« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 305 306 307 308 309 [310]   Go Down

Author Topic: Ask the next person a question  (Read 427854 times)

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,888
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12360 on: August 17, 2022, 02:01:21 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on August 17, 2022, 01:12:30 pm
Who goes into your Liverpool player boy band?

Bobby - the stylish one
Harvey - the cute one
Mo - lead singer, the one who goes off into solo success
Trent - the cool one
Milner - the drummer

Which Liverpool player would you most want to go to the pictures with?
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,425
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12361 on: August 17, 2022, 11:12:13 pm »
Robbo, VVD and Milner would be fun to go with, I'd even love to do a road trip with them. Also take Nunez in case anybody wants to start some shit.

Prediction for AJ v Usyk this weekend?
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,035
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12362 on: August 18, 2022, 06:22:56 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on August 17, 2022, 11:12:13 pm
Robbo, VVD and Milner would be fun to go with, I'd even love to do a road trip with them. Also take Nunez in case anybody wants to start some shit.

Prediction for AJ v Usyk this weekend?

AJ starts well and tries to end it early, but isn't convincing and fails to stop Usyk who toughs it out and grinds out a points victory. It won't be close. Maybe unanimous. AJ to fail

Between not getting match tickets AGAIN and a few other things - it being the Premier League - I've reduced to watching basically only our games and nothing else. If you wanted to enjoy football a bit more, what other league would you recommend to follow?
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,210
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12363 on: August 18, 2022, 05:20:09 pm »
What network do you recommend in London? I'm looking at O2. Is their WiFi any good?
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,437
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12364 on: August 18, 2022, 05:23:25 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on August 18, 2022, 05:20:09 pm
What network do you recommend in London? I'm looking at O2. Is their WiFi any good?
wrong thread, mate  :)

unless you want to answer the Q above that is.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,210
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12365 on: August 18, 2022, 05:24:18 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on August 18, 2022, 05:23:25 pm
wrong thread, mate  :)

unless you want to answer the Q above that is.
Apologies  :-[  Which thread is appropriate?
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,994
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12366 on: August 18, 2022, 05:40:26 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on August 18, 2022, 05:20:09 pm
What network do you recommend in London? I'm looking at O2. Is their WiFi any good?
Quote from: MonsLibpool on August 18, 2022, 05:24:18 pm
Apologies  :-[  Which thread is appropriate?
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=334744.0   :wave

Which means we're up to this question

Quote from: ToneLa on August 18, 2022, 06:22:56 am
AJ starts well and tries to end it early, but isn't convincing and fails to stop Usyk who toughs it out and grinds out a points victory. It won't be close. Maybe unanimous. AJ to fail

Between not getting match tickets AGAIN and a few other things - it being the Premier League - I've reduced to watching basically only our games and nothing else. If you wanted to enjoy football a bit more, what other league would you recommend to follow?

Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,591
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12367 on: August 18, 2022, 05:50:30 pm »
Serie A is having a bit of an entertainment-renaissance. I say that because the quality still isnt amazing and is up and down, but theres loads of goals being scored and theres a lot of fun, attacking play whilst still being a lot better technically than say the English football league. Kind of like when the Bundesliga started getting more popular a few years back.

Whats the most iconic car of all time?
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,994
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12368 on: August 18, 2022, 09:10:54 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on August 18, 2022, 05:50:30 pm
Serie A is having a bit of an entertainment-renaissance. I say that because the quality still isnt amazing and is up and down, but theres loads of goals being scored and theres a lot of fun, attacking play whilst still being a lot better technically than say the English football league. Kind of like when the Bundesliga started getting more popular a few years back.

Whats the most iconic car of all time?
For someone my age and a bit older, it has to be the James Bond car, the Aston Martin DB5.

Out of the three championship clubs that were promoted to the Premier League, which one do you expect to do quite well?





Logged

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,425
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12369 on: Yesterday at 08:54:41 am »
Nottingham Forest I think should do well given the additions this Summer

What's the one thing about our club that really annoys you and how would you change it?
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,035
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12370 on: Yesterday at 09:15:00 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Yesterday at 08:54:41 am
Nottingham Forest I think should do well given the additions this Summer

What's the one thing about our club that really annoys you and how would you change it?

The ticketing situation and process. Another season where I can't go to Anfield. I wish they'd overhaul this process - it seems fallible. I know with our demand not everyone will get a ticket, but the entire process is a bit second rate. Take a look in the Member Sales thread, there's plenty of quirks people complain about. It doesn't half feel difficult to give this club my money though!

Do you look forward to the future, and actively think about it? Either on a personal level, or the big scary THE ACTUAL FUTURE FOR US ALL haha

Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,591
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12371 on: Yesterday at 10:15:19 am »
Both. On a personal level, one of my great flaws that Im working to overcome is thinking too much about my next step, next achievement, long term goals. Having goals is healthy but I fixate sometimes and it diminishes my experience and enjoyment of the present, which is what lifes all about at the end of the day. I certainly have to take time to be thankful when I am enjoying something in the present. I think thats why things other people see as petty - such as gaming and running - are important to me; theyre activities where Im completely present in that moment.

In terms of the wider future - absolutely. I was born in the early 90s so am not old by any means but have already seen a huge degradation in the way people treat each other, general standards of living and the climate crisis. Theyre all scary things. Some could be slowed and tackled if we werent so shackled by powerful corporations, others if we werent so stupid and gullible. I always wanted a family and I know some see the view as nihilistic but I have given serious consideration to starting one because I dont trust the world we live in to be somewhere a child would want to be as they grow up.

If you have to pick one decade for the world to permanently be suspended in - what would it be. To be clear, time still progresses, but the technology, fashion, culture etc stay as they were in that decade.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,556
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12372 on: Today at 06:05:32 pm »
Now, present  day is the best.

What happened to tea chests that people used to use to move house?
« Last Edit: Today at 06:10:32 pm by TepidT2O »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,657
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12373 on: Today at 06:09:03 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:05:32 pm
What happened to tea chests that people used to use to move house?

You haven't read the OP either have you mate   ;)
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,556
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12374 on: Today at 06:09:38 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 06:09:03 pm
You haven't read the OP either have you mate   ;)
Shit !
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W
Pages: 1 ... 305 306 307 308 309 [310]   Go Up
« previous next »
 