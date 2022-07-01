« previous next »
Re: Ask the next person a question
July 1, 2022, 11:28:40 am
I'm taking boyband as being a pop group that neither writes their own songs or plays the main instruments. So I don't accept The Beatles or Beach Boys as being Boy Bands. I'm going to say One Direction and The Spice Girls. Boyzone only have a few good tracks, Backstreet Boys have some bangers but not much of a back catalogue, 5 etc were shite. One Direction have a surprisingly and annoyingly listenable body of work. This statement was provided by Anywhichwayucan.

Best singer/songwriter ever?
Drinks Sangria:

Re: Ask the next person a question
July 1, 2022, 01:46:09 pm
Terry de Niro:


Best singer/songwriter ever?
Paul McCartney. Had been going off him for a few years, but after watching the Get Back series, it reminded me of what an absolute genius the man is.

Best female singer ever?

Re: Ask the next person a question
July 1, 2022, 01:51:48 pm
AndyMuller:
Paul McCartney. Had been going off him for a few years, but after watching the Get Back series, it reminded me of what an absolute genius the man is.

Best female singer ever?

Beyonce.

Best female actor ever?
Re: Ask the next person a question
July 1, 2022, 01:54:29 pm
red_Mark1980:
Beyonce.

Best female actor ever?


Dame Judi.

If you can only eat one sort of meat or fish for life. What are you picking?
Re: Ask the next person a question
July 1, 2022, 02:00:44 pm
ToneLa:
Ginger, Sporty, Scary, Baby.

Best boyband and girlband of all time?

Sex Pistols, but oops page refreshed lol

Quote from: red_Mark1980 on July  1, 2022, 01:54:29 pm

Dame Judi.

If you can only eat one sort of meat or fish for life. What are you picking?


Chicken, it is the best. Fish sucks.

What is the evolutionary function of shyness?
Re: Ask the next person a question
July 1, 2022, 02:05:49 pm
Warning signs to stay away from bad situations? I'm not sure there is one, it may be a more modern issue, if you'd call it an issue at all. Shyness isn't bad or good, it just is.

Are you an introvert or extrovert?
Drinks Sangria:

Re: Ask the next person a question
July 1, 2022, 02:36:13 pm
SamLad:
Warning signs to stay away from bad situations? I'm not sure there is one, it may be a more modern issue, if you'd call it an issue at all. Shyness isn't bad or good, it just is.

Are you an introvert or extrovert?
Introvert.  Don't do well in crowded social situations, and tend to analyze things through before coming to a conclusion.  would like to be more sociable.


Do you find you like footie less, the more you learn about how the game is run?
Re: Ask the next person a question
July 1, 2022, 04:43:21 pm
Way less. Liked it the most when I was an early teenager, then the cancers took over and it has slowly eroded my faith. We've got good owners now but other owners poisoning the game and corruption is rife.

Do you pay anyone to do something you could do yourself, because your time is more valuable or you hate doing the chore/diy?

Drinks Sangria:

Re: Ask the next person a question
July 1, 2022, 04:56:02 pm
rob1966:
Way less. Liked it the most when I was an early teenager, then the cancers took over and it has slowly eroded my faith. We've got good owners now but other owners poisoning the game and corruption is rife.

Do you pay anyone to do something you could do yourself, because your time is more valuable or you hate doing the chore/diy?



Since I met the wife I have paid people to do jobs that I could do and I do now pay for servicing on my car that I used to do myself, mainly cos I couldn't be arsed and my mate no longer runs a garage - I'd do everything there from engine repairs to rebuilding our kids crashed Audi, replaced the front end, bonnet/wings/lights etc. However, I've started doing jobs again, I have changed a shower, boarded out the loft, replaced the kitchen worktops and repaired the oven in the past 12 months. I will also replace some suspension arms on the wifes car before the MOT.

Do you think stuff like DIY should be taught at school? My sisters fella can't even change a plug and he's mid 30's :butt
rob1966:

Re: Ask the next person a question
July 1, 2022, 05:00:24 pm
Drinks Sangria:
Since I met the wife I have paid people to do jobs that I could do and I do now pay for servicing on my car that I used to do myself, mainly cos I couldn't be arsed and my mate no longer runs a garage - I'd do everything there from engine repairs to rebuilding our kids crashed Audi, replaced the front end, bonnet/wings/lights etc. However, I've started doing jobs again, I have changed a shower, boarded out the loft, replaced the kitchen worktops and repaired the oven in the past 12 months. I will also replace some suspension arms on the wifes car before the MOT.

Do you think stuff like DIY should be taught at school? My sisters fella can't even change a plug and he's mid 30's :butt
You are a modern polymath Rob.

Yes, there should be a Life Skills class comprising of basic cooking, finance management, explaining taxation, explaining your rights and giving basic DIY Skills.

Are there any old tv shows that if you scroll past them, you'll always stick them on to fill a gap in time?
Drinks Sangria:

Re: Ask the next person a question
July 1, 2022, 05:53:02 pm
Terry de Niro:


Are there any old tv shows that if you scroll past them, you'll always stick them on to fill a gap in time?
Faulty Towers, Blackadder, Bottom, and The Young Ones.

What is/was your favourite cartoon?

Re: Ask the next person a question
July 1, 2022, 06:19:26 pm
afc turkish:
Faulty Towers, Blackadder, Bottom, and The Young Ones.

What is/was your favourite cartoon?



Ren and Stimpy...

One from El Tel's oldies shows.

Do they really put babies in baby shampoo?
afc turkish:

Re: Ask the next person a question
July 1, 2022, 07:51:22 pm
ToneLa:
Ren and Stimpy...

One from El Tel's oldies shows.

Do they really put babies in baby shampoo?

Yes.

Why did they ever have nappy adverts showing baby's arses?
Re: Ask the next person a question
July 1, 2022, 07:56:13 pm
rob1966:
Yes.

Why did they ever have nappy adverts showing baby's arses?

Because people never got their knickers in a twist over a babys arse.

Which was better, The Young Ones or Bottom?
rob1966:

Re: Ask the next person a question
July 1, 2022, 08:13:01 pm
Terry de Niro:
Because people never got their knickers in a twist over a babys arse.

Which was better, The Young Ones or Bottom?
Impossible to pick. Both brilliant, or should I say Bwilliant? 

Which series of Blackadder was the best?



Re: Ask the next person a question
July 2, 2022, 12:18:49 am
Sheer Magnetism:
Impossible to pick. Both brilliant, or should I say Bwilliant? 

Which series of Blackadder was the best?

Series 2, just ahead of 3.

When did you stop watching new Simpsons episodes?
Re: Ask the next person a question
July 2, 2022, 01:36:56 am
bradders1011:


When did you stop watching new Simpsons episodes?

Great question. I think around 2001. I carried on into season 12 then finally admitted to myself that it was just awful. It's heart-wrenchingly sad to think that it's been a zombie bastard cartoonish version of itself for over 20 years when the 10 years prior are the greatest comedy episodes in history.

What's your favourite non-Simpsons cartoon show?
bradders1011:

Re: Ask the next person a question
July 2, 2022, 01:02:50 pm
Sheer Magnetism:
Great question. I think around 2001. I carried on into season 12 then finally admitted to myself that it was just awful. It's heart-wrenchingly sad to think that it's been a zombie bastard cartoonish version of itself for over 20 years when the 10 years prior are the greatest comedy episodes in history.

What's your favourite non-Simpsons cartoon show?
I'll give you a top five:

Rick and Morty
Venture Bros
Drawn Together
Family Guy
American Dad

Special mention for Moral Orel, which isn't technically a cartoon but is amazing nevertheless.

How often do you like to get drunk?
Re: Ask the next person a question
July 2, 2022, 01:09:15 pm
I maybe get drunk 2-4 times a year at Birthday parties and events etc. I have a couple of drinks most weeks on a Friday or Saturday, but it stops there. Had two pints last night.

Whats your worst habit?

Drinks Sangria:

Re: Ask the next person a question
July 2, 2022, 01:31:53 pm
ToneLa:
I maybe get drunk 2-4 times a year at Birthday parties and events etc. I have a couple of drinks most weeks on a Friday or Saturday, but it stops there. Had two pints last night.

Whats your worst habit?

Picking my nose I suppose

Best fruit?
Re: Ask the next person a question
July 2, 2022, 01:38:40 pm
Perfectly ripe Mango or Pineapple. Exotic fruits are always the best. Always better abroad too.

Best pork product?
Drinks Sangria:

Re: Ask the next person a question
July 2, 2022, 02:03:08 pm
SamLad:
Perfectly ripe Mango or Pineapple. Exotic fruits are always the best. Always better abroad too.

Best pork product?
sausages (of course :) )

Do you take prescription meds on a daily / regular basis?
Re: Ask the next person a question
July 2, 2022, 04:17:20 pm
Shankly998:
sausages (of course :) )

Do you take prescription meds on a daily / regular basis?

I don't take any medications. Will life be better in the UK in 10 years?
Re: Ask the next person a question
July 2, 2022, 04:38:13 pm
No, it will get progressively worse for some time. We are in the midst of an industrial and social revolution. Things will continue to get worse for citizens for many years (population growth driven by migration means loss of natural land for housing, more people and houses means more flooding as a result, social cohesion problems, public services strained beyond belief by larger numbers, governments trying - and failing - to balance it all. I'm sure there will be a full financial collapse sometime soon too, going by the markets at the minute, which are very dicey, etc.)

Erase all family and relationship images from your mind, name a memory that stands out as being something you didn't ever expect to witness?
Re: Ask the next person a question
July 2, 2022, 04:46:42 pm
9/11 was pretty fucked up, I'd been up the towers the year before.

Another thing, I was at a summer scheme playing indoor footy and as we were waiting for our game i noticed this guy playing who looked a bit awkward. We were kids and he was a little bigger at the time compared to the other ones there. He goes to clear a ball and his leg comes off and he falls in a heap, Artificial leg went flying through the air. Maybe others knew he had one, but i certainly didn't!

When do we get flying cars/ the cooler technologies from the movies? What's the hold up?

YNWA

Re: Ask the next person a question
July 2, 2022, 04:55:15 pm
Shankly998:
9/11 was pretty fucked up, I'd been up the towers the year before.

Another thing, I was at a summer scheme playing indoor footy and as we were waiting for our game i noticed this guy playing who looked a bit awkward. We were kids and he was a little bigger at the time compared to the other ones there. He goes to clear a ball and his leg comes off and he falls in a heap, Artificial leg went flying through the air. Maybe others knew he had one, but i certainly didn't!

When do we get flying cars/ the cooler technologies from the movies? What's the hold up?

Just because something exists doesn't mean it is economical, it takes awhile to get the cost down before such things get mass adoption.
Will AGI exist this century and if so will it be a good thing for humanity?
Re: Ask the next person a question
July 2, 2022, 05:36:26 pm
Daniel Cabbaggio:
Just because something exists doesn't mean it is economical, it takes awhile to get the cost down before such things get mass adoption.
Will AGI exist this century and if so will it be a good thing for humanity?
It's probably already too late to stop and it will be the death of us.

What's better Whiskey or Whisky?
YNWA

Re: Ask the next person a question
July 2, 2022, 07:34:37 pm
Terry de Niro:


What's better Whiskey or Whisky?
The first drink I got pissed on when I was 14. I haven't touched it since.

What's your favourite beer?

Re: Ask the next person a question
July 3, 2022, 09:58:45 am
ToneLa:
The first drink I got pissed on when I was 14. I haven't touched it since.

What's your favourite beer?

Changes. Lately Estrella just cause I went to Barca a couple months back and drank loads of it and it's cheap at the moment lol

Why do people like to argue?
Re: Ask the next person a question
July 3, 2022, 10:14:59 am
Because people are either scared, hopeful or so assured of their own viewpoint - regardless of facts - that its bound to spew out one way or other.

Can Labour make this country significantly better if given two terms?
Drinks Sangria:

Re: Ask the next person a question
July 3, 2022, 10:20:07 am
ToneLa:
Because people are either scared, hopeful or so assured of their own viewpoint - regardless of facts - that its bound to spew out one way or other.

Can Labour make this country significantly better if given two terms?

Yeah. The thing is, things are so bad, even an adequate yet ethical job would be fine. Undo cuts to services, I mean one example? The Insolvency Service has had funding cut by nearly 50% in the last ten years. So all those corrupt companies? Directors who own scam companies? Guess who could stop them? I mean, take your pick, that's one thing I'd love to change, we all have different priorities. This is NOT normal, this now. We are so far beneath Adequate that even a genuine yet middling Labour government, provided it had the numbers in parliament, could undo so much purely by virtue of keeping the Tories out.

Would you avoid tax if you found a way out of it and nobody would know?
Re: Ask the next person a question
July 3, 2022, 03:52:20 pm
Terry de Niro:


Would you avoid tax if you found a way out of it and nobody would know?
I'm not a billionaire and not a Tory, so no.

Would Andy Burnham make a decent Labour leader to challenge the Tories?
Re: Ask the next person a question
July 3, 2022, 05:03:47 pm
I think hed make a more popular one than Keir Starmer. Whether hed be more legitimately credible Im unsure.

Would you rather have Bellingham now for £100m and no signings next summer, or wait til next year and have a bit more of a squad bolster?
Drinks Sangria:

Re: Ask the next person a question
July 3, 2022, 05:34:31 pm
ToneLa:
I think hed make a more popular one than Keir Starmer. Whether hed be more legitimately credible Im unsure.

Would you rather have Bellingham now for £100m and no signings next summer, or wait til next year and have a bit more of a squad bolster?

I don't have £100m and I sure as shit isn't sugar won't spend it on a footballer, let alone one as rudely untalented as Jude. I don't play football, I don't have much for him to do. Can he drum? If you mean join my football team... He's good by English standards. Meaning he's not even the next Hendo. Any alternate choice then. Bolster our squad if I don't take Jude on. My garden doesn't need weeding THAT badly!

Have you ever called anyone a weirdo or been called a weirdo? And why. And how, if it was online that's less interesting
Re: Ask the next person a question
Yesterday at 04:58:12 pm
Terry de Niro:


Have you ever called anyone a weirdo or been called a weirdo? And why. And how, if it was online that's less interesting
Quite often call Evertonian mates weirdos for their hatred of everything that is red.

Greatest movie/film ever?
Re: Ask the next person a question
Yesterday at 09:32:14 pm
Oof. Back to the Future has no wasted moments and for me is the fun and escapism that movies should be. Theres space for the serious stuff but I think we dont get enough films like the best fun movies from the 80s. What a script. Phenomenal pacing, casting, soundtrack, look - you name it.

Do you like this current trend of musical biopics?
Drinks Sangria:

Re: Ask the next person a question
Yesterday at 10:08:32 pm
Sheer Magnetism:
Do you like this current trend of musical biopics?
There are more or less five distinct periods of the rock biopic:

Jazz (50's: Young Man With a Horn, The Gene Krupa/Benny Goodman/Glenn Miller Stories)

Southern (late 70's: The Buddy Holly Story, Bound For Glory, the Elvis TV movie with Kurt Russell, Coal Miner's Daughter)

Young death (late 80's to mid 90's: Sid and Nancy, La Bamba, The Doors, Backbeat, Selena)

American legends (Mid 2000's and again in the early 2010's: I Walk The Line, Ray, Beyond The Sea and then Love & Mercy, Jimi: All Is by My Side and Get On Up)

Campy (The last decade: Bohemian Rhapsody, Rocketman, England is Mine, the new Elvis)

From what I've seen, the current wave shares a lot of the same cliches as the traditional rock biopic - the bad childhood, the writing-the-song scene, "Trust me kid, I'll make you a star!", the drug scene and ultimately redemption at a big concert - but their insistence that you take everything as a SERIOUS act of self expression or cultural significance regardless of how ridiculous or shallow it is makes them laughable. But almost all rock biopics are shit anyway, unless you're going to do something profoundly irreverent like Beyond the Candelabra.

You can pick any rock star or band to make a biopic of and any director - who do you choose?
Re: Ask the next person a question
Yesterday at 11:57:22 pm
Definitely not fucking Baz Luhrmann. Lets go Villeneuve doing a Beach Boys biopic. For absolutely no reason other than theyve got an interesting story and he plays with sound interestingly as a director.

Whats one experience you want to do before youre too old for it?
Drinks Sangria:

Re: Ask the next person a question
Today at 04:48:22 pm
Jookie:
Definitely not fucking Baz Luhrmann. Lets go Villeneuve doing a Beach Boys biopic. For absolutely no reason other than theyve got an interesting story and he plays with sound interestingly as a director.

Whats one experience you want to do before youre too old for it?

Retirement. I'm 'only' early 40's but already planning and thinking about when I can retire. Luckily I'm in a position where I may be able to retire by mid 50's and still be able to fund my kids through Uni and give them a head start in the getting on the property ladder. I'm still enjoying life now but the last few years I've really focused on funnelling funds into my pension and ISAs etc..to generate a pathway to have sufficient funds from 55 onwards. Don't want to retire in my mid-60's when I'll potentially be too old to enjoy some of aspects of retirement.

What's your favourite flavour of ice cream? Also in a cone or a tub?
