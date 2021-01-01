Stepping away a little from the way in which they were released, and focusing on the 2 players for a moment.
Linnett had some injury problems early on in the season, then played a number of games as a central striker, going from my memory she only scored only 1 goal all season. Probably a really nice person, however did not achieve what was required of her this season. Skillfull player, but lacks the aggression required to score goals. So I fully understand why Linnett's contract was not renewed.
I'm quite surprised that Becky Jane's contract was not renewed.
Becky Jane was injured for some of the season, then was played out of position on the right mid-field, she was previously a right back the last couple of seasons, yet she played well every time I saw her play, and she chipped in with some goals.
I hope they both get contracts, and go on to have great futures.