Author Topic: Ask the next person a question  (Read 451958 times)

Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12640 on: December 22, 2022, 08:44:56 pm »
Quote from: And the bellz are ringing out for Xmas Day! on December 22, 2022, 12:13:55 pm
Do you prefer giving or receiving (present at Christmas)?
Thank you for clarifying. I'm a giver, just because I don't really like getting things and having to pretend I love them.

How many days off do you have for Xmas this year?
Offline Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12641 on: December 22, 2022, 11:27:29 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on December 22, 2022, 08:44:56 pm
Thank you for clarifying. I'm a giver, just because I don't really like getting things and having to pretend I love them.

How many days off do you have for Xmas this year?

Three days holiday, ten days off in total. Finish tomorrow, back Jan 3rd.

Which City player would you most like to give a Chinese burn to?
Offline giverbloke a mistletoe snog

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12642 on: December 23, 2022, 07:51:57 am »
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on December 22, 2022, 11:27:29 pm
Three days holiday, ten days off in total. Finish tomorrow, back Jan 3rd.

Which City player would you most like to give a Chinese burn to?

can i choose pep? if not halaand - or however you spell it as i'm too lazy to care


where will we finish in the prem this season?
Offline Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete!

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12643 on: December 23, 2022, 01:37:15 pm »
Quote from: giverbloke a mistletoe snog on December 23, 2022, 07:51:57 am
can i choose pep? if not halaand - or however you spell it as i'm too lazy to care


where will we finish in the prem this season?
Hopefully no lower than 4th.

Which football manager would you love to headbutt in the nose?
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12644 on: December 23, 2022, 02:51:33 pm »
I hated Sam Allardyce (other than redeeming fake Twitter account) but out of the current crop Pep Guardiola really is very cunty. Id love to flatten his features.

Did you used to rent videos from a Video rental shop?
Offline robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12645 on: December 23, 2022, 03:01:11 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on December 23, 2022, 02:51:33 pm
I hated Sam Allardyce (other than redeeming fake Twitter account) but out of the current crop Pep Guardiola really is very cunty. Id love to flatten his features.

Did you used to rent videos from a Video rental shop?

Yes, The Pear Tree garage in Melling Mount - the Evil Dead freaked me out back then.

Did you have a VHS or Betamax video?
Offline Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete!

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12646 on: December 23, 2022, 03:47:07 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on December 23, 2022, 03:01:11 pm
Yes, The Pear Tree garage in Melling Mount - the Evil Dead freaked me out back then.

Did you have a VHS or Betamax video?
VHS

Do you still have a house phone and do you still use it?
Offline tubby

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12647 on: December 23, 2022, 03:52:17 pm »
Quote from: Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete! on December 23, 2022, 03:47:07 pm
VHS

Do you still have a house phone and do you still use it?

Nope.

Can you remember the number for the first phone, house or mobile, that you used regularly?
Offline robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12648 on: December 23, 2022, 04:00:49 pm »
Quote from: tubby on December 23, 2022, 03:52:17 pm
Nope.

Can you remember the number for the first phone, house or mobile, that you used regularly?

051 548 3572 - our house number from some point in the 70's until we moved out.

Did you ever use one of the old "mobile" phones, that had a house phone handset and weighed half a ton?
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12649 on: December 23, 2022, 05:02:35 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on December 23, 2022, 04:00:49 pm
051 548 3572 - our house number from some point in the 70's until we moved out.

Did you ever use one of the old "mobile" phones, that had a house phone handset and weighed half a ton?
No. A hand me down 3310 was the first phone I was given, maybe aged about 8 in around 2001/2002, and it had no credit on it, I literally just played the odd game of Snake and seemed to enjoy having a phone.

Is everything worse these days or are we just more cynical?
Offline Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete!

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12650 on: December 23, 2022, 06:24:25 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on December 23, 2022, 05:02:35 pm
No. A hand me down 3310 was the first phone I was given, maybe aged about 8 in around 2001/2002, and it had no credit on it, I literally just played the odd game of Snake and seemed to enjoy having a phone.

Is everything worse these days or are we just more cynical?
I wouldn't say everything is worse, but we're definitely more cynical now.

If you were given an opportunity to make one of the World's leaders disappear, who would you pick?
Offline Do me, Santa! (I've been a good boy, honestly!)

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12651 on: December 23, 2022, 06:29:25 pm »
Whoever Israel's leader is, Putin right behind him.

What's the most overrated holiday destination?
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12652 on: December 24, 2022, 01:45:19 pm »
Dubai. People seem to aspire to visit where I cant think of many places Id like to visit less. Its a fabricated shithole in the desert. Middle East Milton Keynes.

Why is the UK so class obsessed?
Online SamLad

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12653 on: December 24, 2022, 01:51:04 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on December 24, 2022, 01:45:19 pm
Dubai. People seem to aspire to visit where I cant think of many places Id like to visit less. Its a fabricated shithole in the desert. Middle East Milton Keynes.

Why is the UK so class obsessed?

starts from the "top" - the royal family and all that crap.  always amazes me how many people there are in England with minor titles (earl of whatever) that nobody but locals are aware of, but who live in luxury coz their ancestors did some king a favour centuries ago. I don't think most ppl in other countries realize this - all they see is the core royals on tv and think it's just them.

they've never known a hard day, any of them, and the same will be true of their kids, grandkids etc etc.  the system stinks to hell.


what Christmas song do you like best?  for me it's "And so this is  Christmas" by Lennon - always stop and give that a listen when I can.  the other 99.99% are pure garbage.
Offline TheMissionary

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12654 on: December 24, 2022, 03:37:08 pm »
Greg Lake - I Believe in Father Christmas ('cause he obviously doesn't - or didn't).

What's the funniest thing you've ever seen?
Offline Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete!

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12655 on: December 24, 2022, 04:03:25 pm »
Quote from: TheMissionary on December 24, 2022, 03:37:08 pm
Greg Lake - I Believe in Father Christmas ('cause he obviously doesn't - or didn't).

What's the funniest thing you've ever seen?
Jordan T-Rex arms Pickford flapping at a ball that looked like it was going over the bar before flapping it onto Divock's head for an injury-time win.

What's the saddest thing you've ever seen?

Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12656 on: December 27, 2022, 06:55:13 pm »
Quote from: Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete! on December 24, 2022, 04:03:25 pm
Jordan T-Rex arms Pickford flapping at a ball that looked like it was going over the bar before flapping it onto Divock's head for an injury-time win.

What's the saddest thing you've ever seen?
Before they closed off access to the public once, I picked my partner up from the hospital where she was at the time a critical care nurse; families outside the entrance breaking down and sobbing was horrible to watch. Wont go into the saddest thing for me personally!

Whats a food or food combo you only ever have at this time of year but love?
Offline sheepfest

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12657 on: December 27, 2022, 08:47:10 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on December 27, 2022, 06:55:13 pm
Whats a food or food combo you only ever have at this time of year but love?
Warburton's milk roll (only time of the year I buy it) to make turkey and stuffing sandwiches with a side of coleslaw. Just reminds me of being at my grandparents on boxing day for family gatherings.

When do you take down your decorations?
Offline Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete!

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12658 on: December 27, 2022, 09:15:24 pm »
Quote from: sheepfest on December 27, 2022, 08:47:10 pm
Warburton's milk roll (only time of the year I buy it) to make turkey and stuffing sandwiches with a side of coleslaw. Just reminds me of being at my grandparents on boxing day for family gatherings.

When do you take down your decorations?
Already down today.

How are you celebrating New Year?

Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12659 on: December 27, 2022, 09:16:18 pm »
1st/2nd January. Basically as soon as New Years is done, as long as Im not hungover.

Will there be more winter world cups now or do you think the standard of the European leagues will dip and theyll rethink doing another one?
Offline Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete!

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12660 on: December 27, 2022, 09:23:53 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on December 27, 2022, 09:16:18 pm
1st/2nd January. Basically as soon as New Years is done, as long as Im not hungover.

Will there be more winter world cups now or do you think the standard of the European leagues will dip and theyll rethink doing another one?
Don't know what Fifa and the other morons will do next.
A tournament on the Moon?

Would you give a shiny shit if there were no more World Cups?
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12661 on: December 27, 2022, 09:40:53 pm »
I do think that would be quite sad really, but I do think 2006 is the last one I enjoyed. Something needs to change and its Fifa.

Do you think the cost of living crisis will lead to a big population decline as people decide they cant afford kids?
Offline Do me, Santa! (I've been a good boy, honestly!)

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12662 on: December 27, 2022, 09:47:31 pm »
In this country possibly. But overall I don't think it'll be affected that much, the population just keeps growing as time goes on.

Do you go abroad for Xmas or ever have been?
Offline sheepfest

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12663 on: December 27, 2022, 09:58:21 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on December 27, 2022, 09:40:53 pm
Do you think the cost of living crisis will lead to a big population decline as people decide they cant afford kids?
Am not sure if you can assess that yet as it is a relatively new crisis. However I can say I chose to be an older mum, had a career and travelled etc. It is a rising trend and will make a difference in population numbers as large families are really not possible.
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12664 on: December 27, 2022, 10:01:34 pm »
Never have been. Not against it, just never think to. Maybe when my Grandparents are gone I might do so. Christmas is all about seeing them for me.

Have you ever sharted?
Offline AndyInVA

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12665 on: December 28, 2022, 11:35:14 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on December 27, 2022, 10:01:34 pm
Have you ever sharted?

at least once, maybe twice

once at college. In the few days you would go from nice food at home that Mum made and suddenly you are on this horrendous late 80s university food diet where the chef had about 2 pound 50 per student to feed everyone and it took several days for the body to adjust. About day 2 I can feel my insides stirring and start the quick walk back to my room and the toilet on my staircase and didn't quite make it. Could have been worse and thankfully no one else around and clean clothes close by

what are your new years eve plans



Offline giverbloke a mistletoe snog

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12666 on: December 28, 2022, 12:13:06 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on December 28, 2022, 11:35:14 am
at least once, maybe twice

once at college. In the few days you would go from nice food at home that Mum made and suddenly you are on this horrendous late 80s university food diet where the chef had about 2 pound 50 per student to feed everyone and it took several days for the body to adjust. About day 2 I can feel my insides stirring and start the quick walk back to my room and the toilet on my staircase and didn't quite make it. Could have been worse and thankfully no one else around and clean clothes close by

what are your new years eve plans

i do enjoy a good house party but this year we're staying in and setting off a few fireworks - she loves 'em but it'll be me out in the cold and rain

do you have a soft spot for another football team?
Online Kenny's Jacket. Santa's Belly. Ronaldo's Neck.

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12667 on: December 28, 2022, 01:37:55 pm »
Quote from: giverbloke a mistletoe snog on December 28, 2022, 12:13:06 pm
i do enjoy a good house party but this year we're staying in and setting off a few fireworks - she loves 'em but it'll be me out in the cold and rain

do you have a soft spot for another football team?

Im from North Wales. My ex-wife is from Wrexham she used to take me to Wrexham games if I wasnt going to Anfield

Have you got a Christmas leftovers plan/recipe? 
Offline bradders1011

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12668 on: December 28, 2022, 08:44:56 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket. Santa's Belly. Ronaldo's Neck. on December 28, 2022, 01:37:55 pm
Have you got a Christmas leftovers plan/recipe?

Already finished them.

B99: Norm or Scully?
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12669 on: Today at 12:38:27 pm »
Even after googling B99 I havent a clue what this question is Im afraid. It sounds like a type of plane.

One non-English player from the Houllier era who would slot into the side now?

Offline Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete!

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12670 on: Today at 12:48:45 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 12:38:27 pm
Even after googling B99 I havent a clue what this question is Im afraid. It sounds like a type of plane.

One non-English player from the Houllier era who would slot into the side now?


Sami Hyypia

One LFC player from any era and any country who would slot into the side now?
Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12671 on: Today at 01:39:22 pm »
Quote from: Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete! on Today at 12:48:45 pm
One LFC player from any era and any country who would slot into the side now?
Tempting to say Mascherano given how our porous our midfield looks right now but it has to be Gerrard. Could you imagine him, Hendo and Thiago in the same midfield?

If you could press a magic button and take one current Liverpool player back to their peak form, who would you choose?

Offline bradders1011

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12672 on: Today at 01:54:07 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 01:39:22 pm
Tempting to say Mascherano given how our porous our midfield looks right now but it has to be Gerrard. Could you imagine him, Hendo and Thiago in the same midfield?

If you could press a magic button and take one current Liverpool player back to their peak form, who would you choose?

Fabinho. He was imperious.

Who is the best-dressed person in football?
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12673 on: Today at 02:41:02 pm »
Hector Bellerin used to dress cool then took the hipster persona too far. Not sure now I dont really follow footballers fashion.

Best fantasy film of all time?
Online afruitchrimbocake türkiyish

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12674 on: Today at 03:29:55 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 02:41:02 pm
Hector Bellerin used to dress cool then took the hipster persona too far. Not sure now I dont really follow footballers fashion.

Best fantasy film of all time?

Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon

Top Sci-fi fillum?
Offline bradders1011

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12675 on: Today at 03:46:45 pm »
Quote from: afruitchrimbocake türkiyish on Today at 03:29:55 pm
Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon

Top Sci-fi fillum?

Blade Runner final cut.

Top kids film?
Offline Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete!

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12676 on: Today at 09:19:18 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 03:46:45 pm
Blade Runner final cut.

Top kids film?
Any one of the Toy Story films.

Best action film ?

Online TepidTurkey2OES

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12677 on: Today at 09:33:37 pm »
Quote from: Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete! on Today at 09:19:18 pm
Any one of the Toy Story films.

Best action film ?


Die Hard

Favourite flavour of fruit pastille?
Offline Do me, Santa! (I've been a good boy, honestly!)

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12678 on: Today at 11:47:10 pm »
Quote from: TepidTurkey2OES on Today at 09:33:37 pm
Die Hard

Favourite flavour of fruit pastille?
Blackcurrant

Who is one celebrity that almost everyone loves but you think are a twat?
