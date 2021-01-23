I'm not sure that's entirely what's happening. Given the info which has come out - and it's only minimal so I'm having to make an assumption to some degree - it seems there is a plan, and it may even be quite an extensive one, but that it's being drawn up for 21/22 as opposed to right the second Jepson left.
It seems to me that the club decided the current season was a write-off and turned their attention to the next one. Specifics of the timing and manner they went about making the decision aside, I think they reached the right conclusion in recognising around the Christmas break that we weren't getting promoted. So I would actually be more concerned if Jepson's replacement was appointed a week after she left. I don't actually mind that the club still hasn't progressed beyond (I believe?) the shortlisting stage. It looks poor form at first glance, but it does make complete sense that a manager the club are seeing being here for 21/22, and based on the minimal info which has come out for many seasons after that too, hasn't yet been picked out. This is probably the most important appointment the club have ever had to make for the women's team, we cannot get it wrong.
What I would say, however, is that if the club have indeed sat down to draw up some extensive long term 'recovery' plan so to speak, it probably should have been done the second our relegation was confirmed to ensure our time in the Championship was one season at the most. It feels a little late now and too reactive. But it's fair to say the club had every reason to believe what was in place already was more than sufficient to win promotion. Because it really was sufficient. It was sufficient to not even be relegated in the first place. The failure to go back up came about on the pitch more than anything else.
I fear that we'll lose some key players at the end of this season, and that could kill our next season unless there was some serious investment in quick and worthy replacements.
For the life of me I can't see players like Furney, Lawley, Bailey and Babajide spending another season in the Championship, each of them seem too good for the league, and have done the right thing by sticking by us for a season to help dig us out.
Problem is FSG have no cash, and that's perfectly understandable to me, if they were funded by Oil, or Pharmaceutical, or were a Technology company they may have done better during the pandemic.
However they are a sports company, and sports are banned in many countries and operate behind closed doors in others. FSG have had little, or no income for the past year.