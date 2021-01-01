« previous next »
Re: Ask the next person a question
The Channel.

Does the type of music you listen to affect your mood?

A:I'd say my mood influences the type of music I choose to listen to more than the other way around. I'm extremely aware of the power of music, and refuse to let it have free rein over my emotions. I'll use music to exacerbate an existing mood (if that makes sense) Because I'm a musician, and also write music....I will let emotion guide the process where necessary and it usually delivers great results rather than just trying to write something clinically or "cerebrally."

Q: What is the earliest "solid" memory you have since being born? Nursery school?....being pushed around in a pram etc?
Re: Ask the next person a question
I'd be impressed and a bit scared if anyone can remember being pushed around in their pram! For me the earliest I can remember back to is 1995 (born in 88) but it is all very vague.

Tyson v Ali in their primes, how does it go?
Re: Ask the next person a question
Not sure. Ive climbed (walked) Ben Nevis so thats the highest point of the Uk. Cant think Ive been higher unless the highveld in South Africa is as high as that. But that was just the airport so didnt feel too scary!

The Johannesburg/Pretoria airport is a lot higher than Ben Nevis although it wouldn't feel that way ;D

Regarding Andy's question. A little bit, but mainly it's the other way round that my mood affects what music I do listen to.

Question 2: a drawing day at kindergarten in 1993. Lots of noise.
Question 3: I'm not a boxing fan but I suspect Tyson in his prime would've left anyone with a bloody nose. Then again, Ali was deprived of his prime by the government so it's hard to say.

Which is the northernmost point in the world you've been to? Mine is at the Jörn ski slope back as a child in 1997 at 65'09°N. Couldn't brake but due to the flat slope I didn't care too much.
Re: Ask the next person a question
I'd be impressed and a bit scared if anyone can remember being pushed around in their pram! For me the earliest I can remember back to is 1995 (born in 88) but it is all very vague.

Tyson v Ali in their primes, how does it go?

Ali would have baptised him. Tyson was an absolute monster but Ali has every advantage in terms of height, weight, reach and....just a more skilled boxer.

Same sort of topic....us now vs the late 80s Milan side, score?
Re: Ask the next person a question
The Johannesburg/Pretoria airport is a lot higher than Ben Nevis although it wouldn't feel that way ;D

Regarding Andy's question. A little bit, but mainly it's the other way round that my mood affects what music I do listen to.

Question 2: a drawing day at kindergarten in 1993. Lots of noise.
Question 3: I'm not a boxing fan but I suspect Tyson in his prime would've left anyone with a bloody nose. Then again, Ali was deprived of his prime by the government so it's hard to say.

Which is the northernmost point in the world you've been to? Mine is at the Jörn ski slope back as a child in 1997 at 65'09°N. Couldn't brake but due to the flat slope I didn't care too much.
Wick, highlands in Scotland
Ali would have baptised him. Tyson was an absolute monster but Ali has every advantage in terms of height, weight, reach and....just a more skilled boxer.

Same sort of topic....us now vs the late 80s Milan side, score?
We would smash them 5-0

Us now v our late 80's team?
Re: Ask the next person a question
Not even close. Dominant display for the current lads. Players back then used to go to the pub and didn't have nutritionists ;D

Best piece of road you've ever cycled on? Mine has to be the road between Mosjö and Södra Bro just south of Örebro whenever there's a westerly wind. The hills are like launching ramps for the plains. Perfect topography!


Re: Ask the next person a question
Mine has to be the road between Bootle and Walton....just west of Huyton!!

 :D

What's the most expensive aftershave/perfume you've ever bought yourself?

(My current guilty record is Tom Ford's "Ombre Leather"...100 ml of woody, oudy scentabulousness!! )
Re: Ask the next person a question
Mine has to be the road between Bootle and Walton....just west of Huyton!!

 :D

What's the most expensive aftershave/perfume you've ever bought yourself?

(My current guilty record is Tom Ford's "Ombre Leather"...100 ml of woody, oudy scentabulousness!! )

Creed Aventus. I used to flinch at the idea of wearing aftershave, never thought I'd pay almost £300 notes for a bottle.

Did you have a penpal as a kid?
Re: Ask the next person a question
Creed Aventus. I used to flinch at the idea of wearing aftershave, never thought I'd pay almost £300 notes for a bottle.

Did you have a penpal as a kid?
Yes, from Budapest in Hungary, as a 13-year-old lad.
I used to send him match reports from our games from newspapers, etc..

How would you describe yourself from when you were a kid?
Re: Ask the next person a question
Very unaware of things but easy going. Was always a bit of a joker as well, have lost my sense of humour as I got older and things got difficult.

What vital advice would you give your younger self?
