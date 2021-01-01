« previous next »
Drinks Sangria

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12000 on: Yesterday at 11:28:40 am »
I'm taking boyband as being a pop group that neither writes their own songs or plays the main instruments. So I don't accept The Beatles or Beach Boys as being Boy Bands. I'm going to say One Direction and The Spice Girls. Boyzone only have a few good tracks, Backstreet Boys have some bangers but not much of a back catalogue, 5 etc were shite. One Direction have a surprisingly and annoyingly listenable body of work. This statement was provided by Anywhichwayucan.

Best singer/songwriter ever?
Terry de Niro

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12001 on: Yesterday at 01:46:09 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 11:28:40 am


Best singer/songwriter ever?
Paul McCartney. Had been going off him for a few years, but after watching the Get Back series, it reminded me of what an absolute genius the man is.

Best female singer ever?

AndyMuller

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12002 on: Yesterday at 01:51:48 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 01:46:09 pm
Paul McCartney. Had been going off him for a few years, but after watching the Get Back series, it reminded me of what an absolute genius the man is.

Best female singer ever?

Beyonce.

Best female actor ever?
red_Mark1980

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12003 on: Yesterday at 01:54:29 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 01:51:48 pm
Beyonce.

Best female actor ever?


Dame Judi.

If you can only eat one sort of meat or fish for life. What are you picking?
ToneLa

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12004 on: Yesterday at 02:00:44 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:25:31 am
Ginger, Sporty, Scary, Baby.

Best boyband and girlband of all time?

Sex Pistols, but oops page refreshed lol

Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 01:54:29 pm

Dame Judi.

If you can only eat one sort of meat or fish for life. What are you picking?


Chicken, it is the best. Fish sucks.

What is the evolutionary function of shyness?
Drinks Sangria

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12005 on: Yesterday at 02:05:49 pm »
Warning signs to stay away from bad situations? I'm not sure there is one, it may be a more modern issue, if you'd call it an issue at all. Shyness isn't bad or good, it just is.

Are you an introvert or extrovert?
SamLad

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12006 on: Yesterday at 02:36:13 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 02:05:49 pm
Warning signs to stay away from bad situations? I'm not sure there is one, it may be a more modern issue, if you'd call it an issue at all. Shyness isn't bad or good, it just is.

Are you an introvert or extrovert?
Introvert.  Don't do well in crowded social situations, and tend to analyze things through before coming to a conclusion.  would like to be more sociable.


Do you find you like footie less, the more you learn about how the game is run?
Drinks Sangria

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12007 on: Yesterday at 04:43:21 pm »
Way less. Liked it the most when I was an early teenager, then the cancers took over and it has slowly eroded my faith. We've got good owners now but other owners poisoning the game and corruption is rife.

Do you pay anyone to do something you could do yourself, because your time is more valuable or you hate doing the chore/diy?

rob1966

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12008 on: Yesterday at 04:56:02 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 04:43:21 pm
Way less. Liked it the most when I was an early teenager, then the cancers took over and it has slowly eroded my faith. We've got good owners now but other owners poisoning the game and corruption is rife.

Do you pay anyone to do something you could do yourself, because your time is more valuable or you hate doing the chore/diy?



Since I met the wife I have paid people to do jobs that I could do and I do now pay for servicing on my car that I used to do myself, mainly cos I couldn't be arsed and my mate no longer runs a garage - I'd do everything there from engine repairs to rebuilding our kids crashed Audi, replaced the front end, bonnet/wings/lights etc. However, I've started doing jobs again, I have changed a shower, boarded out the loft, replaced the kitchen worktops and repaired the oven in the past 12 months. I will also replace some suspension arms on the wifes car before the MOT.

Do you think stuff like DIY should be taught at school? My sisters fella can't even change a plug and he's mid 30's :butt
Drinks Sangria

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12009 on: Yesterday at 05:00:24 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:56:02 pm
Since I met the wife I have paid people to do jobs that I could do and I do now pay for servicing on my car that I used to do myself, mainly cos I couldn't be arsed and my mate no longer runs a garage - I'd do everything there from engine repairs to rebuilding our kids crashed Audi, replaced the front end, bonnet/wings/lights etc. However, I've started doing jobs again, I have changed a shower, boarded out the loft, replaced the kitchen worktops and repaired the oven in the past 12 months. I will also replace some suspension arms on the wifes car before the MOT.

Do you think stuff like DIY should be taught at school? My sisters fella can't even change a plug and he's mid 30's :butt
You are a modern polymath Rob.

Yes, there should be a Life Skills class comprising of basic cooking, finance management, explaining taxation, explaining your rights and giving basic DIY Skills.

Are there any old tv shows that if you scroll past them, you'll always stick them on to fill a gap in time?
Terry de Niro

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12010 on: Yesterday at 05:53:02 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 05:00:24 pm


Are there any old tv shows that if you scroll past them, you'll always stick them on to fill a gap in time?
Faulty Towers, Blackadder, Bottom, and The Young Ones.

What is/was your favourite cartoon?

afc turkish

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12011 on: Yesterday at 06:19:26 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 05:53:02 pm
Faulty Towers, Blackadder, Bottom, and The Young Ones.

What is/was your favourite cartoon?



Ren and Stimpy...

One from El Tel's oldies shows.

Do they really put babies in baby shampoo?
ToneLa

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12012 on: Yesterday at 07:51:22 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 06:19:26 pm
Ren and Stimpy...

One from El Tel's oldies shows.

Do they really put babies in baby shampoo?

Yes.

Why did they ever have nappy adverts showing baby's arses?
rob1966

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12013 on: Yesterday at 07:56:13 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 07:51:22 pm
Yes.

Why did they ever have nappy adverts showing baby's arses?

Because people never got their knickers in a twist over a babys arse.

Which was better, The Young Ones or Bottom?
Terry de Niro

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12014 on: Yesterday at 08:13:01 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:56:13 pm
Because people never got their knickers in a twist over a babys arse.

Which was better, The Young Ones or Bottom?
Impossible to pick. Both brilliant, or should I say Bwilliant? 

Which series of Blackadder was the best?



Sheer Magnetism

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12015 on: Today at 12:18:49 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 08:13:01 pm
Impossible to pick. Both brilliant, or should I say Bwilliant? 

Which series of Blackadder was the best?

Series 2, just ahead of 3.

When did you stop watching new Simpsons episodes?
bradders1011

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12016 on: Today at 01:36:56 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 12:18:49 am


When did you stop watching new Simpsons episodes?

Great question. I think around 2001. I carried on into season 12 then finally admitted to myself that it was just awful. It's heart-wrenchingly sad to think that it's been a zombie bastard cartoonish version of itself for over 20 years when the 10 years prior are the greatest comedy episodes in history.

What's your favourite non-Simpsons cartoon show?
