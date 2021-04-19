« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 78 79 80 81 82 [83]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool Women (*)  (Read 336217 times)

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,303
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3280 on: April 19, 2021, 04:35:05 pm »
Quote from: LeoT on April 19, 2021, 04:28:51 pm
Anyone got any thoughts on how a European Women's Super League may affect Liverpool Women?

Would Liverpool be in it cos our Men are in it?
Would we be left out because we are way below the standard required?
Would we invest to bring the standard up (if so, why didn't we do that before)?
Would we be in the new league but just getting battered each week, making up the numbers?

The 4th scenario I'd imagine. The club  obviously doesn't seem to care about our Women's team.
Logged

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,995
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3281 on: April 22, 2021, 08:26:52 am »
There's an article here on what the ESL likely would have meant for the women's game if anybody still cares to read now it doesn't really matter. I would have posted it at the time but I missed that the thread had been bumped during the all drama https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2021/04/19/womens-european-super-league-feels-suspiciously-like-after-thought/

Some little bits of news for us specifically:

The final round of interviews for the manager job are meant to have been wrapped up. Still no word on whether the announcement will be made before or after the end of the season. Only two games left though, so most likely after.

We're currently sat in 4th, level with Sheffied United on points and only a +1 difference on the GD. We play them on Sunday. It's not impossible for us to end up finishing 2nd, but there's 4pts between us and Durham at the minute so it's not likely. 2nd doesn't come with any prizes anyway - not unless something big happens with Birmingham's WSL licence and the FA promote two. Doubt it will play out like that. Doubt we would be 2nd even if it did.

The supporters club have released the minutes from the AGM which happened at the end of March. Billy Hogan and Susan Black (club's comms director and women's team exec director) attended.

Questions asked by LWSC: https://twitter.com/LFCWSC/status/1382367782289965056

Questions 2 (budget) and 4 (training ground) are the most interesting ones which give real information re: club intentions, which wasn't known before the AGM.

The images don't want to be spoilered so apologies for taking up your whole screen.





Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,351
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3282 on: April 22, 2021, 10:37:33 am »
So Kirkby training ground was never on the table for the women's team. I don't think there is anything anyone can say that can justify that decision outside of costs and not seeing the women's team as an elite football team that is inclusive within the LFC family

The groundsman shout is pretty much just 'tirelessly' supporting Tranmere getting Prenton Park up to standard and the women's team being a secondary benefit.

Least there is some progress on a new manager.
Logged

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,995
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3283 on: April 22, 2021, 11:33:19 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on April 22, 2021, 10:37:33 am
So Kirkby training ground was never on the table for the women's team. I don't think there is anything anyone can say that can justify that decision outside of costs and not seeing the women's team as an elite football team that is inclusive within the LFC family

The groundsman shout is pretty much just 'tirelessly' supporting Tranmere getting Prenton Park up to standard and the women's team being a secondary benefit.

Least there is some progress on a new manager.
I'm not so sure about this.

Short-term, it looks off. But long-term, it might well be the better option to have separate training grounds. Kirkby is surely not big enough to accommodate the kind of academy system which the women's could develop into being? That's a guess, but I'm presuming based on there not being immediate space even for the women's first team without amendments or additional equipment. I don't really see how it could one day house the women's first team, plus the U21, plus whatever youth brackets are fulltime in the future. And I'll bet many other clubs couldn't bring that about at their existing training grounds either.

As always, what we actually put in place will be the most important factor. If the club establishes two Kirkby's in time, would that really be so awful? Potentially not. We could potentially be getting the jump on those who can't put the everything of the future under the one roof. We just need our outcome to be a second Kirkby in time and not something a few levels below that standard.

But it does make me wish the women's team had just been given Melwood even more so. It's got to be the exact thing the club wants to set up? It's a shame decision and intent timelines haven't fallen favourably enough to bring that about. Leicester have just given their women's team the men's old one for example.
Logged

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,995
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3284 on: April 25, 2021, 07:25:19 pm »
We beat Sheffield 1-0 today. Missed a pen of our own and they missed two.

Durham had a somewhat surprising loss to 7th place Charlton.

This is the table going into the final games:

We're playing London City, Durham are playing Coventry, Sheffield are playing Blackburn.

Logged

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,995
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3285 on: April 27, 2021, 09:52:46 am »
Quote
https://theathletic.com/news/liverpool-women-accounts-investment-finance/4bNKUQfketCv

Liverpool Women have filed their accounts for 2020 and report a 21 per cent increase in investment from Liverpool FC.

They also show losses for Liverpool Women have been reduced while the number of staff working for the club has increased.

The accounts were prepared by members of the board Billy Hogan (Liverpool CEO), Mike Gordon (FSG president) and Susan Black (club director of communications and executive director of Liverpool Women).
What are the standout figures?

The standout figure is that investment from Liverpool FC to Liverpool Women has increased by 21 per cent.

The accounts also show a 55 per cent increase in turnover which in 2019 stood at £1,076,096 but is now listed as £1,670,675 for 2020. This £594,579 increase in turnover is said to have derived mainly from additional investment from Liverpool FC, new commercial partnerships and extra revenue the club garnered from the match Liverpool Women played against Everton at Anfield in November 2019.

Liverpool Women, who recorded a loss of £313,489 in 2019, have seen that loss reduced to £5,290 for 2020. Their total debt currently stands at £823,000  with the majority of this owed via interest-free loans to parent company Liverpool FC.

The number of staff working full-time for Liverpool Women is now listed as 32 with an average of 51 in total for 2020.

Amendments have also been made to 2019 accounts which incorrectly listed the number of full-time staff. This has now been altered to show in 2019 Liverpool Women had an average of 46 employees with 29 of those listed as full-time staff.
What is the response to these accounts at Liverpool?

Having spent the past year navigating through the financial difficulties placed upon most clubs during the pandemic, the club view the accounts as positive, especially given the increase in staff and the fact the vast majority of debt accrued is owed in interest-free loans to the club's parent company.

The club are putting the decrease in losses in 2020 down to comprehensive budget management during the pandemic. The steady increase in investment is also being viewed as a positive.
Logged

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,995
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3286 on: April 29, 2021, 10:06:31 am »
Quote
https://theathletic.com/news/liverpool-women-matt-beard/wYXmRug4oRDV
Liverpool Women are to unveil former manager Matt Beard as their new manager for next season, The Athletic can reveal.

The 43-year-old, who has been providing maternity cover for Tanya Oxtoby at Bristol City since January, is understood to be finalising a contract with Liverpool having agreed to finish this campaign with relegation-threatened City.

Who has been in charge of Liverpool?

Following Vicky Jepson's departure as head coach in January, Liverpool have been under the tutelage of her former assistant Amber Whiteley.

Whitely is understood to have made the final shortlist for the permanent position along with a manager of a current Women's Super League club before both were beaten out by Beard.
How are Liverpool doing?

Liverpool are currently third in the Championship, nine points behind winners Leicester City.

Previously one of the leading clubs in the women's game, Beard led the club to back-to-back league titles in 2013 and 2014 with a side including Lucy Bronze and Fara Williams. However, Liverpool fell behind the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal and were relegated from the top tier on points per game in last season's curtailed WSL.

Liverpool Women's 2020 accounts, released yesterday, reported a 21 per cent increase in investment from Liverpool FC, as well as a reduction in losses.

Who is Beard?

Beard has been coaching in the women's game since 2008. He began his managerial career at the Millwall Lionesses, before moving to Chelsea and then Liverpool.

After three years on Merseyside Beard moved to the United States to coach the Boston Breakers, before returning to England with West Ham.

He left West Ham by mutual consent in November and has been caretaker manager at Bristol City since the new year.
What has been said?

A Bristol City Women spokesperson told The Athletic: Matt Beard is fully focused on the two remaining Barclays FA Womens Super League fixtures and fully committed to retaining the club's top-flight status.
Logged

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,995
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3287 on: April 29, 2021, 10:32:42 am »
Shut down straight away  ;D

Emma Sanders @em_sandy https://twitter.com/em_sandy/status/1387698952435286018
As far as I understand, an offer/final decision has still yet to be made by LFC though Matt Beard is definitely among the considerations.

Tom Garry @TomJGarry https://twitter.com/TomJGarry/status/1387698110122631173
Matt Beard says "no comment" and then "there's no truth in the story", re: a report linking him with the Liverpool Women job. Completely focusing on trying to keep Bristol City in the Women's Super League
An LFC Women spokesperson said: The process of appointing a new manager for Liverpool FC Women remains ongoing. We will make an announcement to supporters once that process has concluded.
« Last Edit: April 29, 2021, 10:59:17 am by kellan »
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,370
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3288 on: May 2, 2021, 04:33:58 pm »
Liverpool FC Women were held to a 2-2 draw by London City Lionesses in their final game of the 2020-21 FA Women's Championship season on Sunday.

Becky Jane provided a quality end to a first half short on opportunities when she broke the deadlock with an accurate strike in the 43rd minute.

Amy Rodgers clinical finish then doubled the Reds lead early in the second half at Prenton Park, only for the away side to mount a comeback.

Lucy Fitzgerald halved the Lionesses deficit with a quarter of the contest remaining and Lily Agg subsequently headed beyond Rachael Laws to level late on.

The draw means LFC Women end the campaign in third place in the Championship after a run of eight matches without defeat in the division.



Neither team were able to find a rhythm or create chances during an opening phase that almost entirely lacked goalmouth action.

But the tempo began to lift when Kirsty Linnett made ground as she attacked the byline on the right and guided her low cross to Rodgers, who lifted her strike on goal too high from around 10 yards out.

Niamh Fahey flashed a header harmlessly wide from Taylor Hinds looping delivery 34 minutes in, as opportunities continued to elude the sides.

The Reds mounted firm appeals for a penalty just before half-time as a surging, incisive run from Jane was followed by a cross into the area that hit an opponents arm. But the referee was unmoved.

It was, however, academic within seconds.

Amalie Thestrup cut through the visitors along the left-hand side of the box and rolled an assist back to the centre, where Jane arrived and carefully placed a side-footed finish into the bottom right corner.

Linnett went close to a second for Liverpool shortly after the restart with a low hit from the edge of the area that Shae Yanez collected at her near post.

But Rodgers left Yanez no chance on 56 minutes to make it 2-0 to the hosts.

The move began with Linnett retrieving possession in the centre and spreading a pass out to Rhiannon Roberts on the right wing.

Her lofted cross found Rodgers inside the Lionesses box and she artfully controlled the ball and fired beyond the goalkeeper in one smooth motion.



At this stage, the Reds were fully in charge of proceedings and on course to wrap up the Championship season in satisfying fashion.

The visitors struck back at the midway point of the second half, though.

From a deep free-kick delivery into the Liverpool area, Aggs header was parried well by Laws but Fitzgerald was on hand to convert the rebound from close range.

Jane had a half-chance to restore her teams two-goal cushion when substitute Melissa Lawley skipped down the left and crossed, but could not make sufficient contact.

Instead, London City grabbed an equaliser nine minutes from time.

An inviting left-wing cross was met by an emphatic header across the grasp of Laws and inside the far post by Agg to bring the visitors back on terms.

Lawley might have snatched a dramatic winner in the final minute of stoppage time, only to drive a loose ball in the area over the bar, meaning LFC Women had to settle for signing off 2020-21 with a point.

Liverpool FC Women: Laws, Roberts, Moore, Robe, Hinds, Fahey, Kearns, Rodgers, Jane, Thestrup (Lawley, 62), Linnett.

Unused substitutes: Heeps, Parry.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,995
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3289 on: May 5, 2021, 03:31:37 pm »
Quote
Rhiannon Roberts signs new deal with Liverpool FC Women

The Welsh international has been a model of consistency in the 2020-21 season as the Reds adjusted to life in the FA Womens Championship.

A fierce competitor with enormous drive and will to win, this campaign saw her versatility come to the fore as she switched from midfield to play the majority of the year in her international position of right full-back.

Roberts is in her third year with the Reds after joining from a Doncaster Rovers side which had just won the WSL 2 back in July 2018.

Her next appearance will be her 50th in a Liverpool shirt, with her only goal coming against another of her former teams, Blackburn Rovers, in 2020.

The player  known to everyone simply as Razza  told Liverpoolfc.com: Im really, really happy to be committing my future to Liverpool Women.

Im really looking forward to the future. Weve built some great foundations this year and Im ready to go for next year now. Im putting all my energies into that and were ready to try and get ourselves back up where we belong.

The 30-year-old also reflected on a season where the Reds finished third in a championship race, played without fans in attendance.

Its been highs and lows this year really, she said. Its been a difficult year for everybody. Weve been really lucky to be able to continue doing what we love every day and continue playing in our league.

Its been a season of two halves really but weve got some really good results in the second half of the season and our performances have been good.

Its been gutting to play without fans. Im their number one fan! I love the buzz of going out when the fans are there cheering, clapping and singing their songs. The one time we had them this season was a big scoreline that day and I think it really boosted the girls.

We cant wait to have our 12th man back.

Liverpool FC Women interim manager Amber Whiteley said Roberts would continue to be a crucial member of the squad going forward.

Whiteley commented: Razza has been an integral part of the team, particularly over the last season, and were delighted she has committed her future to us.

She is the ultimate professional both on and off the pitch, and everything she does is for the greater good of the team.

Its been a pleasure to work with Raz these last 12 months  every day she comes into the training ground and wants to be better. Im looking forward to continuing that journey next season and beyond.

No doubt Razza will be key to our future success.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/women/433087-rhiannon-roberts-signs-new-deal-with-liverpool-fc-women
Logged

Offline LeoT

  • ayer - makes me feel like daaaancin'.....
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 97
  • C'mon Liverpool ...!!!
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3290 on: May 6, 2021, 07:47:53 pm »
A disappointing end to a disappointing season in my opinion.

Though we were hindered by a number of injuries to key players on Sunday, and we couldn't even field a full bench so can't complain too much.

Our mid field and forward line looked overpowered again  :(.
The midfield will fix itself if/when Furney & Ceri are back.
I'm kinda worried about the physicality of our forward line. Mel Lawley and Beckie Jane seem up for a physical battle, but Thestrup and Linnett both looked almost frightened to go in for 50/50 tackles, they've been that way all season  :(.

I thought the defense played well, despite the scoreline.
Leighanne Robe has played really well the last couple of games, way better than she was earlier in the season, hopefully back to her good form of last season.
Roberts, Moore and Hinds have continued to be solid, 3 really good players.


YNWA.


Quote from: 4pool on May  2, 2021, 04:33:58 pm
Liverpool FC Women were held to a 2-2 draw by London City Lionesses in their final game of the 2020-21 FA Women's Championship season on Sunday.

Becky Jane provided a quality end to a first half short on opportunities when she broke the deadlock with an accurate strike in the 43rd minute.

Amy Rodgers clinical finish then doubled the Reds lead early in the second half at Prenton Park, only for the away side to mount a comeback.

Lucy Fitzgerald halved the Lionesses deficit with a quarter of the contest remaining and Lily Agg subsequently headed beyond Rachael Laws to level late on.

The draw means LFC Women end the campaign in third place in the Championship after a run of eight matches without defeat in the division.



Neither team were able to find a rhythm or create chances during an opening phase that almost entirely lacked goalmouth action.

But the tempo began to lift when Kirsty Linnett made ground as she attacked the byline on the right and guided her low cross to Rodgers, who lifted her strike on goal too high from around 10 yards out.

Niamh Fahey flashed a header harmlessly wide from Taylor Hinds looping delivery 34 minutes in, as opportunities continued to elude the sides.

The Reds mounted firm appeals for a penalty just before half-time as a surging, incisive run from Jane was followed by a cross into the area that hit an opponents arm. But the referee was unmoved.

It was, however, academic within seconds.

Amalie Thestrup cut through the visitors along the left-hand side of the box and rolled an assist back to the centre, where Jane arrived and carefully placed a side-footed finish into the bottom right corner.

Linnett went close to a second for Liverpool shortly after the restart with a low hit from the edge of the area that Shae Yanez collected at her near post.

But Rodgers left Yanez no chance on 56 minutes to make it 2-0 to the hosts.

The move began with Linnett retrieving possession in the centre and spreading a pass out to Rhiannon Roberts on the right wing.

Her lofted cross found Rodgers inside the Lionesses box and she artfully controlled the ball and fired beyond the goalkeeper in one smooth motion.



At this stage, the Reds were fully in charge of proceedings and on course to wrap up the Championship season in satisfying fashion.

The visitors struck back at the midway point of the second half, though.

From a deep free-kick delivery into the Liverpool area, Aggs header was parried well by Laws but Fitzgerald was on hand to convert the rebound from close range.

Jane had a half-chance to restore her teams two-goal cushion when substitute Melissa Lawley skipped down the left and crossed, but could not make sufficient contact.

Instead, London City grabbed an equaliser nine minutes from time.

An inviting left-wing cross was met by an emphatic header across the grasp of Laws and inside the far post by Agg to bring the visitors back on terms.

Lawley might have snatched a dramatic winner in the final minute of stoppage time, only to drive a loose ball in the area over the bar, meaning LFC Women had to settle for signing off 2020-21 with a point.

Liverpool FC Women: Laws, Roberts, Moore, Robe, Hinds, Fahey, Kearns, Rodgers, Jane, Thestrup (Lawley, 62), Linnett.

Unused substitutes: Heeps, Parry.
Logged
My cup is barely half empty

Offline LeoT

  • ayer - makes me feel like daaaancin'.....
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 97
  • C'mon Liverpool ...!!!
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3291 on: May 6, 2021, 07:52:55 pm »
Where do you think our Womens team needs to strengthen, in order to earn promotion next season?

Attack? Midfield? Defense? the core? wide players?  keeper?
Logged
My cup is barely half empty

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,351
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3292 on: May 6, 2021, 08:05:25 pm »
Quote from: LeoT on May  6, 2021, 07:52:55 pm
Where do you think our Womens team needs to strengthen, in order to earn promotion next season?

Attack? Midfield? Defense? the core? wide players?  keeper?

Manager, training facilities, a belief that when the club advertise 'we are Liverpool. This means more' that it's more than a bit of PR.

This season has shown that promotion is going to need close to perfection at their current level.

An elite Liverpool team had never been relegated from the top division for over half a century until the women's team went down. This should have been a source of great shame at board level. Missing out on instant promotion should add to it.
Logged

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,995
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3293 on: May 7, 2021, 01:12:13 pm »
Quote from: LeoT on May  6, 2021, 07:52:55 pm
Where do you think our Womens team needs to strengthen, in order to earn promotion next season?

Attack? Midfield? Defense? the core? wide players?  keeper?
Tough question since a lot of what's about to happen next isn't known outside of the club.

It's hard to be certain whose contract is up and whose isn't, and who of those needing a new contract will be happy to take one. That Roberts has committed and early is a positive sign, but I'd feel better if the club would just confirm the squad in one go. I understand why that's tricky.

If there weren't such questions over the squad and the manager, I would immediately say priority #1 is goals. A lack of them contributed massively to us being in the wrong table place at the wrong time and has again contributed to us not going straight back up. Looking at the final table however, if we're comparing numbers and like-for-like, it wasn't a complete disaster of a season. We're on a par with the front-runners in many areas which count.



2nd highest number of goals scored (tied with Sheffield) at 37. Least number of goals conceded (tied with Sheffield and Durham).

Leicester scored 17 more than anyone. However, this league likes a cricket score and it's not usual for teams to win by three or four or five goals more than was necessary to secure the win, so many of those 17 goals weren't the difference between them getting 3pts or not. That said, it's the draws which did us in, and only one goal would have made the difference there. We were second worst for draws. Four more than Leicester.

If the stats I've seen are accurate, top scorer was 19 goals (Sheffield), then 17 (Leicester) and then 10 (Durham). None of our players managed more than 5.

It needs fixing. We can't have another season with too few goals. I don't care where they come from, but given we don't really have any player doing good numbers, there's an argument we need to be adding goal scorers everywhere.
Logged

Offline LeoT

  • ayer - makes me feel like daaaancin'.....
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 97
  • C'mon Liverpool ...!!!
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3294 on: May 8, 2021, 12:09:04 am »
I agree, to me the biggest factors are:

1. A Striker that can actually stretch defenses and score goals.
I hate the thought pointing the finger at individual players, but I really do feel the Thestrup signing was a bit of a mistake.
If we had signed a really dominant striker, or taken one from a WSL team on loan, we would have scored a few more goals, and converted most of those draws into wins.
I can't count the number of games I watched and thought...

"...Our team is better than theirs, except their striker is way more threatening than ours".


2. A more dominant midfield.
When I watch the 2 games against Leicester (on the FA Player) all I see is our midfield being pushed around, all game long.
A load of technical players shirking tackles and being barged off the ball. (Except Lawley who tried to play them at their game and took an almost immediate red card).
Ceri Holland has made a huge difference to the 2nd half of the season. She's clever, technical, fast and physical. It would have been interesting to have seen her play a string of games next to Furney, but both seemed to be injured for the last few games. 

Over all, I think if we hold onto most of our key players and buy a striker and a good DM, we could get promotion next season.
Logged
My cup is barely half empty

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,546
  • JFT96
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3295 on: May 13, 2021, 02:34:53 pm »
Matt Beard officially appointed
Logged

Offline 24∗7

  • Wrote the Kama Sutra. Top Soul Shagger! Ma olen rohkem kui piisavalt igav, you fuckin bad bellend <3
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,536
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3296 on: May 13, 2021, 02:37:40 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on May 13, 2021, 02:34:53 pm
Matt Beard officially appointed
Excellent. Proven, multiple-title-winning coach is back.....should be a positive move for us - plus he's a triffic bloke! Gorralink, Chris?
« Last Edit: May 13, 2021, 02:41:01 pm by 24∗7 »
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,546
  • JFT96
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3297 on: May 13, 2021, 02:40:11 pm »
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/women/434001-matt-beard-appointed-liverpool-fc-women-manager

Here you go mate :)

Saw Casey Stoney had resigned from Man Utd earlier today and got my hopes up it  could have been her but Matt is a great appointment anyway
Logged

Offline 24∗7

  • Wrote the Kama Sutra. Top Soul Shagger! Ma olen rohkem kui piisavalt igav, you fuckin bad bellend <3
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,536
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3298 on: May 13, 2021, 02:41:29 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on May 13, 2021, 02:40:11 pm
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/women/434001-matt-beard-appointed-liverpool-fc-women-manager

Here you go mate :)

Saw Casey Stoney had resigned from Man Utd earlier today and got my hopes up it  could have been her but Matt is a great appointment anyway
Ta la - happier with Beard than Stoney - she'd be a great choice but needs a few years yet.
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,995
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3299 on: May 13, 2021, 03:03:31 pm »
Not going to lie... I was starting to sweat a little bit given how many WSL jobs have unexpectedly opened up in the last week. It would be so typically us to spend five months appointing somebody only for the whole thing to collapse last second because the first choice fancied trying for somewhere else instead.

I know Beard was basically confirmed the other week and it was only played down because Bristol's season hadn't finished yet, but practically the same thing happened with Redfearn so I'm very glad to see this is over the line.
Logged

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,995
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3300 on: May 13, 2021, 03:11:32 pm »
Five minute interview here on LFCTV. No sub needed.

https://video.liverpoolfc.com/player/0_mganeic7
Logged

Offline 24∗7

  • Wrote the Kama Sutra. Top Soul Shagger! Ma olen rohkem kui piisavalt igav, you fuckin bad bellend <3
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,536
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3301 on: May 13, 2021, 03:52:08 pm »
Quote from: kellan on May 13, 2021, 03:03:31 pm
Not going to lie... I was starting to sweat a little bit given how many WSL jobs have unexpectedly opened up in the last week. It would be so typically us to spend five months appointing somebody only for the whole thing to collapse last second because the first choice fancied trying for somewhere else instead.

I know Beard was basically confirmed the other week and it was only played down because Bristol's season hadn't finished yet, but practically the same thing happened with Redfearn so I'm very glad to see this is over the line.
Yeah it was kind of obvious when he said, "No comment!" ;D
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline LeoT

  • ayer - makes me feel like daaaancin'.....
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 97
  • C'mon Liverpool ...!!!
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3302 on: May 13, 2021, 04:29:05 pm »
Quote from: kellan on May 13, 2021, 03:03:31 pm
Not going to lie... I was starting to sweat a little bit given how many WSL jobs have unexpectedly opened up in the last week. It would be so typically us to spend five months appointing somebody only for the whole thing to collapse last second because the first choice fancied trying for somewhere else instead.

I know Beard was basically confirmed the other week and it was only played down because Bristol's season hadn't finished yet, but practically the same thing happened with Redfearn so I'm very glad to see this is over the line.


Yes, great appointment.
We are a decent team, just a few tweaks, and couple of signings away from being a great team.

The future is looking brighter to me.
Logged
My cup is barely half empty

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,995
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3303 on: May 13, 2021, 04:45:08 pm »
Quote from: LeoT on May 13, 2021, 04:29:05 pm

Yes, great appointment.
We are a decent team, just a few tweaks, and couple of signings away from being a great team.

The future is looking brighter to me.
I agree we're not that far off. Swap Babajide for a finisher and that alone would be a lot of the necessary squad work done. Assuming there isn't going to be a big exodus, of course. I'm expecting a couple, just because every window has some. But on top of that, I'm not quite sure. I think this appointment might convince some of those undecided to stay. Should it be that there is a lot of departures though, many will be happy to sign for Beard. Maybe Mel Johnson will finally arrive, we never did find out why that never happened in January. Maybe it was related to Babajide not leaving in the end.
Logged

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,015
    • @hartejack
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3304 on: Today at 06:47:22 pm »
Disappointing to hear what's going on with Liverpool Women, based on accounts from a couple of (former) players:

https://twitter.com/kirsty_linnett/status/1395765549980950529

Quote
Kirsty Linnett @kirsty_linnett
My time at Liverpool has come to an end... I have seen a lot of similar experiences to what I have explained below in womens football recently. Something needs to change, people need to be treated better, its not good enough.



4:36 pm · 21 May 2021

https://twitter.com/beckjane18/status/1395792972801847303

Quote
Becky Jane @beckjane18
Unfortunately, similar to @kirsty_linnett the club have retracted my contract offer in a similar way. As female footballers with zero security as it is; the least we deserve is to be treated better and with respect. It takes nothing to be kind. Thank you to my teammates
6:25 pm · 21 May 2021
Logged

Offline 24∗7

  • Wrote the Kama Sutra. Top Soul Shagger! Ma olen rohkem kui piisavalt igav, you fuckin bad bellend <3
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,536
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3305 on: Today at 07:01:09 pm »
Oh that's beyond bad.

Imagine them treating Mo or Mané or any of the first team like that.....

Equality means fair and equal treatment too.
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,995
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3306 on: Today at 07:08:52 pm »
Seems like it's an issue of new contracts being offered before Beard's arrival and then subsequently being pulled. I don't think that in and of itself is poor form by the club, it would make sense that a now arrived manager checks over what has been put on the table and gives it the final okay - but it sounds like the handling of it hasn't been done well at all.
Logged

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,778
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3307 on: Today at 07:38:35 pm »
Quote from: kellan on Today at 07:08:52 pm
Seems like it's an issue of new contracts being offered before Beard's arrival and then subsequently being pulled. I don't think that in and of itself is poor form by the club, it would make sense that a now arrived manager checks over what has been put on the table and gives it the final okay - but it sounds like the handling of it hasn't been done well at all.
Can't agree with this. They've been treated very poorly.
Logged

Offline 24∗7

  • Wrote the Kama Sutra. Top Soul Shagger! Ma olen rohkem kui piisavalt igav, you fuckin bad bellend <3
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,536
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3308 on: Today at 07:40:12 pm »
Quote from: kellan on Today at 07:08:52 pm
Seems like it's an issue of new contracts being offered before Beard's arrival and then subsequently being pulled. I don't think that in and of itself is poor form by the club, it would make sense that a now arrived manager checks over what has been put on the table and gives it the final okay - but it sounds like the handling of it hasn't been done well at all.
It's less the what and more the how. Shamefully poor communication....
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,303
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3309 on: Today at 07:41:58 pm »
Our Women's team is treated like a joke isn't it? With American owners you'd think they'd want to pump money and resources into the game.  Liverpool in name only.
Logged

Offline 24∗7

  • Wrote the Kama Sutra. Top Soul Shagger! Ma olen rohkem kui piisavalt igav, you fuckin bad bellend <3
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,536
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3310 on: Today at 07:50:26 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:41:58 pm
Our Women's team is treated like a joke isn't it? With American owners you'd think they'd want to pump money and resources into the game.  Liverpool in name only.
"Together We Are......Leftoutofthecommunicationloop....."
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,351
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3311 on: Today at 08:40:53 pm »
This is Liverpool. This means more.....

But don't worry. We're spending 20% more than we did last season and we've got a top grounds person in to work on Tranmere's pitch for them (oh no sorry I meant to say you). Oh and don't forget that we got you access to a doctor and a sports therapist.

Just don't mention Kirkby because we're going put you on the Wirral, about as far away as we can whilst still calling you a Merseyside club.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:00:13 pm by gazzalfc »
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,351
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3312 on: Today at 08:49:03 pm »
But for balance

A Liverpool FC spokesperson said: 'Like all professional clubs, Liverpool Women are in the process of compiling their retained and released list for the forthcoming season.

'Several clubs have already announced their list and LFCW will release their own complete list in due course.

'With the players two weeks into their off season holidays, the club has been informing all affected players of decisions as early as possible. With players contracted until the end of June this gives them the best possible chance of securing new clubs and making plans for next season.

'Players' agents have also been informed as is standard practice.

'We of course thank all the players who will be moving on for their service to the club and wish them nothing but success in the future.'
Logged

Offline OOS

  • Jordan Henderson fanclub member #4
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,605
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3313 on: Today at 10:58:45 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:41:58 pm
Our Women's team is treated like a joke isn't it? With American owners you'd think they'd want to pump money and resources into the game.  Liverpool in name only.

Disgrace how it's been run the last few years. I don't follow the women's game closely, but i do remember us being one of the top teams a few years ago. New money has come into the game which has rightly moved the womens game on, but we've gave up. Shite really.
Logged
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke

Offline Kopout

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,510
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3314 on: Today at 11:14:50 pm »
You got released cause you weren't good enough. no different to other years let them moan in social media all they want . get on with it buy some players who are good enough.
Logged

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,546
  • JFT96
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3315 on: Today at 11:16:03 pm »
Don't think they're complaining about why they were released but how they were released
Logged

Offline Kopout

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,510
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3316 on: Today at 11:21:14 pm »
Same as every year after some players got released. these players go to social media and cry about it
Logged

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,778
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3317 on: Today at 11:33:18 pm »
Quote from: Kopout on Today at 11:21:14 pm
Same as every year after some players got released. these players go to social media and cry about it

Just because it's the same every year doesn't make it right. Wouldnt happen to a senior player on the mens team.
Logged

Offline Kopout

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,510
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3318 on: Today at 11:48:28 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 11:33:18 pm
Just because it's the same every year doesn't make it right. Wouldnt happen to a senior player on the mens team.

for starters mens sign 4/5 year contracts not single year like womens
Logged

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,778
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3319 on: Today at 11:52:10 pm »
Quote from: Kopout on Today at 11:48:28 pm
for starters mens sign 4/5 year contracts not single year like womens

And you're just being deliberately obtuse now so I'll leave it there.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 78 79 80 81 82 [83]   Go Up
« previous next »
 