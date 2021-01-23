« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool Women (*)

4pool

Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3240 on: January 23, 2021, 04:22:23 pm »
Quote from: kellan on January 22, 2021, 02:54:05 pm
Anybody catch Jepson in the Sky Sports News studio last night doing updates for the Burnley match?

In unrelated news. Or more on an unrelated subject. It just occurred to me after looking at this weekend's matches that not only have we not got one (bye week), we also don't play again until 2 February thanks to the FA Cup Round being postponed. The WSL has used the now available weekend to clear some fixture backlog. Not sure why we haven't rescheduled London Bees for then but there must be a reason. Or maybe we still will.

In any case, it means that, as best we knew, there would be a nearly three-week gap between Leicester and playing again. Which has likely featured in the decision to part with Jepson when we did. It gives us something of a window to get the new manager in. But that of course doesn't change that we had a three-week gap to use for the same purpose between Durham and restarting after the Christmas break. It would have been longer, especially with the London Bees postponement extending it by a week.

Oh and it's quite on the transfer front again. Whatever Emma Sanders thought was coming this week hasn't been announced yet and I've seen naught about it since she first spoke.

You think any incoming transfer is being delayed until a new manager is sorted?
kellan

Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3241 on: January 23, 2021, 04:32:10 pm »
Quite possibly. I think I said up thread somewhere that Mel Johnson not happening may have been the result of Jepson leaving. It's also possible that whoever else was supposed to be announced this week is now also off the table for related reason, though the report that this player was coming did happen after the Jepson news dropped so who really knows.

It would make sense, now that promotion isn't going to happen, for us to get the manager we want and then get the players they want. We were backed into a couple of corners by the timing of Jepson going, the transfer window being open, it not being clear what league we were recruiting for etc etc all coinciding - but it's now very straightforward in the aftermath of the Leicester defeat. We have six-months to prep all elements for 21/22 and no excuse to not nail it.
LeoT

Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3242 on: January 24, 2021, 12:32:29 am »
That poor refereeing decision cost us dearly.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/women/423496-lfc-women-successfully-appeal-melissa-lawley-s-three-match-ban


...A week later and I'm still absolutely furious.
kellan

Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3243 on: January 27, 2021, 06:15:34 pm »
The postponed London Bees match as been rescheduled for the 28th Feb. Which plugs a nice gap in the fixture list.

Transfer deadline day is tomorrow. 5pm for domestic, midnight for any coming in from abroad. Seen nothing to suggest incomings.

Bailey is back in training.
kellan

Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3244 on: January 28, 2021, 09:49:45 am »
Emma Sanders is saying one incoming. No idea if it is the same player she said could be announced last week or a different one.

I think loan would make the most sense given the circumstances but we shall see.
LeoT

Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3245 on: January 29, 2021, 02:21:55 pm »
kellan

Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3246 on: January 29, 2021, 06:30:51 pm »
The club gave a brief update this afternoon on the manager replacement. Not much to say other than the shortlist isn't done yet and interviews will follow. Sounds like it won't be especially quick because we're following usual hiring processes. Plus the closing date for applications isn't until 12 February - and this despite it being said we had hundreds of applications before the official application process even opened https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/women/424102-update-for-supporters-from-lfc-women

Job specc here: https://recruitment.liverpoolfc.com/vacancies/jobs/view/622
gazzalfc

Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3247 on: January 29, 2021, 06:46:59 pm »
Emma Saunders on Twitter

Liverpool playing a friendly game with Durham on Sunday as neither have any league commitments this weekend

LeoT

Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3248 on: February 9, 2021, 11:39:28 am »
LeoT

Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3249 on: February 9, 2021, 12:25:04 pm »
Quote from: LeoT on February  9, 2021, 11:39:28 am
I'm watching the video of Sunday's game at Charlton.

https://faplayer.thefa.com/video/MF9jcHl5bWlvayU3QyUyRnNlY3Rpb24lM0ZwYWdlJTNEYXJjaGl2ZS1wYWdlJTdDYXJjaGl2ZS0yLXdvbWVucy1jaGFtcGlvbnNoaXA%3D?preserve=true

Disappointing draw, in the middle of a snow storm.

Anyone know were Bailey, Lawley and  Babajide were?
 - I thought Bailey was fit again?
 - I thought Lawley's Red card was rescinded so she would be ok to play??
 - I know there were some issues with Babajide wanting a transfer.

I'm not even annoyed this time to be honest, I've heart has now accepted what my brain was telling me,  (...we'll still be a championship team next season).  :-\
kellan

Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3250 on: February 9, 2021, 05:46:57 pm »
Quote from: LeoT on February  9, 2021, 12:25:04 pm
Disappointing draw, in the middle of a snow storm.

Anyone know were Bailey, Lawley and  Babajide were?
 - I thought Bailey was fit again?
 - I thought Lawley's Red card was rescinded so she would be ok to play??
 - I know there were some issues with Babajide wanting a transfer.

I'm not even annoyed this time to be honest, I've heart has now accepted what my brain was telling me,  (...we'll still be a championship team next season).  :-\
Bailey only just returned to training, maybe isn't fit enough yet
Lawley was suspended. She only had her red card reduced from three to one matches
Babajide was probably on the naughty step

The Athletic have written this on Babajide today: https://theathletic.com/2374486/2021/02/09/liverpool-womens-manager-search-rinsola-babajide-column/

Not read it as I don't have a subscription. But I think the gist of it is that Jepson going and us not appointing somebody else immediately has been an alarm bell of sorts for her, in similar vein to all the usual 'club don't give a crap about the women's team' stuff. No idea if mentions that even if Jepson was still here, Babajide would still have pushed to leave if we weren't promoted.
kellan

Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3251 on: February 26, 2021, 06:01:57 pm »
Emma Sanders:

On LFC women's managerial job... No decision yet. Shortlisting taking place with senior technical staff. Interviews for shortlisted candidates will follow. Club looking for long term manager not short-term fix. Happy with interim boss atm. No announcement imminent. #LFC

I'd be very surprised if a new manager isn't announced before the end of the season but club not rushing the decision. Some strong candidates believed to have applied. FA working closely with Liverpool on the process. #LFC

https://twitter.com/em_sandy/status/1365330051957456900
gazzalfc

Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3252 on: February 28, 2021, 01:33:23 pm »
Emma Sanders on twitter

Rachel Furness and Mel Lawley both left out of the Liverpool women's team today. I understand neither are injured. Rinsola Babajide not in the squad and I believe she still hasn't been training with the rest of the team, only in isolation. #LFC
LeoT

Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3253 on: February 28, 2021, 02:28:43 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on February 28, 2021, 01:33:23 pm
Emma Sanders on twitter

Rachel Furness and Mel Lawley both left out of the Liverpool women's team today. I understand neither are injured. Rinsola Babajide not in the squad and I believe she still hasn't been training with the rest of the team, only in isolation. #LFC

We're looking very good so far, very balanced.
I'm surprised to see Becky Jane in right midfield, but she's done well so far.
Ceri Holland is looking good, with Jade Bailey's calmness we look much more controlled in center midfield.

Need to keep it a bit tighter at the back though.
LeoT

Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3254 on: March 1, 2021, 04:57:03 pm »
Quote from: LeoT on February 28, 2021, 02:28:43 pm
We're looking very good so far, very balanced.
I'm surprised to see Becky Jane in right midfield, but she's done well so far.
Ceri Holland is looking good, with Jade Bailey's calmness we look much more controlled in center midfield.

Need to keep it a bit tighter at the back though.

Finally a good win  ;D

Liverpool   3:0   London Bees

Goals for Becky Jane, Ceri Holland and Amy Rodgers
24∗7

Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3255 on: March 1, 2021, 05:02:38 pm »
Quote from: LeoT on March  1, 2021, 04:57:03 pm
Finally a good win  ;D

Liverpool   3:0   London Bees

Goals for Becky Jane, Ceri Holland and Amy Rodgers

Can't celebrate too much - whilst we might have put out our strongest line-up, London only provided their Bee team........ :lmao

(great to read about a win though - abar time eh! Thanks Leo for the updates!)
afc turkish

Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3256 on: March 1, 2021, 05:05:15 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on March  1, 2021, 05:02:38 pm
Can't celebrate too much - whilst we might have put out our strongest line-up, London only provided their Bee team........ :lmao

(great to read about a win though - abar time eh! Thanks Leo for the updates!)

Just awful... ;)
LeoT

Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3257 on: March 6, 2021, 03:26:51 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on March  1, 2021, 05:02:38 pm
Can't celebrate too much - whilst we might have put out our strongest line-up, London only provided their Bee team........ :lmao

(great to read about a win though - abar time eh! Thanks Leo for the updates!)

Deary me, that's a all new low  :)
24∗7

Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3258 on: March 6, 2021, 04:13:42 pm »
Quote from: LeoT on March  6, 2021, 03:26:51 pm
Deary me, that's a all new low  :)
Thought you'd be buzzin.......
4pool

Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3259 on: March 7, 2021, 04:21:20 pm »
A couple of stingers there...
kellan

Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3260 on: March 7, 2021, 05:27:23 pm »
Christ. Is this what happens when I leave the thread to update itself?

Anyway. We won 1-0 today against Palace. Puts us level on 28pts with Sheffield but they have the better GD so take 3rd instead of us.
4pool

Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3261 on: March 7, 2021, 09:04:23 pm »
Quote from: kellan on March  7, 2021, 05:27:23 pm
Christ. Is this what happens when I leave the thread to update itself?

You shouldn't have stayed in the hive and got out earlier.. :P
24∗7

Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3262 on: March 8, 2021, 09:22:57 am »
Quote from: kellan on March  7, 2021, 05:27:23 pm
Christ. Is this what happens when I leave the thread to update itself?
You okay, hun.....ny?
LeoT

Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3263 on: March 8, 2021, 11:49:12 pm »
The video of Sunday's game at Crystal Palace are here.

https://faplayer.thefa.com/video/MF9ucWFkczNoeiU3QyUyRnNlY3Rpb24lM0ZwYWdlJTNEYXJjaGl2ZS1wYWdlJTdDYXJjaGl2ZS0wLWFsbA%3D%3D


Palace   0:1   Liverpool


The game was decided by a Niamh Fahey header in the 2nd half.
LeoT

Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3264 on: March 8, 2021, 11:55:49 pm »
Quote from: kellan on March  7, 2021, 05:27:23 pm
Christ. Is this what happens when I leave the thread to update itself?

Anyway. We won 1-0 today against Palace. Puts us level on 28pts with Sheffield but they have the better GD so take 3rd instead of us.

I live in London, walking distance from the Palace ground so I'm really disappointed there are still no fans allowed at the game.
Maybe I'll be able to watch us play there next season   :-\
LeoT

Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3265 on: March 13, 2021, 10:09:21 am »
gazzalfc

Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3266 on: March 14, 2021, 06:29:35 pm »
Very convincing and comfortable 5-0 win today against Coventry
aw1991

Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3267 on: March 14, 2021, 08:47:43 pm »
Great job! Should definitely start watching the team more often.
LeoT

Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3268 on: March 15, 2021, 12:16:42 am »
I know we were playing against a team who are 2nd bottom in our league, however did actually smash them.
First time for ages we saw a good performance and goals.

Good:
 - Ceri Holland is a player and a half!!!
 - Jade Bailey was excellent again, so was Bo Kearns.
 - We finally have players who can score other than Rinsola, Lawley and Furney
 - Linnett did a good job up front, (...hope she continues to do that against more physical opponents).


Bad:
 - Pity its come so late in the season.
 - Furney only played a few minutes, then was limping, hope she's ok.
kellan

Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3269 on: March 15, 2021, 07:53:16 am »
Quote from: LeoT on March 15, 2021, 12:16:42 am
Good:
 - Jade Bailey was excellent again, so was Bo Kearns.
We've really missed her. Everything went to shit around the time she got injured. I think it was the United game in the cup? We had Leicester next, got walked all over and never looked the same again.

Speaking of, Leicester beat Durham 2-0 yesterday in what was pretty much the promotion match so that's them secured I think. We've moved up to 3rd ourselves but Sheffield in 4th have the exact same table numbers and I honestly don't know if it's head-to-head or the alphabet which has put us above them. We have a game in hand on Durham but would still be 4pts behind. Not that finishing second means anything.

Four league games left to play.
gazzalfc

Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3270 on: Yesterday at 11:39:25 am »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Yo798IfTbzk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Yo798IfTbzk</a>

SKY and BBC have struck a 3 year TV deal to show the Womens Super league over the next 3 years

SKY will commit to stream a minimum of 35 (possibly rising to 44) games with some 'flagship' matches being shown on their main sports channels. This will include the commitment to pre-match build up and post match reactions

BBC will show 22 live games (on either BBC1 or iPlayer)

The remaining matches will remain on the FA player. So a total of 132 matches can be watched.

The TV deal is said to be worth £7m (per season?) with 75% to be split evenly between all WSL teams and the remaining 25% trickling down to the championship.

Games will be aimed to be broadcast before premier league games (Friday 6.30pm, Saturday 11.30am, Sunday 12.30 and 6.30) to maximise potential viewership
kellan

Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3271 on: Yesterday at 12:33:47 pm »
This broadcast deal has been known for a while but the figures have now arrived. It's massive. Genuine game-changer.

I wanted us promoted for the sake of being part of it as much I wanted us promoted for the win of it. We've really shot ourselves in the foot here. It's the main reason I can't understand FSG not being more pro-active. This revenue is the exact sort of thing the business model they want to use relies on and a bit more forward thinking would have meant we were in the right place when the deal kicked in. All they had to do was properly boost the budget for a season or two max and then they could have knocked their investment back down again once our cut from the TV rights was being paid into the bank. That's probably a simplistic way of putting it, but I think I'm making my point clear enough? I don't think we've been very business savvy here considering that's supposed to be the club's main strength.
Kopout

Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3272 on: Yesterday at 03:11:16 pm »
Typical they are doing this while we are stuck in crappy championship
Mighty_Red

Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3273 on: Yesterday at 05:37:30 pm »
Quote from: kellan on Yesterday at 12:33:47 pm
We've really shot ourselves in the foot here. It's the main reason I can't understand FSG not being more pro-active. This revenue is the exact sort of thing the business model they want to use relies on and a bit more forward thinking would have meant we were in the right place when the deal kicked in. All they had to do was properly boost the budget for a season or two max and then they could have knocked their investment back down again once our cut from the TV rights was being paid into the bank.

They've really dropped the ball in the last 12 months for both the men and women. They simply haven't reacted to the pandemic in the right way and instead of correcting mistakes they seem to be making more.

There's no way we should be talking about a second season in the second tier with our resources (even if constrained) and the fact they got rid of Jepson without a replacement highlights the lack of planning.

Think it could be a few years before the team are back in WSL if this is now sorted soon.
kellan

Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3274 on: Today at 07:47:51 am »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Yesterday at 05:37:30 pm
They've really dropped the ball in the last 12 months for both the men and women. They simply haven't reacted to the pandemic in the right way and instead of correcting mistakes they seem to be making more.

There's no way we should be talking about a second season in the second tier with our resources (even if constrained) and the fact they got rid of Jepson without a replacement highlights the lack of planning.

Think it could be a few years before the team are back in WSL if this is now sorted soon.
I'm not sure that's entirely what's happening. Given the info which has come out - and it's only minimal so I'm having to make an assumption to some degree - it seems there is a plan, and it may even be quite an extensive one, but that it's being drawn up for 21/22 as opposed to right the second Jepson left.

It seems to me that the club decided the current season was a write-off and turned their attention to the next one. Specifics of the timing and manner they went about making the decision aside, I think they reached the right conclusion in recognising around the Christmas break that we weren't getting promoted. So I would actually be more concerned if Jepson's replacement was appointed a week after she left. I don't actually mind that the club still hasn't progressed beyond (I believe?) the shortlisting stage. It looks poor form at first glance, but it does make complete sense that a manager the club are seeing being here for 21/22, and based on the minimal info which has come out for many seasons after that too, hasn't yet been picked out. This is probably the most important appointment the club have ever had to make for the women's team, we cannot get it wrong.

What I would say, however, is that if the club have indeed sat down to draw up some extensive long term 'recovery' plan so to speak, it probably should have been done the second our relegation was confirmed to ensure our time in the Championship was one season at the most. It feels a little late now and too reactive. But it's fair to say the club had every reason to believe what was in place already was more than sufficient to win promotion. Because it really was sufficient. It was sufficient to not even be relegated in the first place. The failure to go back up came about on the pitch more than anything else.
