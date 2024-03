No there’s a place for it, but two breaks in the season for friendlies and nonsense like the nation’s league are a waste of time. Tournament qualification, the tournaments themselves and a couple of pre-tournament friendlies are all the international teams should play. Maybe a couple of friendlies in a non-tournament year. The strain put on elite players is sheer stupidity.



Favourite sitcom ever?



FriendsWhich leads to the question, do you get annoyed when what ever you grew up with gets valued by modern standards, trying to apply the mindset of 2020's to something that was seen as normality in when ever it was aired in?"-edit: said here it was the 80's I was thinking about, being from that era, but realized currently people are cancelling things that were in this millenia, fuck I feel old."