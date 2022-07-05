On my question, agreed, I genuinely don't think you could challenge and I'm not sure you'd even crack the top 4. Looking at the players available in this hypothetical, you'd be better taking the young players with high ceilings and keeping them together to maybe challenge in some time - Saka, Sancho, Martinelli, Fofana, Neto etc etc.
I did have Covid, around January and I was largely fine. I had one afternoon on a Saturday of feeling intensely unwell, I decided to get up and do some housework rather than lie there feeling like shit. The feeling passed then I had 11 days of super mild symptoms. Lucky in that regard.
What happens next with the Tories?