Re: Liverpool Women (*)
August 30, 2021, 05:40:06 pm
That was a poor performance.
No one player stood out as having a really poor game, no one looked like they were having a great game (...except maybe Matthews).

To be frank, we looked like a bunch of strangers that had rocked up and decided to have a game, no cohesion, no game plan, no style of play.
London Lionesses looked quite organized, confident on the ball, more composed than us in defense and more threatening than us in attack.

To me, the increase in our energy seemed to coincide with Fahey coming on rather then going a goal down, not blaming Bailey though, not sure she got over that early injury.

I don't understand why the Holland was played wide, she usually gives our midfield so much of its energy?
Why didn't Roberts start, is she coming back from injury or something??


I'm going to the Watford game next week, I hope we sort it out by then....
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
August 30, 2021, 11:46:11 pm
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
Yesterday at 12:01:49 am
Training photos pre-Watford   

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/women/442436-training-photos-liverpool-fc-women-prepare-for-watford-trip


All of the players who started last weekend seem to be there , except I can't see Jade Bailey or Furney in the photos.
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
Yesterday at 12:18:00 am
I'm hoping we start with mostly players who played together last season, and then integrate the new players more slowly than Last week's shambles.
Maybe do something like this...

                 Laws

Roberts - Robe - Fahey - Hinds

             Matthews
  Kearns  ----------  Holland

Lawley --- Kiernan --- Hodson



Or if Furney is fit, do something like this...

                 Laws

Roberts - Robe - Fahey - Hinds

  Matthews  ----  Holland
                Furney

Lawley --- Kiernan --- Hodson

Re: Liverpool Women (*)
Yesterday at 08:37:59 am
There's always a lot more photos on Getty than end up posted by the club https://www.gettyimages.co.uk/photos/liverpool-women?family=editorial&phrase=liverpool%20women&sort=best

Furness was there. I don't see Bailey.

Beard brought Fahey on as a straight swap when Bailey went off injured instead of moving Matthews forward to take Bailey's spot at DM and putting Fahey at CB. We have a lot of options for CB/DM but I never imagined Fahey at DM being added to the list. Roberts came on toward the end and went in at RB.

This is how we started:

                    Laws

Wardlaw - Robe - Matthews - Hinds

                    Bailey
     Kearns  ----------  Furness

   Lawley --- Kiernan --- Holland


When Furness was taken off for Dean:

                    Laws

Wardlaw - Robe - Matthews - Hinds

                    Fahey
     Kearns  ----------  Holland

   Kiernan --- Dean --- Lawley


I forget exactly how we looked when we finished and can't check right now but it was probably straight swaps Kiernan/Hodson, Kearns/Humphrey, Wardlaw/Roberts.

I don't even know where to start on guessing Saturday's team. It depends a lot on whether Fahey again takes Bailey's role.

Yana Daniels still has to fit in somewhere, too. Though she isn't fit for Watford.
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
Yesterday at 09:08:06 am
I've just realised Liverpool Women aren't in the Premier League which is a bit mad, is it a case of us not spending much compared to others? Or just poor management?
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
Yesterday at 09:34:33 am
Quote from: -Willo- on Yesterday at 09:08:06 am
I've just realised Liverpool Women aren't in the Premier League which is a bit mad, is it a case of us not spending much compared to others? Or just poor management?
I'd say it's a combination of on and off the pitch issues. The short version of the story is that we invested enough to make ourselves the club to replicate, then stood still while everyone replicated and then overtook. We still had a good enough squad to be top division, but it never happened on the pitch as it should have done and that coincided with covid cancelling the league when we were in the relegation spot. Bit of a perfect storm situation. We had a good enough squad to win promotion right back to the WSL at the first time of asking, but that never came off on the pitch either. We'll see what happens with our second attempt.
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
Yesterday at 10:09:47 pm
I agree the league being cancelled due to COVID was a perfect storm that sent us down.

I remember being at what turned to be our last WSL game against West Ham.
At the time West Ham had just had a very poor run of results and we had just narrowly lost to Chelsea in a mid-week game, but were playing well.
I walked in the stadium thinking we'll win this one, but we made a bucket load of errors in the first 25 mins, never quite recovered,  and ended up losing the game 4:2 (...going from memory).
If we had won that game or even got a draw we may have moved off the bottom of the table, but the rest is history.

Now there's loads of TV money in the WSL so the teams there have more funds.
However, our Women's Championship games are only shown very rarely on the FA Player, never on the BBC or Sky, so our income (and spending budget) is reduced.

Last season was our big season in which we should have bounced back up, didn't happen. 
So this is our big season in which we'll win promotion (...I hope)
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
Yesterday at 10:14:52 pm
@Kellan
You were spot on about the player who assisted in the ManU game :-)

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/women/442525-georgia-walters-joins-liverpool-fc-women

Re: Liverpool Women (*)
Today at 08:31:09 am
Quote from: LeoT on Yesterday at 10:09:47 pm
I agree the league being cancelled due to COVID was a perfect storm that sent us down.

I remember being at what turned to be our last WSL game against West Ham.
At the time West Ham had just had a very poor run of results and we had just narrowly lost to Chelsea in a mid-week game, but were playing well.
I walked in the stadium thinking we'll win this one, but we made a bucket load of errors in the first 25 mins, never quite recovered,  and ended up losing the game 4:2 (...going from memory).
If we had won that game or even got a draw we may have moved off the bottom of the table, but the rest is history.

Now there's loads of TV money in the WSL so the teams there have more funds.
However, our Women's Championship games are only shown very rarely on the FA Player, never on the BBC or Sky, so our income (and spending budget) is reduced.

Last season was our big season in which we should have bounced back up, didn't happen. 
So this is our big season in which we'll win promotion (...I hope)
That West Ham game was a bit of a weird one, you're right. Was just our luck that we would go and have a really bad day on what turned out to be the final one of the season. They were on a poor run, we were doing fine defensively, and we ship four goals in what should have a been a match to put at least a point on the board. I can't remember exactly what the table looked like now, but I want to say I'm right in thinking a point would have lifted us above Birmingham? Either way, we were due to play Birmingham next and they were in managerless free-fall. If the shutdown of the football had happened one week later, we would probably still be WSL right now. But it's all history. We had a chance to get ourselves back in the WSL again but never took.
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
Today at 08:37:25 am
Quote from: LeoT on Yesterday at 10:14:52 pm
@Kellan
You were spot on about the player who assisted in the ManU game :-)

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/women/442525-georgia-walters-joins-liverpool-fc-women
Very nearly posted yesterday that I didn't think we were keeping her on because the transfer window closed Thursday and I expected we would have announced it in line with that. Also didn't see her in the training photos either. Glad I never bothered to throw the post out there now  ;D
