep us top.

Better still... London City had a somewhat surprising loss to Charlton, and Durham have had a very surprising loss to bottom of the table Coventry.

4 point gap now going into the international break.
November 22, 2021, 08:07:19 pm
Just watched it on the FAPlayer.
Really good performance.

Coupled with the other results, it's a very good day for LFC Women.  ;D
November 22, 2021, 08:28:21 pm
Is it me, or are the LFC official  site trying much harder to include the Women's team this season?

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/matt-beard-sunderland-win-was-our-best-performance-season
November 23, 2021, 07:59:00 am
Is it me, or are the LFC official  site trying much harder to include the Women's team this season?

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/matt-beard-sunderland-win-was-our-best-performance-season
I've picked up on it, too. There used to be the match reports (which now appear almost as soon as the match finishes) and a manager column, which I think was monthly. We now seem to also be getting post match thoughts from Beard, as well as more player pieces. It probably isn't a huge increase in output, but I do find myself checking the official site much more on the chance something has appeared.
December 6, 2021, 10:16:26 pm
December 7, 2021, 02:32:49 pm
Looks like we have a new No.3 goalkeeper.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/lfc-women-confirm-signing-goalkeeper-charlotte-clarke
Number three wearing the gloves of a number two. At least for now. I'm glad to see we sorted this little predicament quickly.

Startup was great in the games we gave her. It's a shame Brighton recalled her.

No idea where Foster is up to in her recovery, but at least there's still no need to rush her in any way.
December 8, 2021, 11:38:58 pm
I was thinking the exact same thing when I heard Katie Startup had left.


Number three wearing the gloves of a number two. At least for now. I'm glad to see we sorted this little predicament quickly.

Startup was great in the games we gave her. It's a shame Brighton recalled her.

No idea where Foster is up to in her recovery, but at least there's still no need to rush her in any way.
December 21, 2021, 11:59:56 pm
Looks like we've pulled Spurs in the next round of the Conti Cup.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/lfc-women-face-tottenham-continental-league-cup-quarter-final


A good chance for those of us who live down south to see the girls play,  hoping we don't end up with behind closed doors or anything like that.
Today at 05:34:19 pm
