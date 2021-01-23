They've really dropped the ball in the last 12 months for both the men and women. They simply haven't reacted to the pandemic in the right way and instead of correcting mistakes they seem to be making more.



There's no way we should be talking about a second season in the second tier with our resources (even if constrained) and the fact they got rid of Jepson without a replacement highlights the lack of planning.



Think it could be a few years before the team are back in WSL if this is now sorted soon.



I'm not sure that's entirely what's happening. Given the info which has come out - and it's only minimal so I'm having to make an assumption to some degree - it seems there is a plan, and it may even be quite an extensive one, but that it's being drawn up for 21/22 as opposed to right the second Jepson left.It seems to me that the club decided the current season was a write-off and turned their attention to the next one. Specifics of the timing and manner they went about making the decision aside, I think they reached the right conclusion in recognising around the Christmas break that we weren't getting promoted. So I would actually be more concerned if Jepson's replacement was appointed a week after she left. I don't actually mind that the club still hasn't progressed beyond (I believe?) the shortlisting stage. It looks poor form at first glance, but it does make complete sense that a manager the club are seeing being here for 21/22, and based on the minimal info which has come out for many seasons after that too, hasn't yet been picked out. This is probably the most important appointment the club have ever had to make for the women's team, we cannot get it wrong.What I would say, however, is that if the club have indeed sat down to draw up some extensive long term 'recovery' plan so to speak, it probably should have been done the second our relegation was confirmed to ensure our time in the Championship was one season at the most. It feels a little late now and too reactive. But it's fair to say the club had every reason to believe what was in place already was more than sufficient to win promotion. Because it really was sufficient. It was sufficient to not even be relegated in the first place. The failure to go back up came about on the pitch more than anything else.