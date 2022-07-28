« previous next »
Author Topic: Ask the next person a question

Offline CraigDS

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12240 on: July 28, 2022, 09:53:04 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on July 28, 2022, 09:47:32 pm
Croffles

If you were transported back into time and you just happened to land right in the thick of a war in the 12th century, how would you fare in your current state? You have in your hands a 5-foot sword and a shield.

Prob not great, I could swing the sword alright but I'm probably a little out of practice on my 12th century battle craft.

If you had to pick another period of time to live in which would it be?
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12241 on: July 28, 2022, 09:55:16 pm »
That goes hand in hand with place. I feel like America in the 50s would be great but then again theres all the social issues and racism of that period. I think growing up in the 80s wouldve been decent, but Im going to say England pre First World War.

How have we become less bigoted as people but probably more mistrustful, selfish and hateful?
Offline ToneLa

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12242 on: July 28, 2022, 10:23:37 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on July 28, 2022, 09:55:16 pm
That goes hand in hand with place. I feel like America in the 50s would be great but then again theres all the social issues and racism of that period. I think growing up in the 80s wouldve been decent, but Im going to say England pre First World War.

How have we become less bigoted as people but probably more mistrustful, selfish and hateful?

It's not wide open enough - you'd think the internet would make everybody want to share everything. Instead you get their Best Ofs. Think how transformative Instagram would be if everyone was posting the most depressing thing in their life all the time and creating hashtags and movements. It's the ego - the worry you have to "fit in", that you need to recognise yourself as a brand, the same but just that different, nobody likes a weirdo, and you get echo chambers, bots to like you, no policing of the right things, no interest, no barriers for money or business yet our personal freedoms are eroded and thus we lose our youths to virtual worlds, trading one dystopia for the next: this is it, acrrue accrue accrue, that's the only thing , Net Worth on your gravestone

What's nicer to see, a rainbow or a bumblebee?
Offline I've been a good boy.

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12243 on: July 28, 2022, 10:32:29 pm »
I am absolutely terrified of bumble bees and in general all creepy crawlies, I'll never be happy to see one of those so rainbow it is.

What is your spirit animal?
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12244 on: July 29, 2022, 10:41:59 am »
Sorry but I don't subscribe to that sort of thinking. If you need an animal's behaviour to be vaguely analogous let's go with a lazy dog.

Would the 20 best sci-fi writers of the past 100 years make a better government than the representatives we have?
Online Tesco tearaway

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12245 on: July 29, 2022, 11:49:21 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on July 29, 2022, 10:41:59 am
Sorry but I don't subscribe to that sort of thinking. If you need an animal's behaviour to be vaguely analogous let's go with a lazy dog.

Would the 20 best sci-fi writers of the past 100 years make a better government than the representatives we have?
Damn right they would; the best 20 squirrels of the last 100 years would be an improvement.

Do you deserve the position in your life that you're in now?
Offline I've been a good boy.

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12246 on: Today at 10:33:21 am »
Yes and no. Career-wise I've done enough to be where I'm at but socially I deserve better imo.

If there was a box with 30 biscuits but one of them was toxic and if eaten, your internal organs would slowly melt, are you eating a biscuit from that box?
Online Elzar

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12247 on: Today at 10:34:33 am »
No, there is no reward at all for doing so!

Have you ever eaten at a Michelin starred restaurant?
Offline El Lobo

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12248 on: Today at 10:41:35 am »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 10:34:33 am
No, there is no reward at all for doing so!

Have you ever eaten at a Michelin starred restaurant?

Nah. I'm a bit iffy with a lot of the stuff I think I'd be served (dont really like seafood, there's quite a few vegetables I dont like). I could just imagine paying £80 for some taster menu and being like 'Right....prawn foam with a brussel sprout reduction, not eating that. Octopus penis glazed with snail slime, not eating that. Small veal fillet on a bed of cabbage smoke and a squid ink sauce....I'll have the veal fillet. Do they not have bread?'

Who dyou thinks finishing top 4 this season?

Offline red_Mark1980

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12249 on: Today at 10:41:41 am »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 10:34:33 am
No, there is no reward at all for doing so!

Have you ever eaten at a Michelin starred restaurant?

Yes, I've eaten in three actually. All fantastic meals.

Edit.

Liverpool and three other no marks. Probably Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal

Do you ever consider just binning work off and living a simple life someplace you'd be happy in a foreign country?
Offline I've been a good boy.

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12250 on: Today at 01:32:42 pm »
Yes but then realising I'd be even more unhappy with the low wages and not being able to travel.

What is the most intimidating non-football atmosphere?
Online Terry de Niro

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12251 on: Today at 01:44:57 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Today at 01:32:42 pm
Yes but then realising I'd be even more unhappy with the low wages and not being able to travel.

What is the most intimidating non-football atmosphere?
Quite a few boxing events.

What is the most boring sport?
Offline ToneLa

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12252 on: Today at 01:50:17 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 01:44:57 pm
Quite a few boxing events.

What is the most boring sport?

One you're not into. For me cricket, or darts - for others, anything. It's all there, not many strike yours truly as interesting enough to budge anything else out of my interests. Skill based ones matter most. I'd probably upset F1 fans if I said that bores me though - I'm ignorant of the skills there, it's obviously my fault

How do you "chill" as the southerners seem to put it, and is it an activity unto itself?
Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12253 on: Today at 04:27:22 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 01:50:17 pm
How do you "chill" as the southerners seem to put it, and is it an activity unto itself?

In the pub or outside my house with a cold alcholic drink. I'm not sure it's an activity unto itself because that would involve pre-planning and it seems to work best off the cuff and on the fly.

What makes you most stressed in life and what do you do to overcome it?
Offline I've been a good boy.

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12254 on: Today at 05:32:13 pm »
A lot of things stress me out, work being one of them. Usually overcome them with junk food and listening to relaxing music.

Is there an animal/creature that you truly fear?
