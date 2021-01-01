Here's an idea to increase attendance to watch the LFC Womens team.



Put on offer 2 tickets to watch the Mens team via a draw based on ticket number to the Womens home match. Announced during half time of the Womens match.



Knowing how hard it is to get a match ticket, this would give someone a chance to go to the match. As there are lesser attendances at the Womens match, maybe your odds would be decent to go to see the Mens side play.



I meant to respond to this but then it got buried and so slipped my mind.Unless something has changed in recent seasons, I think the only ticket related cross-promotion currently in place is free entry to the women's team matches if you're a men's team season ticket holder (possibly member as well, can't remember the specifics because I've never been eligible myself so paid it little attention).If that is still the case, then straight away, raffling off men's team tickets to women's team attenders isn't going to be relevant to absolutely everybody attending if we go with the idea a small minority can already get inside Anfield. It would still appeal to a good percentage, however. And probably improve the odds of being the winner even further, as you've already touched on.It does run the risk of making the women's team feel a means to an end as opposed to an end in their own right, though. Some will definitely take it that way. But then, playing women's matches at Anfield is also a means to an end for being inside, in a way, and nobody was bothered by that particular example because the women's team were part of the day.I guess you could avoid any unintentional messaging on the women's team being a point of access to the main show if you dressed the prize up as a package which happened to include men's tickets in addition to general club perks.I'd list off some examples of what other clubs are doing in this area but I haven't a clue.