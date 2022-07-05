« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 297 298 299 300 301 [302]   Go Down

Author Topic: Ask the next person a question  (Read 417024 times)

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,279
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12040 on: July 5, 2022, 05:29:10 pm »
I think it's going to be a good one. We'll compete for the title again. I can see us really smashing some of the weaker teams at Anfield.

First PL Manager to get the sack this coming season?
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,555
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12041 on: July 5, 2022, 05:33:43 pm »
Lampard or Jessie Marsch. I think the rompers sides should keep the faith.

Who will be PL top scorer?
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,098
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12042 on: July 5, 2022, 06:33:58 pm »
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,534
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12043 on: July 5, 2022, 06:46:00 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on July  5, 2022, 05:33:43 pm
Lampard or Jessie Marsch. I think the rompers sides should keep the faith.

Who will be PL top scorer?

Haaland (but we'll still win the league)

Who gets the top job when Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson goes this week?
Logged
Scouse not English

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,555
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12044 on: July 5, 2022, 06:55:43 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on July  5, 2022, 06:33:58 pm
??

Promoted! Fat fingers typing on a phone!

Back to Robs question...
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,225
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12045 on: July 5, 2022, 07:17:52 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on July  5, 2022, 06:55:43 pm
Promoted! Fat fingers typing on a phone!

Back to Robs question...

So Fat Fingers Typing on the Phone becomes PM?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,279
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12046 on: July 5, 2022, 07:39:23 pm »
Sunak has distanced himself because hell be going for the leadership. Mightve fucked it with all the non-Dom stuff with his wife and also being part of a cadre of primordial insects who like to wank themselves off whilst draped across vast hoards of gold.

Who is the most detestable in the Tory party outside of Johnson, Patel, Sunak and Rees-Mogg?
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,308
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12047 on: July 5, 2022, 09:53:10 pm »
They're all slimey c*nts but I'd say it's a very close call between Dorries and Shapps. Dangerous c*nts the pair of them.

What did you have for dinner tonight
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,279
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12048 on: July 5, 2022, 10:35:59 pm »
My partner made a very lovely Tuscan chicken with asparagus and Mediterranean veg. Washed down with pineapple and mango squash then two hob nobs.

Crisps or Biscuits and whats your favourite type of the one you choose?
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,745
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12049 on: July 5, 2022, 11:38:13 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on July  5, 2022, 10:35:59 pm
Crisps or Biscuits and whats your favourite type of the one you choose?

Biscuits, and it's either Fox's Chocolatey rings or Choco Leibniz.

Would you rather Mighty Red became a prominent public symbol of the club on the pitch and all merchandise or Chelsea Dagger be played before kick off at Anfield each game?
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,400
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12050 on: July 6, 2022, 02:02:12 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on July  5, 2022, 11:38:13 pm
Would you rather Mighty Red became a prominent public symbol of the club on the pitch and all merchandise or Chelsea Dagger be played before kick off at Anfield each game?
Mighty Red all the way. I want to see him (the internet seems to think that is the correct pronoun) on the pitch before every game, jumping about and having a lark, posing for photographs with kids, taunting opposition players and attacking opposition mascots. I want to see Mighty Red hanging out with Trent at Silverstone and then in an Instagram story that ends with him in a hot tub with some podium girls. 

I want to see him dig up Changy the Elephant, bring him back to life in an occult ritual and make him march up to Goodison in a Liverpool top while trumpeting with all his might. I want to see tabloid headlines attached to blurry pictures proclaiming: MIGHTY RED AND JURGEN KLOPP: REALLY JUST FRIENDS?

I want to see him become so popular he takes one of the Champions League squad positions and then see him come on in extra time in the Champions League final to score the winning goal. I want to see armies with the Mighty Red insignia marching on city after city, ransacking and pillaging them, enslaving the local populace and forcing them to carve statues commemorating Origi's header against Everton and the recording of Anfield Rap. And besides, I hate Chelsea Dagger.

On the subject of bad music, whose is worse: Ringo Starr or Yoko Ono?
« Last Edit: July 6, 2022, 02:05:09 am by Sheer Magnetism »
Logged

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,328
  • Never Forget
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12051 on: July 6, 2022, 09:02:55 am »
Yoko Ono. Her name is such a good fit for her as a person. Sounds like yuk.

Do you think the thread rules should change so you can answer any question from the last page you like and not just the last question.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,788
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12052 on: July 6, 2022, 09:04:19 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on July  6, 2022, 02:02:12 am

On the subject of bad music, whose is worse: Ringo Starr or Yoko Ono?

If you allow for his drumming, Yoko comes off worse than Ringo. If you mean solo, or not Ringo's Beatles career, then Ringo has the worse music. Ono's work with Lennon is far from the Ono myth we have been raised on; she's got several pretty good to even great ("Fly") solo albums that admittedly veer to the experimental but in no way are "bad music". Methinks anyone slagging her seventies albums off hasn't heard them. Ringo is lovable but you wouldn't put on any of his music really unless you in a drunken Beatles mood. It's not really art, which doesn't matter, but it isn't memorable music, which does matter. Yet another personality propped up by the more talented. Shame it's Ringo, but of course it's Ringo

Quote from: AndyInVA on July  6, 2022, 09:02:55 am
Do you think the thread rules should change so you can answer any question from the last page you like and not just the last question.

If it meant I could answer in depth before getting gazumped then yes. But then you'd get my difficult questions ignored....  :D

What food do you wish you loved? (I'd love to like seafood, but it ain't happening)
« Last Edit: July 6, 2022, 09:06:56 am by ToneLa »
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,279
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12053 on: July 6, 2022, 04:58:54 pm »
I really will eat most things and am not picky so that hard for me to answer. Maybe Id like to love Oysters because Im intrigued to try them but they look like snot so I wont give them a go. Maybe offal which I have tried in various forms but is often gross.

Is there any recipes your family has passed down through generations?
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,661
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12054 on: July 7, 2022, 09:42:54 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on July  6, 2022, 04:58:54 pm


Is there any recipes your family has passed down through generations?
Nothing that you would get at the Savoy or the likes, but my Dad who was Irish used to make a dish that is called Irish Boxty (or just Boxty if you live in Ireland). It's a simple dish that he showed me and the rest of my 7 siblings. It's mainly a mixture of grated uncooked potatoes and cooked potatoes, usually mashed.
You can add any mixture to this dish, such as bacon, or corned beef, etc.. and it can also be served with a traditional Irish/English fry-up breakfast.

Are Chelsea, Spurs and Arsenal goint to give the top two a run for their money?

Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,279
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12055 on: July 7, 2022, 10:47:41 pm »
I think that Spurs will be on a little island alone, some way ahead of 4th but some way behind 2nd. So no. Still hoping Ronaldo rocks up at Chelsea. That would be great.

Do you think you could win the Premier League with a squad composed entirely of players from outside last seasons top 4?
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,305
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12056 on: July 8, 2022, 09:43:39 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on July  7, 2022, 10:47:41 pm
I think that Spurs will be on a little island alone, some way ahead of 4th but some way behind 2nd. So no. Still hoping Ronaldo rocks up at Chelsea. That would be great.

Do you think you could win the Premier League with a squad composed entirely of players from outside last seasons top 4?

I was thinking yes, but I genuinely can't think of one player outside the top 4 who would get in ours or Abu Dhabis first team. You'd maybe take Saka or Sancho for depth and their 'ceiling', you'd maybe take someone like Fofana as a good young CB, there's a few good young full backs and wingers at the likes of Wolves and Brentford.

But even the best XI I dont think would compete (I'd go maybe Pope, Cash, Fofana, Varane, Digne, Neves, Guimares, Bowen, Maddison, Saka, Toney) maybe. I guess the one saving grace would be if you could build a squad, you could build one without much drop off in every position but still think you'd struggle.

Have you had COVID? Or do you think you have but didn't have it confirmed?
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,279
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12057 on: July 8, 2022, 10:09:33 am »
On my question, agreed, I genuinely don't think you could challenge and I'm not sure you'd even crack the top 4. Looking at the players available in this hypothetical, you'd be better taking the young players with high ceilings and keeping them together to maybe challenge in some time - Saka, Sancho, Martinelli, Fofana, Neto etc etc.

I did have Covid, around January and I was largely fine. I had one afternoon on a Saturday of feeling intensely unwell, I decided to get up and do some housework rather than lie there feeling like shit. The feeling passed then I had 11 days of super mild symptoms. Lucky in that regard.

What happens next with the Tories?
« Last Edit: July 8, 2022, 10:39:39 am by Drinks Sangria »
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,661
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12058 on: July 8, 2022, 01:03:18 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on July  8, 2022, 10:09:33 am


What happens next with the Tories?
Put them all up against the wall and shoot them?

How does the World deal with Putin?

Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,279
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12059 on: July 8, 2022, 03:07:29 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on July  8, 2022, 01:03:18 pm
Put them all up against the wall and shoot them?

How does the World deal with Putin?
Put him up against a wall and shoot him? There's only one way to deal with an unchecked psychopath who has no one to stop him should he wish to take things nuclear. He has to be taken out.

Any conspiracy theories you believe?
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,400
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12060 on: July 8, 2022, 03:18:34 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on July  8, 2022, 03:07:29 pm
Put him up against a wall and shoot him? There's only one way to deal with an unchecked psychopath who has no one to stop him should he wish to take things nuclear. He has to be taken out.

Any conspiracy theories you believe?
Kurt Cobain's death was probably a murder and Courtney Love was probably responsible. Lee Harvey Oswald didn't act alone in the Kennedy assassination. Charles Manson was an asset for at least one of the Californian or US law enforcement agencies. There are probably others but those are the ones that come to mind.

What do you do to keep cool when the temperature rises above 30 degrees?
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,279
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12061 on: July 8, 2022, 03:40:47 pm »
Sit around in only my pants.

Do you make good use of your spare time?
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,661
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12062 on: July 9, 2022, 02:10:21 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on July  8, 2022, 03:40:47 pm


Do you make good use of your spare time?
Having three Grandaughters who live on the same road (long story) it's hard to find hardly any spare time.

When Jurgen Klopp eventually puts his feet up, who would be your choice to succeed him?
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,279
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12063 on: July 9, 2022, 02:51:53 pm »
Hard to say and horrid to answer. Perhaps Lijnders. Kloppo says hes the most passionate and special coach hes worked with, so thats good enough for me. Maybe not the biggest name when it comes to attracting players to the club, but his work speaks for itself. I dont think any name manager out there right now is a clear candidate. Its just as likely to be someone whos just making a name for themselves now, weve four special years to come yet. They will have to be a serious footballing heavyweight to swim in the wake of the greatest modern manager of any football club in my lifetime.

Whats a simple pleasure that you absolutely love?

Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,661
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12064 on: Yesterday at 09:51:11 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on July  9, 2022, 02:51:53 pm


Whats a simple pleasure that you absolutely love?


These days, I rarely have a bevvy at my gigs, as I mostly drive to them there and back. When I get home. I normally crack a can of Kronenbourg open and come down with a movie and a few more cans before bed. I would class that as a simple pleasure.

With the oil money going into football and golf, do you see any other sport that will be affected by it?



Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,279
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12065 on: Yesterday at 10:05:18 pm »
Anything that has great viewership or prestige to it - expect an Olympics to be held somewhere ill-suited and god-forsaken within the next few cycles.

Should Marvel just have taken a few years off after Endgame?
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,788
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12066 on: Today at 12:52:31 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 10:05:18 pm
Anything that has great viewership or prestige to it - expect an Olympics to be held somewhere ill-suited and god-forsaken within the next few cycles.

Should Marvel just have taken a few years off after Endgame?

who cares, nobody forces you to watch that shit. Yes then

What kind of system do you have when it comes to making choices? Or do you just "know"?
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,279
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12067 on: Today at 08:19:03 am »
System? I dont really have a system. Ill either make an impulsive decision on petty stuff like what restaurant should I eat at and try to give myself time to make informed choices on things like moving jobs, buying a house etc.

Do you ever go to the theatre?
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,188
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12068 on: Today at 08:40:52 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 08:19:03 am
System? I dont really have a system. Ill either make an impulsive decision on petty stuff like what restaurant should I eat at and try to give myself time to make informed choices on things like moving jobs, buying a house etc.

Do you ever go to the theatre?

Yes. I'm good friends with a good number of local actors who have both starred in theatre productions/tv series/movies and always wind up having a bevvy with them and the cast of the production after the show.

Do you believe sitting down on the couch/chair all day is just as bad if not worse than smoking?
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,534
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12069 on: Today at 09:30:31 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 08:40:52 am
Yes. I'm good friends with a good number of local actors who have both starred in theatre productions/tv series/movies and always wind up having a bevvy with them and the cast of the production after the show.

Do you believe sitting down on the couch/chair all day is just as bad if not worse than smoking?

Having watched my Ma die at just turned 61 from cancer caused by smoking, I'd say no, as I highly doubt sitting all day would have killed her so young. I do know that sitting all day in my job is bad for my health, but at least I'm not sucking things like benzine and formaldyhyde into my lungs and its not costing me over £10 a day for the privilege., I went from working in the branch lugging heavy tools and eqpt around all day to sitting on my arse when I joined IT and noticed the negative effects on my body within months, so sit down jobs are not good for us (we've also had a lot in our dept die young from cancer, which is a worry, but all bar one where based in an old office building in London),

With everything we know about smoking, what do you think of those who start smoking these days?
Logged
Scouse not English
Pages: 1 ... 297 298 299 300 301 [302]   Go Up
« previous next »
 