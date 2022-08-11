« previous next »
Ask the next person a question

Online El Lobo

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12320 on: August 11, 2022, 07:32:52 am »
Quote from: SamLad on August 10, 2022, 09:09:31 pm
not sure if this counts, but I went on a TV game show years back and won a few things.  was saving like crazy to buy a house at the time so was very very welcome.


Do you pay to get access to any websites - news, sports etc?

Just RAWK..SamLad ;)

What animal/insect are you most scared of (that you could conceivably come into contact with)?
Offline I've been a good boy.

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12321 on: August 11, 2022, 08:30:09 am »
Spiders, usually those ones with thick long legs and run waaaay too fast across the wall.

What's the best home cooked food you've had recently?
Online Terry de Niro

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12322 on: August 11, 2022, 02:16:31 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on August 11, 2022, 08:30:09 am
Spiders, usually those ones with thick long legs and run waaaay too fast across the wall.

What's the best home cooked food you've had recently?
Pan of scouse that I cooked when it was cooler weather last week.

What's the best winter food?

Online Drinks Sangria

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12323 on: August 11, 2022, 10:58:11 pm »
Scouse for nostalgic reasons, but a proper good steak and ale pie with a pint of Porter.

Do you think the seasons in the UK are getting less distinct?
Rafa Benitez

Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12324 on: August 11, 2022, 11:22:49 pm »
Definitely felt pretty autumnal this evening sitting in my in-leas garden drinking red wine in the north of Northern Ireland.

What sport are you best at?
Online Linudden

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12325 on: August 11, 2022, 11:38:01 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on August 11, 2022, 11:22:49 pm
Definitely felt pretty autumnal this evening sitting in my in-leas garden drinking red wine in the north of Northern Ireland.

What sport are you best at?

Esports lol ;D

Nah got to be cycling, even though I'm out of shape. Trying to do many consecutive 50 km rides this weekend when consistent high 20s weather finally hit my area!

Do you prefer to exercise early or late in the day?
Online El Lobo

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12326 on: August 12, 2022, 09:39:22 am »
Quote from: Linudden on August 11, 2022, 11:38:01 pm
Do you prefer to exercise early or late in the day?

No.

Just discussing Marcus Rashford, who do you think has been the most over-hyped player in PL history who monumentally failed to live up to that hype? (you can't have Rashford...or Haaland)
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12327 on: August 12, 2022, 09:53:17 am »
Hmm the era of massive hype is kind of a post-residential broadband and social media phenomenon, prior to that, hype didnt travel in the same way. Rashford would have been an early shout - though I dont think hes a bad player, just lost - but maybe another Manc, Ravel Morrison. Multiple Utd players in the media saying hes the best young footballer theyve ever seen, Ferguson interjecting during criminal proceedings to influence the outcome, videos of him destroying opponents at youth level. There was this hype and expectation that England had one of its finest ever attacking players about to come through, and amongst everything he probably managed about an hours worth of actual food play in the Premier League and somehow made an England squad.

Wheres one place youd love to go to but worry you might never get the opportunity?
Online Sheer Magnetism

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12328 on: August 12, 2022, 09:58:53 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on August 12, 2022, 09:53:17 am
Wheres one place youd love to go to but worry you might never get the opportunity?

Kyushu, the southernmost of Japan's main islands. Looks absolutely breathtaking, but it's also quite rural and I'm less comfortable travelling on my own these days if I can't speak the language. It's a big ask for someone to go with you given the expense.

What's the first game console you ever got? How exciting was it?
Offline I've been a good boy.

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12329 on: August 12, 2022, 01:25:57 pm »
Sega Megadrive. Hours of fun, way better than the games of today as well.

Di you still own anything from your childhood, like a games console or an old mobile phone?
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12330 on: August 12, 2022, 10:50:39 pm »
I have a complete set of first edition wizards of the coast Pokemon cards, all of the base sets and rocket expansions. I also still have all of my Pokémon and Zelda games from my childhood.

Do you live in a multicultural part of the world?
Online SamLad

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12331 on: August 12, 2022, 11:00:43 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on August 12, 2022, 10:50:39 pm
I have a complete set of first edition wizards of the coast Pokemon cards, all of the base sets and rocket expansions. I also still have all of my Pokémon and Zelda games from my childhood.

Do you live in a multicultural part of the world?

yep - Toronto.  Unbelievable mix of people and cutures/backgrounds.  Over 160 languages spoken, and people from every part of the globe - 50% of the population are visible minorities.  we have a Chinatown, Greektown, KoreanTown, Little Italy, Little Portugal, and other communities.  Lpke any big city we have our problems but it really is a very interesting and great place to live.


What free app on your phone has surprised you with its usefulness?
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12332 on: Yesterday at 08:41:44 am »
OSMaps. Unlike Sams great answer above, I live in the middle of nowhere in rural North West England. OSMaps has unbidden some absolutely brilliant footpaths for long walks and showed just how connected the villages round here are via some really picturesque routes.

Have you ever built an abroad trip or holiday round a gig or non-football sports event?
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12333 on: Yesterday at 10:32:18 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 08:41:44 am
OSMaps. Unlike Sams great answer above, I live in the middle of nowhere in rural North West England. OSMaps has unbidden some absolutely brilliant footpaths for long walks and showed just how connected the villages round here are via some really picturesque routes.

Have you ever built an abroad trip or holiday round a gig or non-football sports event?

Yes, the  Hong Kong 7s are great fun.  Plus I went to the Singapore Grand Prix which was shit. I also went to Singapore to watch The Stone Roses, also shit.

How do you feel about a hosepipe ban, if one comes?
Offline ToneLa

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12334 on: Yesterday at 03:01:39 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 10:32:18 am
Yes, the  Hong Kong 7s are great fun.  Plus I went to the Singapore Grand Prix which was shit. I also went to Singapore to watch The Stone Roses, also shit.

How do you feel about a hosepipe ban, if one comes?

Points at the system as a joke. Don't care personally. I'm energetic with a watering can
 Just I exhort one to gaze at our calendar. Are we any better than the seventies? Retro concept. Do we even build new reservoirs?

Bread and Circuses - does that sum up society even now? (Roman poet Juvenal suggested this back in 100AD)
Online SamLad

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12335 on: Yesterday at 03:56:12 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 03:01:39 pm
Points at the system as a joke. Don't care personally. I'm energetic with a watering can
 Just I exhort one to gaze at our calendar. Are we any better than the seventies? Retro concept. Do we even build new reservoirs?

Bread and Circuses - does that sum up society even now? (Roman poet Juvenal suggested this back in 100AD)

God yes. Years back an American guy wrote a great book titled Amusing Ourselves To Death ... and this was BEFORE the internet came along. 

How long before Wifi is free, everywhere you go, indoors and out?
Offline ToneLa

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12336 on: Yesterday at 04:27:20 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 03:56:12 pm
God yes. Years back an American guy wrote a great book titled Amusing Ourselves To Death ... and this was BEFORE the internet came along. 

How long before Wifi is free, everywhere you go, indoors and out?

when the corpos own it everywhere it'll be "Free" as you are data

How do you, in your small ways, rebel?
Offline Daniel Cabbaggio

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12337 on: Today at 03:28:05 pm »
Nice try detective. I'd use desire paths if they are available, saving a few seconds. All adds up.

Why do space agency's prefer Mars over Venus. We've like 3 pictures from Venus, we know less about it, it's closer. Yet no one cares  ;D
Offline neil4ad

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12338 on: Today at 07:23:12 pm »
I read an article about how in Venus' upper atmosphere, the temperature stays ~70 degrees F, the pressure and gravity are roughly what we're used to on earth - this is a lot more hospitable than Mars, where gravity and temp are vastly different. The article hypothesized that building a floating city would be far more doable than building a colony on Mars.... though if you ask me about this, we'd be far better off taking billions/trillions in money and protecting/preserving that we have on earth before looking at outer space.

My question: Given that it was shown that Fifa members took bribes ahead of World Cup location voting, why was the event allowed to go forward in Qatar? I still don't understand why this was allowed to happen - between the bribery and the well-known abuse of migrant workers in the Middle East.
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12339 on: Today at 08:49:20 pm »
Well with Russia, as with Qatar, the piss-weak excuse of well its there now and too much has been spent to stage it there so it needs to go ahead. Moving it would only punish the fans. Its because FIFA are accountable to absolutely no one and are one of the most powerful criminally-run corporations in the world. They should be held legally accountable but all of the investigations have targeted individuals as opposed to attacking the structure that enabled them and stopping anything that came about via corruption. Infantino has been found to be involved in multiple financial improprieties and is allowed to continue, just like Blatter before him, who was only removed when the noise was too great. They use the Tory tactic of burying scandal in the news cycle and moving on.

Whats the best documentary youve ever watched?
