It would affect me BIG time, as I am totally a T-Rex when it comes to grub.



What's the most dangerous thing you have ever done?



On the piss with my mates and we needed to get onto the other side of a train station. Unfortunately there was no disabled access and the only was across was over the bridge (loads of steps) or across the tracks.W.e were in a rush to catch the last train home.So I crawled hands and knees across the track while my mates carried my chair over. It waasnt until the morning I realised we could have got electrocuted on top of the obvious run over by a train.take £1m or toss a coin for £10m or nothing?