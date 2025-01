So long as you're talking C and not F, then 35c without a doubt - I hate winter now.



Since 2016, there has been a huge rise in the amount of people who believe in a flat earth, even though its actually provable yourself. Why do people fall for conspiracy theories and other nonsense, then there is irrefutable evidence to the contrary? Why do they not trust scientists, but trust Jimbob from Buttfuck Indiana?

Combination of things. Trust in authority and institutions has diminished significantly, a movement that's generally been progressing since the 60's but which has accelerated since people have been directly exposed to the crazier parts of society through the internet. The links between things like the wellness/alternative health movement and the weirder conspiracies is quite firmly established now.The psychological part is that people want to believe they're smarter than everyone else, and so having access to this secret knowledge gives them a personal feeling of well-being, even if the beliefs themselves make them angry, paranoid and depressed. I also think part of it is that more and more people are nostalgic for the past, and believe that societal progress is unnatural and linked to some kind of dark guidance by 'the elites', which poisons their view of the world. We've got to a point where a growing number of people would instinctively believe the sky is red if scientists and/or the government told them it was blue.What's your main resolution for 2025?