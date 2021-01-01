« previous next »
We need to start treating the Women better.
Our current situation can be traced back to a couple of years ago when we were a top third WSL team, then we treated the players badly, and then about 8-10 of them upped and left. Some to ManU and a couple to Chelsea & ManC, and other clubs.

If we had treated our players with respect back then we would probably still be a top third WSL team, rather then a top third Championship team.


Don't get me wrong, I hope we have a good and proper clear out of the dead wood this summer, buy some WSL standard players, and then win the Championship, but we must do it respectfully. Our recent history should have taught us that.
My cup is barely half empty

You got released cause you weren't good enough. no different to other years let them moan in social media all they want . get on with it buy some players who are good enough.

It seems they'd have appreciated an explanation, rather than just being 'ghosted' by the club.
Kopout if you can't show any empathy with professionals who are treated poorly by their employer god forbid you are in any kind of leadership or managerial role where you work. I agree with Dangermouse, you appear to be deliberately obtuse..... then again, you have a habit of being controversial in this thread. I can't decide if you're a wum or just not very smart.


Do us all a favour, Kopout, just Logout.
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

But for balance

A Liverpool FC spokesperson said: 'Like all professional clubs, Liverpool Women are in the process of compiling their retained and released list for the forthcoming season.

'Several clubs have already announced their list and LFCW will release their own complete list in due course.

'With the players two weeks into their off season holidays, the club has been informing all affected players of decisions as early as possible. With players contracted until the end of June this gives them the best possible chance of securing new clubs and making plans for next season.

'Players' agents have also been informed as is standard practice.

'We of course thank all the players who will be moving on for their service to the club and wish them nothing but success in the future.'
Putting both versions of events together, it sounds like the club offered extensions before the new manager started the job and that process was then paused while Beard reviewed. In the meantime, players began their off season break and most will have left the city for home. Some extensions were retracted / were to be retracted - the club was/is working on informing as necessary; and does so via agents, which makes sense for multiple reasons, one of which is that players have scattered so in-person meetings are made difficult anyway.

In the case of Linnett, her agent approached the club for an update before the club had got to informing her, and it forced a hand on the news being given as it was?
It's harder to guess on Jane because she doesn't go into details of how it played out with her.

There are better ways to go about handling this kind of thing. There is always the potential for a bit of a mess when new managers arrive mid-May. If the club hadn't offered those extensions, people would have criticised for doing nothing to secure a squad for Beard to inherit. Damned if you do, damned if you don't. Just comes down to how you execute whatever you decide to go with.
Kopout if you can't show any empathy with professionals who are treated poorly by their employer god forbid you are in any kind of leadership or managerial role where you work. I agree with Dangermouse, you appear to be deliberately obtuse..... then again, you have a habit of being controversial in this thread. I can't decide if you're a wum or just not very smart.


Do us all a favour, Kopout, just Logout.

Don't think treated poorly at all. its same as last year when players who got released just basically copy pasted each other how 'they want to enjoy football again' and media made big deal of it. i rather want players who are good enough for liverpool fc over social media stars like kristy.
So you don't think it's basic decency for the club to tell the player they were retracting the contract they'd been offered instead of their agents having to chase it up after the club essentially ghosted them?
We don't know the details of it. just one side of the story. running to social media about it doesn't help
Do you enjoy making the same point three times in a day? Just give it a rest...
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

If "one side" wasn't presented there'd be no story though, and clearly personnel involved feel there should be.  Fair enough if other 'evidence' comes to light from the other side of the story - that'd mean that the "one side" of the story had prompted the further details to be revealed.

Based on what we've heard so far, it's not a particularly good look from the club - the club is entitled to a right to respond though.
Not very professional (again) from the club.
Seems to be an ongoing problem & not what we expect at all from our club.
Of course they will learn from it..again.
Spin the wheel..see where it stops at the next embarrassing mistake.
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Stepping away a little from the way in which they were released, and focusing on the 2 players for a moment.

Linnett had some injury problems early on in the season, then played a number of games as a central striker, going from my memory she only scored only 1 goal all season. Probably a really nice person, however did not achieve what was required of her this season. Skillfull player, but lacks the aggression required to score goals.  So I fully understand why Linnett's contract was not renewed.

I'm quite surprised that Becky Jane's contract was not renewed.
Becky Jane was injured for some of the season, then was played out of position on the right mid-field, she was previously a right back the last couple of seasons, yet she played well every time I saw her play, and she chipped in with some goals.

I hope they both get contracts, and go on to have great futures.
My cup is barely half empty
