I just watched the game again and have some observations.1. Playing on grass this week we played a lot better football than playing on that plastic pitch last week.2. Kiernan is way, way, better than Thestrop, more aggressive, quicker, and better movement, so we are way better up front than last season.We still have Rehana Dean to come back from injury.3. The defence is more organised than last season, Matthews is excellent, Robe is a beast of a player,with 2 of last season's best defenders (Moore and Roberts) on the bench.4. Our central midfield can play with any combination of Furny/Bo/Ceri in front of Bailey/Fahey.5. We still need to be more clinical with our chances, goal difference may come into play later in the season.6. I hope Ashley Hodson recovers soon.FinallyWas great to see Sophie Bradley-Auckland playing again, she goes down an one of my sporting heroes for the sacrifice she made last season (...glad she didn't stop us scoring though)