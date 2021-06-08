« previous next »
Quote from: 4pool on June  4, 2021, 01:46:57 am
Here's an idea to increase attendance to watch the LFC Womens team.

Put on offer 2 tickets to watch the Mens team via a draw based on ticket number to the Womens home match. Announced during half time of the Womens match.

Knowing how hard it is to get a match ticket, this would give someone a chance to go to the match. As there are lesser attendances at the Womens match, maybe your odds would be decent to go to see the  Mens  side play.
I meant to respond to this but then it got buried and so slipped my mind.

Unless something has changed in recent seasons, I think the only ticket related cross-promotion currently in place is free entry to the women's team matches if you're a men's team season ticket holder (possibly member as well, can't remember the specifics because I've never been eligible myself so paid it little attention).

If that is still the case, then straight away, raffling off men's team tickets to women's team attenders isn't going to be relevant to absolutely everybody attending if we go with the idea a small minority can already get inside Anfield. It would still appeal to a good percentage, however. And probably improve the odds of being the winner even further, as you've already touched on.

It does run the risk of making the women's team feel a means to an end as opposed to an end in their own right, though. Some will definitely take it that way. But then, playing women's matches at Anfield is also a means to an end for being inside, in a way, and nobody was bothered by that particular example because the women's team were part of the day.

I guess you could avoid any unintentional messaging on the women's team being a point of access to the main show if you dressed the prize up as a package which happened to include men's tickets in addition to general club perks.

I'd list off some examples of what other clubs are doing in this area but I haven't a clue.
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on June  7, 2021, 04:49:22 pm
Womens football is already cheap as chips and its hard to see what else FSG should be doing. People just dont want to watch womens football in significant numbers.

As far as I am concerned, its only the mens team that matters. Anything that gets in the way of or takes resources away from that is a no no.

Let the womens team spend whatever it generates and whatever amount we can spare without affecting the first team. If that means the womens team is second rate I honestly couldnt care less.

I've heard this point of view a number of times, I don't agree with you but I totally understand you.
Its totally possible for a Liverpool fan to feel no real connection to the women's team whilst still being a genuine passionate fan.
In the same way I feel very little connection to the u18 or u23s, I've only ever been to watch one Liverpool u23 match in my whole life.

If I'm honest, I think the issue is; womens football is different to mens football in terms of pace and physicality.
This often causes some fans to not engage, or take it seriously.


It is very un-PC to say this, and not very WOKE, however I will say it anyway (...sorry in advance, I mean no offence).

Men are equal to women, however physically different.
Men just can't do some of the things that women can do, and women can't do some of the things that men can do.


Sorry if I offended anyone with that, I honestly mean no offence, just need you to understand my (archaic, now unfashionable) point of view.


With that in mind I love the womens game. I've been to watch way more Liverpool womens games than Liverpool mens games.

The elite men are mostly just as skillful as the elite women.
Mostly the women can't jump as high as the men, and in general are not as tall as the men, so the womens' game has more shooting from outside the box.
The women are just as aggressive as the men, just as competitive.
The men are just as tactically aware as the Women.


If you watch the womens game expecting it to be the same as the mens game you will be disappointed.
If you watch the womens game understanding the differences, its mostly way more entertaining than the mens game.


....Just my opinion.
Quote from: LeoT on June  8, 2021, 10:20:30 am
I feel very little connection to the u18 or u23s, I've only ever been to watch one Liverpool u23 match in my whole life.
As ever, when it comes to opinions, it's often more about how than what........

So, your point above about u18 or u23 - you wouldn't dismiss them out of hand as a costly irrelevance or distraction would you? No.

From the moderation viewpoint, the debate should happen - but not at the expense of respect for entire set ups wearing the badge. That was the principle issue I had with that poster. The number 168 has some viewpoints too which have been challenged and, albeit it's a little frosty, it doesn't cross any lines.

If I still lived in the UK, I'd go to as many Women's and Men's games as I could (#ynwa and #twal are the same for me) as I actually really enjoy the differences!!!!! Same sport, different games - it's joyful to watch - yet it's painful to hear the same, tired old arguments.

And I don't think FSG take it seriously enough.

Get on to LinkedIn and read the views of someone like Tiffeny Millbrett, Rebecca White or Bianca Rechs, all of whom I had the distinct honour to know, watch and converse with when they played elite women's football in the top tier in Sweden for Skellefteå AIK (whose youth team I had the privilege to coach for a few years - especially the goalies - one of whom played in the men's team for league games when they had a keeper crisis - she was far, far, far, far better than them - sorry Niklas but it's true mate ;) )
Quote from: LeoT on June  8, 2021, 10:20:30 am
I've heard this point of view a number of times, I don't agree with you but I totally understand you.
Its totally possible for a Liverpool fan to feel no real connection to the women's team whilst still being a genuine passionate fan.
In the same way I feel very little connection to the u18 or u23s, I've only ever been to watch one Liverpool u23 match in my whole life.

If I'm honest, I think the issue is; womens football is different to mens football in terms of pace and physicality.
This often causes some fans to not engage, or take it seriously.


It is very un-PC to say this, and not very WOKE, however I will say it anyway (...sorry in advance, I mean no offence).

Men are equal to women, however physically different.
Men just can't do some of the things that women can do, and women can't do some of the things that men can do.


Sorry if I offended anyone with that, I honestly mean no offence, just need you to understand my (archaic, now unfashionable) point of view.


With that in mind I love the womens game. I've been to watch way more Liverpool womens games than Liverpool mens games.

The elite men are mostly just as skillful as the elite women.
Mostly the women can't jump as high as the men, and in general are not as tall as the men, so the womens' game has more shooting from outside the box.
The women are just as aggressive as the men, just as competitive.
The men are just as tactically aware as the Women.


If you watch the womens game expecting it to be the same as the mens game you will be disappointed.
If you watch the womens game understanding the differences, its mostly way more entertaining than the mens game.


....Just my opinion.
You haven't said anything offensive.

The first people to acknowledge the physical differences are those of the women's game, whether it be the players, coaches, pundits, fans. Nobody makes out like the difference isn't there. It's actually the opposite, it's highlighted.

But those who are not of the women's game like to make out those who are pretend the difference is not a thing just so they can argue it is.

Those who are of the women's game: there is a difference, but women's football is not inherently a lesser game because of it.
Those who are not of the women's game: there is a difference, and women's football is inherently a lesser game because of it.
Quote from: kellan on June  8, 2021, 05:03:15 pm
Those who are not of the women's game: there is a difference, and women's football is inherently a lesser game because of it.
Nailed it right there and echoes much of what I've seen and heard from within and from outside the women's game.

There's a reason this thread was starred from the beginning. It's a sad indictment that such a need is still prevalent. It's not "just" about misogyny either, it's a much, much wider issue.

As it goes though, this is meant to be a thread to support the women's team that bears the name of our club. Anyone not interested in supporting the team should not bother exercising their "right" to criticise.

Just because one has the right to do something, it doesn't mean it's the right thing to do.
Quote from: kellan on June  8, 2021, 04:57:53 am
I've already posted this answer somewhere. It 'isn't worth watching' - as a direct comparison to men's football, which is what people mean when they state this view - because it is decades behind in its development and playing catch up.


That is all very logical and an aspiration nobody would want to challenge, however it needs all owners at every level to invest in their women's teams to achieve a general standard of football that would attract decent crowds. I doubt that would happen even with the most altruistic of owners as substantial financial investment needs returns which, if they did happen, would be along time in coming.

I recall getting all Central League games free as part of my Anfield Road season ticket many moons ago. I would go occasionally if say a big name player was returning from injury or it was the mini-Derby otherwise it wasn't worth the long bus ride to Spellow Lane, crossing the park and the return home especially if the weather was bad. The standard was OK but simlpy not attractive enough compared wuth the first team. The current women's game is similar I think, OK but is it worth the hassle of going and forking out even a fiver? Not for many currently, and even with the investment you suggest will people go in substantial numbers even if the quality of play improved? I am not criticising the women or people who go and watch them, just not convinced that it will ever become a financial success.



Quote from: kellan on June  8, 2021, 05:03:15 pm
Those who are of the women's game: there is a difference, but women's football is not inherently a lesser game because of it.
Those who are not of the women's game: there is a difference, and women's football is inherently a lesser game because of it.

I think elite womens football is often a better game to watch than a mens game, because of the differences.
Quote from: Welshred on June  8, 2021, 06:22:51 pm
Technically elite women's footballers are on par with their male counter parts with the probable exception of goalkeeping. It's their physical differences that set them apart only.
Slightly disagree with that being the only key difference. It's almost certainly the main one but I've experienced too, at all levels, is a difference in mentality that is hard to describe. It's got something to do with a difference in the emotional connection to why they play....

.... although I agree with the goalie thing. Really exceptional keepers are a rarity still.
Quote from: 24∗7 on June  8, 2021, 06:39:57 pm
Slightly disagree with that being the only key difference. It's almost certainly the main one but I've experienced too, at all levels, is a difference in mentality that is hard to describe. It's got something to do with a difference in the emotional connection to why they play....

.... although I agree with the goalie thing. Really exceptional keepers are a rarity still.

Ah sorry Jim I wasn't clear mate, I meant their technical skills on the ball. They're truly elite in that sense.
I remember the same debate years ago about Womens rugby. Now if I had the choice, I'd watch Worcester men - and thats purely because its my preference - but having watched the Worcester Women and know a few of them that have gone to play for England, its easy to see that with investment the standard will improve.

The first time I went to see the women, I was expecting the type of game you'd see kids playing - I was blown away by the technical and physical ability of the players. It certainly made me rethink my opinion on the womens game.

It's the same with football. Give it the time and investment needed and the level will increase at pace. Treat them as full time professional athletes and not people doing a weekend hobby. The one main issue I see at the moment is the massive gulf between Man City/Chelsea and every other womens team. I'm not as into it as some of you guys so can't really comment - but I assume Chelsea and City put "decent" money into their teams?

As for what FSG can do? They can't physically drag people through the turn styles to watch, but by investing in the squad, the infrastructure and maybe getting one or two global stars, people will start to watch. I long for the day that I have a child who asks to go and watch football. And the first games I'll be taking them too will most likely be a womans game.
Quote from: Mr Mingebag Squid on June 14, 2021, 01:58:59 pm
I remember the same debate years ago about Womens rugby. Now if I had the choice, I'd watch Worcester men - and thats purely because its my preference - but having watched the Worcester Women and know a few of them that have gone to play for England, its easy to see that with investment the standard will improve.

The first time I went to see the women, I was expecting the type of game you'd see kids playing - I was blown away by the technical and physical ability of the players. It certainly made me rethink my opinion on the womens game.

It's the same with football. Give it the time and investment needed and the level will increase at pace. Treat them as full time professional athletes and not people doing a weekend hobby. The one main issue I see at the moment is the massive gulf between Man City/Chelsea and every other womens team. I'm not as into it as some of you guys so can't really comment - but I assume Chelsea and City put "decent" money into their teams?

As for what FSG can do? They can't physically drag people through the turn styles to watch, but by investing in the squad, the infrastructure and maybe getting one or two global stars, people will start to watch. I long for the day that I have a child who asks to go and watch football. And the first games I'll be taking them too will most likely be a womans game.
They do by English standards. Last time I saw a Europe-wide comparison, they were still behind the likes of Lyon by a fair few million. Others are emerging as big spenders too, relatively speaking. I'm not entirely sure what today's picture is with any real certainty. I'd guess we've probably been spending a third of what Chelsea do. But it's likely a choice to live within our means and try to balance books (which is made trickier by us not being as attractively positioned) whereas some clubs simply don't care for doing it that way.

Chelsea's project is about nine years in the making, it wasn't always the case that they were up there. It's been a steadily increased commitment to get them the CL final. In theory, spend enough and it doesn't take nine years for us to close the gap. I just don't think that approach is particularly FSG, though.
New contract for Kearns. No duration mentioned as per our norm  ;D

Hopefully this next week is announcement after announcement.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/women/436512-missy-bo-kearns-signs-new-contract-with-lfc-women
Quote from: kellan on June 14, 2021, 06:51:22 pm
They do by English standards. Last time I saw a Europe-wide comparison, they were still behind the likes of Lyon by a fair few million. Others are emerging as big spenders too, relatively speaking. I'm not entirely sure what today's picture is with any real certainty. I'd guess we've probably been spending a third of what Chelsea do. But it's likely a choice to live within our means and try to balance books (which is made trickier by us not being as attractively positioned) whereas some clubs simply don't care for doing it that way.

Chelsea's project is about nine years in the making, it wasn't always the case that they were up there. It's been a steadily increased commitment to get them the CL final. In theory, spend enough and it doesn't take nine years for us to close the gap. I just don't think that approach is particularly FSG, though.

I think this is related to the other story in the press today about the billions of pounds that Premiere league clubs have lost in the last year because of the pandemic.

It is important to note that outside of football, most organizations fall into one of these categories because of the pandemic.

 - Lost so much money that they narrowly avoided folding (Travel companies, Pub chains, Cinemas, etc...)
 - lost a small amount of money, but got by (Chip shops, Garages, DIY stores).
 - broke even and were virtually unaffected (Corner shops, supermarkets, etc...)
 - made a huge profit out of the pandemic (Zoom, Amazon, PPE manufacturers, etc...).

FSG rely quite heavily on bums on seats in sporting stadiums, and burghers and beverage sales at those sporting events.
Virtually no income for well over a year, with <10,000 fans in a 55,000 seat stadium, a hand-full of times in a year, and that story is repeated through out their business, world over.

I would guess that the Oil rich owners of Chelsea and ManC did better out of the pandemic than our Sports event owners.

I hate the fact that FSG haven't seemed to invest in the Mens or Womens team over that last year, but I kinda understand why.
Quote from: Welshred on June  8, 2021, 06:22:51 pm
Technically elite women's footballers are on par with their male counter parts with the probable exception of goalkeeping. It's their physical differences that set them apart only.

The general standard of goalkeeping does puzzle me. There's no reason why a female goalkeeper should not be able to leap high, have quick recovery and power, but there are still some who seem about ten years behind the outfield players in terms of fitness, physique and technique. Ours have been pretty poor so far.
Quote from: gkmacca on June 17, 2021, 10:08:26 am
The general standard of goalkeeping does puzzle me. There's no reason why a female goalkeeper should not be able to leap high, have quick recovery and power, but there are still some who seem about ten years behind the outfield players in terms of fitness, physique and technique. Ours have been pretty poor so far.

Women have fat in different places to men, and in general less muscles, and are on average general shorter. This equates to more shots from outside the box because the women keepers in general can'tr jump as high as the men, so can be lobbed more easily.  I think of this as a good feature of the womens' game.

I disagree about our keepers, I think both of our keepers this season have been better than our previous keeper, though no keeper can be totally error free.

Quote
Liverpool FC Women sign forward Leanne Kiernan

The 22-year-old Irish international spent the last three seasons with West Ham United in the Womens Super League.

A striker who can also play as a winger, Kiernan began her career with Shelbourne in her native Ireland, where she was a league and cup winner.

It was Liverpool FC Women manager Matt Beard who brought Kiernan to West Ham during his stint with the Hammers, and he is delighted to make her part of his Reds squad.

Beard told Liverpoolfc.com: Leannes a versatile forward, shes very quick and can score goals inside and outside the box.

Shes an infectious personality and one of the biggest aspects is her work rate and how she conducts herself as I think its something we need in this league.

I signed her when she was 18, shes grown up a lot over those three years and I think this is a good move for her and for us. Im looking forward to seeing what she can produce this year.

Kiernan, who hails from County Cavan, said she was looking forward to joining up with her new teammates in red.

Ive played as a winger for the last three years and I play as a striker for my country, she detailed. I just cant wait to get back out there on the pitch with my new teammates and settle in with my new family here at Liverpool.

The club is a great name and it definitely has great ambition. I really enjoyed the phone call with Beardie, and it grabbed me towards Liverpool and its just an exciting time to be here.

Kiernan is the first signing of the summer window for LFC Women.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/women/436750-liverpool-fc-women-sign-forward-leanne-kiernan#
Some little developments on where our departing players have gone:

Clarke and SBA both to Sheffield. Thestrup to PSV. Linnett has retired (I think she's 27?)
