Ismo Leikola



Why do you hate robbie williams

I hated Robbie Williams first because he was the most annoying member of Take That, a band I hated when I was a kid because they summed up boy band teen pop. When he went solo, I was sure it would only be a matter of time before he disappeared into obscurity and that was how it looked after a few months. I still remember the feeling of dread when I tuned into TFI Friday one evening and saw Chris Evans giving his endorsement and hyping up Angels as one of the best singles of the year. I knew at that moment he was going to last.And so he did, getting bigger, more ominpresent and more loathsome all the time. There are many reasons I hate 'Robbie', who had perhaps the most loathsome public persona of any entertainment celebrity this side of James Corden. A smug, smirking wanker who was incapable of keeping a straight face and who was desperate to make you think he was funny, a trait that also made his 'serious' ballads sound completely dishonest. Even when Chambers and Power gave him a decent tune like Millennium or Rock DJ, he would inevitably ruin it with a cringeworthy line or pop culture reference that made absolutely no sense and just existed as an insincere 'wink wink' to an imaginary listener who was in on the joke. What joke though?He summed up the worst of British pop culture, the tendency to overdo camp and sarcasm in an attempt to appear arch and clever that was really just a shallow emptiness, an inability to communicate a real emotion. People still moan about Oasis being unintelligent but even the odd phrase ('I wonder where you are now', 'maybe you're the same as me', 'And I need more time') has more to say than every lyric Williams has ever delivered put together. Truly music for morons. I was trying to think of his nadir and I reckon that, more than the insulting swing album or the abomination that's Rudebox, it has to be Kids, one of the few songs I hate now as much as I did as a teenager. It's making me angry just thinking about it. I guess he's more tolerable now he's out of the limelight but I can neither forgive nor forget.Which band would you pay the most to see at a reunion gig?