But for balance



A Liverpool FC spokesperson said: 'Like all professional clubs, Liverpool Women are in the process of compiling their retained and released list for the forthcoming season.



'Several clubs have already announced their list and LFCW will release their own complete list in due course.



'With the players two weeks into their off season holidays, the club has been informing all affected players of decisions as early as possible. With players contracted until the end of June this gives them the best possible chance of securing new clubs and making plans for next season.



'Players' agents have also been informed as is standard practice.



'We of course thank all the players who will be moving on for their service to the club and wish them nothing but success in the future.'



Putting both versions of events together, it sounds like the club offered extensions before the new manager started the job and that process was then paused while Beard reviewed. In the meantime, players began their off season break and most will have left the city for home. Some extensions were retracted / were to be retracted - the club was/is working on informing as necessary; and does so via agents, which makes sense for multiple reasons, one of which is that players have scattered so in-person meetings are made difficult anyway.In the case of Linnett, her agent approached the club for an update before the club had got to informing her, and it forced a hand on the news being given as it was?It's harder to guess on Jane because she doesn't go into details of how it played out with her.There are better ways to go about handling this kind of thing. There is always the potential for a bit of a mess when new managers arrive mid-May. If the club hadn't offered those extensions, people would have criticised for doing nothing to secure a squad for Beard to inherit. Damned if you do, damned if you don't. Just comes down to how you execute whatever you decide to go with.