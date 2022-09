Iím not actually that bad for spending on stupid stuff so itís hard to think of. Bought a really shite car I thought was cool with every penny I had when I was like 21 (£2,500) and it caused me no end of mither. Probably that. Still annoyed about a time I took my little cousin into this American sweet shop in Chester a couple years back and got charged about £15 for a bag of pick and mix. Still smarts to this day.



Do you have faith that a non-Tory government could take enough corrective measures with the economy to give us all some breathing room and less worry about the cost of living?



we'd have to wait a while so the whole political and economical landscape will have changed by then but in theory i guess you're talking about a labour government so i'd say yes they will look after the people firstif you could live forever at any age then what age would you be?even though living forever and watching those around you die generation after generation would drive you insane and as you try daily to kill yourself you know you can't die so you end up hopeless and lonely knowing only that you'll witness the stars fading in the night sky as the universe ends and everything turns blackso forgetting about that and just answering the question...