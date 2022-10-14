« previous next »
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12520 on: October 14, 2022, 09:04:22 pm »
Only in recent years as the UK has become more and more of a toilet. My inability to speak another language is a clear barrier, means theres a more limited number of places we could go to, and Australia and the US are even more batshit than the UK at present, as sweeping a generalisation as that is. Id move to Germany and should probably look into learning the language. I gave it a go a few years back but Ill admit my retention and effort levels were poor.

Did you have any family members that you realised were dickheads when you were old enough to understand?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12521 on: October 18, 2022, 04:25:32 pm »
I realised I had one brother who was and still is a dickhead long before I was old enough.

Have you ever been arrested? ( I have 3 times. Don't ask   ;))
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12522 on: October 18, 2022, 04:47:42 pm »
Nah. When I was 18 we had a lads holiday in Tenerife and my mate puked in a taxi and we ended up getting driven to a 'police station' where we were told we needed to pay 50 to clean the taxi or we'd get arrested.

What did you get arrested for Terry? :D
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12523 on: October 18, 2022, 06:14:31 pm »
The second time he got arrested was for killing a man who asked what hed been arrested for the first time.

Seriously though Terry. What were you arrested for? You can tell us, RAWK loves a bad boy.
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12524 on: October 18, 2022, 07:04:37 pm »
1) Being a dickhead and being drunk when I was younger.
2) Working in Ibiza without a work permit. I managed to get one soon after and returned.
3) Battering my ex's fella, because he battered her.

Would you do the same if it affected your kids and made them unhappy?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12525 on: October 18, 2022, 11:09:10 pm »
If it affected my kids then absolutely. Would cave his head in so he wouldn't even think about laying a finger on another woman.

Do you get stressed out easily?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12526 on: October 19, 2022, 08:04:25 am »
asking do i get stressed out quickly? what sort of question is that? kin el lad - asking me questions like that and expecting an answer - fuckin el you're doing my head in kidder - mate really?

..no, i don't

do you have a favourite family member and if so why are they your favourite?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12527 on: November 8, 2022, 03:06:54 am »
Nope, not particularly. I don't really think of them in terms of favourites.

If water is clear, why are bodies of water like rivers, swimming pools and the sea blue?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12528 on: November 8, 2022, 09:11:33 am »
it's to do with the 'capture' of colour from the spectrum of light - though with swimming pools it is most probably chemical based

do you have a favourite quote that you actually use
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12529 on: November 8, 2022, 10:24:55 am »
My Grandad used to say the quality remains long after the price is forgotten. I like that, I use it not just in terms of actually trying to buy better quality but more a guide of put the time and effort in and the outcome will be enjoyed for far longer than the initial effort took.

Are FSG being deliberate evasive about yesterdays news?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12530 on: November 8, 2022, 11:10:42 am »
No. You wouldn't expect a private business to detail their strategy, particularly on something as sensitive as a sale or liquidation of equity. I think the latter is what they are doing - looking to convert some of their gigantic paper profit to cash to weather out the coming storm in a safer haven.

Have you ever accidentally drilled into a pipe or cables?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12531 on: November 8, 2022, 12:08:45 pm »
Yep, drilled intoa water pipe when replacing a floor board.....on a sunday, so that was a cheap call out.....

Do we know when the Wolves at home game will likely be?  I've bought a ticket for me and my lad without knowing the date on the hope its at a reasonable time/date......
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12532 on: November 8, 2022, 03:36:11 pm »
Depends on a lot of factors, based on the Cups. If we go out of the FA Cup at the 3rd/4th round stages and Wolves do too, then they may stick it in the weekend reserved for the 4th or 5th Round, or could fit it in if there is a spare EFL night. Best scenario for you is April when the weather should be nice I'd say?

What's your go to tea when the weather is shite?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12533 on: November 8, 2022, 03:47:42 pm »
Enchiladas and I don't mean a meal kit. Homemade meat or veggie sauce, pop it in some wraps, load with cheese and bake. Hot, spicy and filling.

Rainy days or bitterly cold sunny days?

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12534 on: November 8, 2022, 04:10:10 pm »
I love a bitterly cold sunny day with no wind. Perfect for putting on a big coat, hat and gloves and going for a long walk.

Are curved computer monitors worth it?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12535 on: November 8, 2022, 04:16:50 pm »
I use my lads one and its great. I'm not talking about Craigs level of expense, but this was an Asus that cost about £165 and its ace, far better than a standard flat monitor. Seems a lot more comfortable on the eyes for some reason.

Fastest you've ever gone on a public road, either driving/riding or as a passenger
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12536 on: November 8, 2022, 06:41:56 pm »
About 38mph at best, never know where a camera will pop up from.

Are you excited or nervous about potentially welcoming new owners into the club?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12537 on: November 8, 2022, 08:07:23 pm »
Nervous as fuck. The cowboys almost brought us to our knees, all we need now is a bunch of dickheads who do a hire/fire routine like we've seen at Chelsea and we can end up fucked again, both on and off the field.

Do you want FSG to sell up or would you prefer they stay as owners?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12538 on: November 8, 2022, 08:56:48 pm »
Stay, and not only because the wind up potential with Al would be so immense...

If we get bought out by a sportswashing front, do you change allegiance to a smaller community club, come on the Marine?

Or do you take up basketweaving?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12539 on: November 8, 2022, 09:22:47 pm »
Tranmere Rovers.

Have you ever had a close call with death.

I did last week with my eldest Son when my car engine went on fire.
Only for a passing cop car, and said copper putting the fire out it would have gone up like a bomb.
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12540 on: November 13, 2022, 03:08:28 pm »
i've had a few!!!

a couple i won't mention on here - but one when i was playing guitar (electric) in a mate's bedroom and popped my feet onto his electric heater and suddenly i became part of a circuit

i couldn't move and just thought - quite calmly - this it it

...then a fuse blew and i screamed (well, that's what my mate told me) breathed out and felt wiped out

...5 minutes later back jamming but with electric heater turned off


what's your favourite board game?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12541 on: November 13, 2022, 08:11:58 pm »
Chess.

Any pastimes you enjoy away from the footy?

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12542 on: November 13, 2022, 08:19:37 pm »
Mountain Biking, not Mountains per se, but bike trails on a Mountain Bike.


Who's been the best Player in PL so far this season.
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12543 on: November 13, 2022, 09:25:45 pm »
Odegaard has a shout, Ivan Honeys been very good. Alisson maybe.

Do you think this World Cup will be a disaster or will the media whitewash it enough to make the gullible people of the world think it was a great tournament?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12544 on: November 14, 2022, 07:34:40 am »
it will be a world cup as usual with great moments - boring moments - moments of wonder - moments of debate - moments that will shock and moments that will warm the heart

thing is, we should not let the shame and scandal that resulted in qatar getting awarded the world cup - and all the human rights abuses and homophobia and misogyny that that bastard country forces on its people) take away from what is a game that we love, which is football

don't let the bastards grind our beautiful game down

(steps off his soapbox)

what is the most money you have won?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12545 on: November 14, 2022, 08:54:31 am »
About £60 in the 2014 World Cup sweepstakes at work.

What is the most useless invention ever invented?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12546 on: November 14, 2022, 10:03:48 am »
I just dont get the Apple watch at all. So its a watch that can do a few of the things your iphone can (make calls, send texts, listen to music, use apple pay etc).....but you need to have your iphone in your pocket. Whats the point?

What do you think is the most recent 'great' invention?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12547 on: November 14, 2022, 05:52:08 pm »
The On-the-Go Workstation.
Brilliant bit of kit.

What will you be doing with yourself (assuming you won't be watching) whilst the Sportswash cup is cutting into our season?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12548 on: November 14, 2022, 08:34:17 pm »
I'll be watching.

Where will we finish this season?
Logged

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12549 on: November 15, 2022, 01:00:25 pm »
3rd. We'll go on a winning run in spring and we always have to keep in mind that Spurs, Chelsea and United are crap. Newcastle are the only team that worry me because they've got such a feel-good factor they could do a smaller-scale 13-14 and keep on winning to grab 3rd. If Arsenal wake up one morning, look at their kit and remember that they're Arsenal, we might finish 2nd. It'll piss me off when City win the league on 87 points.

How would you handle The Ronaldo Situation were you Ten Hag?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12550 on: November 15, 2022, 03:03:18 pm »
I say it staggers when it obviously doesnt, because they're a shitshow, but....it staggers me they didnt take the opportunity to fuck him off in the summer. It was absolutely prime, he wanted to leave, it was obvious that he wouldnt start many games, didnt suit whatever system Ten Hag wants to play. Free transfer, everyones happy. Now I think its trickier because he's obviously acting (more) the c*nt (than usual) to force his way out, and as a club you probably dont want the unenviable position of a player successfully doing so. But yeah if it was me I'd release him today with a statement basically saying fuck off you horrible, self obsessed, alleged rapist, now shit c*nt.

If you had a healthy budget for a Xmas party/event (say £500 a head) and 150 people going, what would you plan?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12551 on: November 15, 2022, 03:09:20 pm »
Christmas markets, with stalls tailored towards the people who were going, plus events and party games. Proper Cliche and unbelievably festive.

United v Everton, last game of the season. A United win would mean they win the title, and Everton finish 5th behind us. An Everton win means they finish 4th, Liverpool in 5th, and United lose the title to City. A draw, Everton clinch 4th and United win the title. What would be your preferred result?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12552 on: November 15, 2022, 05:18:48 pm »
can you organise our christmas party thanks  :wave

the bolded one - the other lot will be knocked out early in the CL and we'd still have a option to win something, and rather take a city win because don't want utd getting any more titles ever ever ever!

you've got 5 years to live as the earth is on course to be obliterated by an oncoming meteorite - so what would be your 5-year plan? (yes, lifted from bowie)



Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12553 on: Yesterday at 06:44:33 pm »
To live as care-free as possible.

If you paid £15 for a window seat on a flight, would you give it up if it meant a family could sit together?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12554 on: Yesterday at 06:53:44 pm »
No - pay to pre book your seats, fucking mingebags

Why hasn't Hancock been voted out of Im a celebrity?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12555 on: Yesterday at 09:22:37 pm »
Same reason why Boris and co made it with the CON party.
Most people are as thick as pig shit and will not only forgive, but also completely forget.

Will mankind ever land a craft with a human crew on another planet

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12556 on: Today at 08:51:20 am »
Maybe not in our lifetime but I suspect so. Itll probably be as part of a desperate misuse of resources when weve realised weve fucked our own planet.

Has Qatars sportswash started to backfire at all yet?
