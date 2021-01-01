Okay, I'll bite. What's your definition of 'too much' being allocated to the women's team.



Ive answered this. Anything that takes resources away from the mens team.This is why I was happy that for the womens team not to be part of the new training complex. Not because I hate them or women generally but because I would prefer that space be used for the benefit of the mens team which includes the academy because that serves the mens team ultimately.The womens team should keep any revenues it generates which should include a cut of any sponsorship which its players are involved with. Personally, I think it makes more sense for the womens team to have its one separate sponsors but I could be convinced otherwise.The womens team was established in 89. Its a footnote in this clubs history which for the vast majority of fans is all about the mens team.Think of it this way - if FSG said we have listens to concerns about the womens team and we will be reducing the wage bill by 5% and spending that on the womens team would you be okay with that? I wouldnt.I dont care if the womens team is the best or rubbish. As long as they go out and fight for the shirt and conduct themselves in a manner befitting a representative of the club (which they do) thats all I ask.I dont believe the majority of Liverpool fans care how good the womens side is. I dont and Im not going to pretend otherwise.