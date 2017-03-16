Peter Enckelman sticks in the mind because of the derision that followed, but at Crewe v Northampton town maybe 6/7 seasons ago, under no pressure whatsoever the CB for Northampton took the ball backwards, scanned the pitch, looked like he was going to hit a long ball, got pressed then clipped a lovely, curling lob over his own keeper when panicking. This beat the keeper, hit the underside of the bar and the CB managed to follow it, then tripped over attempting a goal line clearance and bundling the ball, himself, keeper and chasing Striker Marcus Haber into the goal. Was comedic and sticks in the mind.
Also shout out for Zidanes headbutting of Il Matrix. Not an in game howler but a howler of self control and self indulgence. Still think he doesnt get enough shit for that.
Have you watched any of the womens Euros?