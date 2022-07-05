Would you rather Mighty Red became a prominent public symbol of the club on the pitch and all merchandise or Chelsea Dagger be played before kick off at Anfield each game?

Mighty Red all the way. I want to see him (the internet seems to think that is the correct pronoun) on the pitch before every game, jumping about and having a lark, posing for photographs with kids, taunting opposition players and attacking opposition mascots. I want to see Mighty Red hanging out with Trent at Silverstone and then in an Instagram story that ends with him in a hot tub with some podium girls.I want to see him dig up Changy the Elephant, bring him back to life in an occult ritual and make him march up to Goodison in a Liverpool top while trumpeting with all his might. I want to see tabloid headlines attached to blurry pictures proclaiming: MIGHTY RED AND JURGEN KLOPP: REALLY JUST FRIENDS?I want to see him become so popular he takes one of the Champions League squad positions and then see him come on in extra time in the Champions League final to score the winning goal. I want to see armies with the Mighty Red insignia marching on city after city, ransacking and pillaging them, enslaving the local populace and forcing them to carve statues commemorating Origi's header against Everton and the recording of Anfield Rap. And besides, I hate Chelsea Dagger.On the subject of bad music, whose is worse: Ringo Starr or Yoko Ono?