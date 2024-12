No. There’s never been true and complete world peace without some form of violent conflict ongoing, and there never will be.



Is Guardiola at the risk of the sack or has he earned the right to the chance to turn it around regardless of how badly it continues to go?



No chance they sack him, he's more likely to walk, his head is absolutely kettled. It's like that bit on Being John Malkovich when John Malkovich goes into his own head. In reality though they start winning games again, come 3rd or 4th and it's all a bit "that was a weird few months" on Premier League Years 24-25.Will Amorim see out the season at United?