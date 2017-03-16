« previous next »
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12160 on: July 20, 2022, 06:05:07 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on July 20, 2022, 05:50:40 pm
Glenn Hoddle for Spurs the day we won the league at Anfield 3-1. He smashed it from about 40 yards and it flew past Brucie.

What's the best save you've seen against us?

The beach ball...

What's the worst howler that favored us, other than any of Sprake's various?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12161 on: July 20, 2022, 06:21:01 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on July 20, 2022, 06:05:07 pm
The beach ball...

What's the worst howler that favored us, other than any of Sprake's various?
Pickford's small arms that couldn't touch the crossbar. If he had not tried to touch the ball it would have been out for a goal kick and they would have gone home with a point. I really thought I was going to die laughing after Divock's goal. Right up there with the Garry Mac goal.

What's the worst howler you have seen in any non LFC game?



Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12162 on: July 20, 2022, 08:10:13 pm »
Peter Enckelman sticks in the mind because of the derision that followed, but at Crewe v Northampton town maybe 6/7 seasons ago, under no pressure whatsoever the CB for Northampton took the ball backwards, scanned the pitch, looked like he was going to hit a long ball, got pressed then clipped a lovely, curling lob over his own keeper when panicking. This beat the keeper, hit the underside of the bar and the CB managed to follow it, then tripped over attempting a goal line clearance and bundling the ball, himself, keeper and chasing Striker Marcus Haber into the goal. Was comedic and sticks in the mind.

Also shout out for Zidanes headbutting of Il Matrix. Not an in game howler but a howler of self control and self indulgence. Still think he doesnt get enough shit for that.

Have you watched any of the womens Euros?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12163 on: July 20, 2022, 11:08:11 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on July 20, 2022, 08:10:13 pm
Peter Enckelman sticks in the mind because of the derision that followed, but at Crewe v Northampton town maybe 6/7 seasons ago, under no pressure whatsoever the CB for Northampton took the ball backwards, scanned the pitch, looked like he was going to hit a long ball, got pressed then clipped a lovely, curling lob over his own keeper when panicking. This beat the keeper, hit the underside of the bar and the CB managed to follow it, then tripped over attempting a goal line clearance and bundling the ball, himself, keeper and chasing Striker Marcus Haber into the goal. Was comedic and sticks in the mind.

Also shout out for Zidanes headbutting of Il Matrix. Not an in game howler but a howler of self control and self indulgence. Still think he doesnt get enough shit for that.

Have you watched any of the womens Euros?

Watched Sweden - Portugal. We dominated the game and won comfortably. It's interesting to watch Sweden play as it's quite similar to Liverpool in terms of style and formation. The right winger, Stina Blackstenius, is especially amazing. The attacking play is generally built on both long and short passes to the wingers who can hold the ball for the team to push forward into attacking spaces. It's nice for a change to watch a national side that is top 3 in the world.  ;D

What's your favourite piece of clothing you ever bought/got?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12164 on: Yesterday at 07:13:18 am »
When I was young I had the Liverpool Reebok Carlsberg kit (treble kit) with Hyypia on the back and absolutely loved it. Wore it everywhere and anywhere. Always felt like we had that kit for years too. Now? I have this black T shirt from all saints thats lasted me years, not faded, washes nicely and fits me well so thats a go to in many casual situations.

Greatest ear worm pop song?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12165 on: Yesterday at 12:12:09 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 07:13:18 am
When I was young I had the Liverpool Reebok Carlsberg kit (treble kit) with Hyypia on the back and absolutely loved it. Wore it everywhere and anywhere. Always felt like we had that kit for years too. Now? I have this black T shirt from all saints thats lasted me years, not faded, washes nicely and fits me well so thats a go to in many casual situations.

Greatest ear worm pop song?
Don't Stop Believing.

Greatest ever song that you hate?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12166 on: Yesterday at 12:30:39 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 12:12:09 pm
Don't Stop Believing.

Greatest ever song that you hate?
We are the Champions by Queen seems beloved but is shit. Not a big Queen fan in general though.

Best one hit wonder ever?

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12167 on: Yesterday at 12:33:21 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 12:30:39 pm
We are the Champions by Queen seems beloved but is shit. Not a big Queen fan in general though.

Best one hit wonder ever?


Spirit In The Sky by Norman Greenbaum.

Best decade for music?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12168 on: Yesterday at 01:11:29 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 12:33:21 pm
Spirit In The Sky by Norman Greenbaum.

Best decade for music?

The 90's with Grunge and Britpop put the 60s in 2nd place.

Truss or Sunak?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12169 on: Yesterday at 01:41:55 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 01:11:29 pm
The 90's with Grunge and Britpop put the 60s in 2nd place.

Truss or Sunak?
The Anfield Road Truss. Tories can go and get fucked.

The worst habit you ever had or still have? Smoking for me, 40 odd years of making myself ill at a huge cost. Thankfully off them now for about 5 years.
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12170 on: Yesterday at 01:47:31 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 01:41:55 pm
The Anfield Road Truss. Tories can go and get fucked.

The worst habit you ever had or still have? Smoking for me, 40 odd years of making myself ill at a huge cost. Thankfully off them now for about 5 years.

Twiddling my beard, makes my wife go spare.

Could the Ev genuinely go down this year?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12171 on: Yesterday at 02:20:30 pm »
Quote from: stewil007 on Yesterday at 01:47:31 pm
Could the Ev genuinely go down this year?

I don't think they are favourites to go down. In fact I think they'll finish somewhere between 13th and 17th. Think the 3 promoted teams may struggle to stay up. Think Brentford may have a difficult 2nd season and Leeds/Southampton will be in and around that bottom 8. I see Everton in that group but one of the stronger teams who should avoid relegation.

What's your 1st drink after waking up in the morning? Cup of tea? Coffee? Water? Something else?
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12172 on: Yesterday at 02:54:23 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 02:20:30 pm
I don't think they are favourites to go down. In fact I think they'll finish somewhere between 13th and 17th. Think the 3 promoted teams may struggle to stay up. Think Brentford may have a difficult 2nd season and Leeds/Southampton will be in and around that bottom 8. I see Everton in that group but one of the stronger teams who should avoid relegation.

What's your 1st drink after waking up in the morning? Cup of tea? Coffee? Water? Something else?

Coffee is always my first drink of the day.

Most ambitious DIY project you have undertaken?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12173 on: Yesterday at 08:17:34 pm »
Ill openly admit Im shite at DIY and will only attempt stuff that is basic or wont cause fundamental damage to something. I tiled my own kitchen last week which is the most Ive ever done. Did a good job too with the actual tiles and grout but fucked up the sealant and had to have a mate help me.

Crap day time TV that no longer exists that you used to watch a lot of? Dinner Date was oddly popular amongst my house when I was a student.
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12174 on: Yesterday at 08:21:08 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 08:17:34 pm
Ill openly admit Im shite at DIY and will only attempt stuff that is basic or wont cause fundamental damage to something. I tiled my own kitchen last week which is the most Ive ever done. Did a good job too with the actual tiles and grout but fucked up the sealant and had to have a mate help me.

Crap day time TV that no longer exists that you used to watch a lot of? Dinner Date was oddly popular amongst my house when I was a student.
60 minute makeover

Who's your favourite artist?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12175 on: Yesterday at 08:27:44 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 08:17:34 pm
Ill openly admit Im shite at DIY and will only attempt stuff that is basic or wont cause fundamental damage to something. I tiled my own kitchen last week which is the most Ive ever done. Did a good job too with the actual tiles and grout but fucked up the sealant and had to have a mate help me.

Crap day time TV that no longer exists that you used to watch a lot of? Dinner Date was oddly popular amongst my house when I was a student.

Win lose or draw was quite funny  and very underrated.0

you can only eat the meat from one animal for the rest of your life. What you picking?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12176 on: Yesterday at 08:55:10 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 08:27:44 pm
you can only eat the meat from one animal for the rest of your life. What you picking?
.

chicken.  no contest.

do you think you / your family have way too much "stuff"?

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12177 on: Yesterday at 09:44:52 pm »
I definitely don't. I like to keep things simple. My mum on the other hand has way too many clothes, most of which she's had for 10+ years and never worn once.

Will Darwin Nunez come close to Sadio Mane's numbers?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12178 on: Yesterday at 09:51:05 pm »
Goals wise I think hell beat it. I dont know whether he can be such a Liverpool legend but heres hoping!

Quote from: anfieldpurch on Yesterday at 08:21:08 pm
60 minute makeover

Who's your favourite artist?
Vincent Van Gogh. Hes popular for good reason. Maybe Francis Bacon.

Worst home-decor trend?

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12179 on: Today at 02:06:47 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 09:51:05 pm
Goals wise I think hell beat it. I dont know whether he can be such a Liverpool legend but heres hoping!
Vincent Van Gogh. Hes popular for good reason. Maybe Francis Bacon.

Worst home-decor trend?
Impact walls. Just, why?

Actually, that's my question: Why would someone want a single ugly, brashly wallpapered wall in any room in their house when the rest are going to be one, extremely different colour?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12180 on: Today at 08:43:41 am »
As you say, for the impact. We do have a blue wall in the living room where all the others are white, but its just blue paint and white paint, no gaudy wallpaper because I dont like that sort of thing.

Whats a job that people think they can do themselves well but really most should pay a professional to do?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12181 on: Today at 09:00:20 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 08:43:41 am
As you say, for the impact. We do have a blue wall in the living room where all the others are white, but its just blue paint and white paint, no gaudy wallpaper because I dont like that sort of thing.

Whats a job that people think they can do themselves well but really most should pay a professional to do?

Styling their hair / beard / back hair whathaveyou. Keep independent barbers & hairdressers in business - use them. They know more, and my "trick" is to go in looking like a caveman and say "do what you think is best". Always come out looking brilliant. And I look around and in this respect my beard is cooler than anybody else's - fades n shit. I got mates who "do their own" shaved heads or whatever and lol no. Ya basic

What's the most depressing song you've ever heard? I'd like to note I don't care if you hate it, it has a place in music. Just... the flat out. Most miserable song you've heard (don't include "it's depressing cause it's crap" plz!)
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12182 on: Today at 09:10:10 am »
Lying to You by Keaton Henson is both depressing and brutal. Good song mind if you enjoy his unique voice.

Agree on the barbers - why would anyone butcher their own hair.

If any Liverpool player of this current generation is ever likely to get a statue, who would it be?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12183 on: Today at 09:18:21 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 09:10:10 am
Lying to You by Keaton Henson is both depressing and brutal. Good song mind if you enjoy his unique voice.

Agree on the barbers - why would anyone butcher their own hair.

If any Liverpool player of this current generation is ever likely to get a statue, who would it be?

Given none of our ex players have statues, only managers youd have to say its unlikely any of them will. Because Im of that I cant see Mo getting one just for finishing 3rd-5th top goal scorer or Virgil just for being amazing. Most likely might be Trent just for the local angle. Could be our record appearance maker. Could go on to be a successful manager for us, who knows. :D

What was your favourite childrens book?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12184 on: Today at 09:22:19 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:18:21 am
Given none of our ex players have statues, only managers youd have to say its unlikely any of them will. Because Im of that I cant see Mo getting one just for finishing 3rd-5th top goal scorer or Virgil just for being amazing. Most likely might be Trent just for the local angle. Could be our record appearance maker. Could go on to be a successful manager for us, who knows. :D

What was your favourite childrens book?

I think I grew out of books as soon as the Playstation was released, so sadly didn't read a lot of the classics. I used to read the Animals of Farthing Wood and all the sequel books a lot.

What was your go-to console and game as a kid?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12185 on: Today at 09:24:32 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:22:19 am
I think I grew out of books as soon as the Playstation was released, so sadly didn't read a lot of the classics. I used to read the Animals of Farthing Wood and all the sequel books a lot.

What was your go-to console and game as a kid?

Console? ZX Spectrum for me! Loading games for 5 minutes in cassette and then hoping they wouldnt just stop for no reason. Great times.

I was always jealous of a couple of mates who had the original NES and then at uni we progressed to the original Play Station.

Best video game from your childhood?
