That goes hand in hand with place. I feel like America in the 50s would be great but then again theres all the social issues and racism of that period. I think growing up in the 80s wouldve been decent, but Im going to say England pre First World War.



How have we become less bigoted as people but probably more mistrustful, selfish and hateful?



It's not wide open enough - you'd think the internet would make everybody want to share everything. Instead you get their Best Ofs. Think how transformative Instagram would be if everyone was posting the most depressing thing in their life all the time and creating hashtags and movements. It's the ego - the worry you have to "fit in", that you need to recognise yourself as a brand, the same but just that different, nobody likes a weirdo, and you get echo chambers, bots to like you, no policing of the right things, no interest, no barriers for money or business yet our personal freedoms are eroded and thus we lose our youths to virtual worlds, trading one dystopia for the next: this is it, acrrue accrue accrue, that's the only thing , Net Worth on your gravestoneWhat's nicer to see, a rainbow or a bumblebee?