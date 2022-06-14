« previous next »
Author Topic: Ask the next person a question  (Read 410701 times)

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11880 on: June 14, 2022, 01:52:46 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on June 14, 2022, 01:39:18 pm
It is.

Will they?

Probably not. Some will be scared of losing their international place. Some might be worried about a backlash from fans or sponsors.

It would take someone very high profile and secure to call it out. Fair play to Aloysius Paulus Maria "Louis" van Gaal, hes made his opinions pretty clear.

Whats the most youre prepared to pay for a pint?
Offline SamLad

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11881 on: June 14, 2022, 01:57:59 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on June 14, 2022, 01:39:18 pm
It is.

Will they?

I think they will. KdB made some comments recently (can't find the thing now) kinda complaining about the Nations Cup being scheduled after such a long season.  at some point the players' union(s) will have to address it.  either that or we'll have footie games 365 days a year.


Have you ever been rushed to hospital in an ambulance?
Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11882 on: June 14, 2022, 02:06:29 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on June 14, 2022, 01:52:46 pm
Probably not. Some will be scared of losing their international place. Some might be worried about a backlash from fans or sponsors.

It would take someone very high profile and secure to call it out. Fair play to Aloysius Paulus Maria "Louis" van Gaal, hes made his opinions pretty clear.

Whats the most youre prepared to pay for a pint?

Different places different answers. 

I wouldnt pay more than a fiver for a pint in weatherspoons.

No more than 8  for a pint in London,  I know its expensive their but its still in Britain, its shouldnt be that special.

I made peace paying a tenner at places in Singaopre.  Ive seen places in Dubai asking more than a tenner and stayed thirsty.  So Id say 10 quid.

Whos the best Derry Girl?


Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11883 on: June 17, 2022, 03:45:29 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on June 14, 2022, 02:06:29 pm


Whos the best Derry Girl?



As I've never seen it, I wouldn't have a Scooby Doo.

How long will it be before Saudicastle win a trophy?
Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11884 on: June 17, 2022, 04:07:45 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on June 17, 2022, 03:45:29 pm
As I've never seen it, I wouldn't have a Scooby Doo.

How long will it be before Saudicastle win a trophy?

Hard to say as LFC and Abu Dhabi are at a level that they will struggle to get to while Klopp and the Bald Fraud are in charge - could be as little as 2 years for the League Cup and more than 5 for the League.

Watching LFC is an absolute buzz at the minute, but if the Oil Clubs are not reigned in, can you see yourself walking away from football until they are gone?
Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11885 on: June 17, 2022, 04:44:18 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on June 17, 2022, 04:07:45 pm
Hard to say as LFC and Abu Dhabi are at a level that they will struggle to get to while Klopp and the Bald Fraud are in charge - could be as little as 2 years for the League Cup and more than 5 for the League.

Watching LFC is an absolute buzz at the minute, but if the Oil Clubs are not reigned in, can you see yourself walking away from football until they are gone?

It'd be a lot easier if we were shit. Certainly not at the moment. At the time Jurgen goes, at least another four years, I dread to think what it will look like. Its not just the oil clubs being reigned in, but the big associations all being in bed with the same regimes. The PL have allowed it, the FA have allowed it, UEFA have allowed it, FIFA have allowed it. They're all shit scared of not getting that sweet, sweet Dubai/Qatar/Saudi money from TV deals and dodgy sponsors. The only way to stop it is a collective effort.....but fans don't give a shit if its not their club impacted. Or worse....want the same for their club. We've seen it with others sports, F1, you can see it with golf, I wouldn't be surprised if there's a 'Qatar T20' league soon enough. If the moneys there, these sporting associations chase it and don't give a fuck about what it might mean human rights wise.

So yeah...maybe

Do you like it when its this hot, or are you one of those Brits who moans when its hot, moans when its cold, moans when it rains and moans when its dry?
Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11886 on: June 17, 2022, 04:54:02 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on June 17, 2022, 04:44:18 pm
Do you like it when its this hot, or are you one of those Brits who moans when its hot, moans when its cold, moans when it rains and moans when its dry?

I was born in a hot country and had my childhood there so I'd much rather have a 30 degrees-plus day than one where the temperature creeps towards zero. I'd prefer it not to be quite this hot, but I'm fine with it.

What's your favourite month of the year for weather? I think it's hard to beat the gorgeous, long summer evenings of June.
Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11887 on: June 17, 2022, 06:06:01 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on June 17, 2022, 04:54:02 pm
I was born in a hot country and had my childhood there so I'd much rather have a 30 degrees-plus day than one where the temperature creeps towards zero. I'd prefer it not to be quite this hot, but I'm fine with it.

What's your favourite month of the year for weather? I think it's hard to beat the gorgeous, long summer evenings of June.
June and July are the best. August is usually shite I find.

Where's your next holiday?
Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11888 on: June 17, 2022, 06:09:27 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on June 17, 2022, 06:06:01 pm
June and July are the best. August is usually shite I find.

Where's your next holiday?

Starts tomorrow. 10 days at Glastonbury festival.

What's the biggest music festival/event you've been to?
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11889 on: Yesterday at 09:40:12 am »
Probably just Leeds. I know that a boring answer. Want to do Glastonbury at least once in my life.

Would you rather win £1m and remain anonymous, or £10m and have your win outed and your face plastered locally and nationally?
Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11890 on: Yesterday at 10:58:15 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 09:40:12 am
Probably just Leeds. I know that a boring answer. Want to do Glastonbury at least once in my life.

Would you rather win £1m and remain anonymous, or £10m and have your win outed and your face plastered locally and nationally?

I'd rather be anonymous BUT if it's £10m I'd end up well known anyway as I'd start a record label, own bars and set up charities and have a go at politicians and pay newspapers to run articles on what topics I want. So I'd lean into being a public figure. Which is why it won't happen, I'm not corrupt enough to fit in!

Jack Monroe - good cook or not?
Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11891 on: Yesterday at 12:30:23 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 10:58:15 am
I'd rather be anonymous BUT if it's £10m I'd end up well known anyway as I'd start a record label, own bars and set up charities and have a go at politicians and pay newspapers to run articles on what topics I want.

Jack Monroe - good cook or not?

Plus sponsor a national haiku competition...

Never heard of him, gonna go with no.

Is Darwin Kenny to Sadio's Kevin?
Offline SamLad

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11892 on: Yesterday at 01:32:42 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 12:30:23 pm
Plus sponsor a national haiku competition...

Never heard of him, gonna go with no.

Is Darwin Kenny to Sadio's Kevin?

hopefully, but we won't know for a while, will we?


Would you use a self-driven taxi?

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11893 on: Yesterday at 04:06:31 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 01:32:42 pm
hopefully, but we won't know for a while, will we?


Would you use a self-driven taxi?



No. I would have absolutely no trust that the developers software could cope with the roads, I've had enough issues with the collision avoidance systems in Scanias going off for no reason. Hate the idea of automation at these levels too, people out of jobs.

Do you think we'll get to a state where driving jobs no longer exist and then what do you think those who would drive end up doing, all be made unemployed?
Offline SamLad

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11894 on: Yesterday at 04:33:58 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:06:31 pm
No. I would have absolutely no trust that the developers software could cope with the roads, I've had enough issues with the collision avoidance systems in Scanias going off for no reason. Hate the idea of automation at these levels too, people out of jobs.

Do you think we'll get to a state where driving jobs no longer exist and then what do you think those who would drive end up doing, all be made unemployed?

I think those jobs will eventually go the same way that lift attendants jobs disappeared.  It will take time mind you.  And god knows what careers those people will end up in.  During the transition fewer ppl will choose driving so hopefully the economy can absorb them, but I wouldn't bet on it to be honest.

In your experience of relationships, is it true that opposites attract?
Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11895 on: Yesterday at 06:40:24 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 04:33:58 pm
I think those jobs will eventually go the same way that lift attendants jobs disappeared.  It will take time mind you.  And god knows what careers those people will end up in.  During the transition fewer ppl will choose driving so hopefully the economy can absorb them, but I wouldn't bet on it to be honest.

In your experience of relationships, is it true that opposites attract?

Absolutely. I'm married to a Manc, ex seasie holder, went home and away. She loves 80's music, hates Rock and metal, hates motorbikes, has no interest in cars. I don't like the 80's stuff she likes, I'm into Rock, Metal, love bands like Slipknot, Metallica, Megadeth as well as The Faces, Zepp, Floyd, you know the stuff. I ride Superbikes, love old cars, driving a Ferrari was a dream of mine. She fell for me the night she met me and knew on our 1st proper date we'd get married, I liked her from the off, but when I see photos of her in her 20's, I'd not have been interested in her. For some reason it just works with us and we have been through a lot of shit, mostly my fault, yet have been together 16 years and married 15 years this Sept. Her only long term relationship before me was with a Manc who was into the same stuff as her, she never wanted to marry him and my only long termer was with a woman who liked soft rock, was into bikes, sort of supported Liverpool but again that was never going to be a lifelong partnership.

I'm just blobbed on the couch for 5 minutes and War Games is on Film 4 - whats your favourite 80's film?
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11896 on: Yesterday at 06:53:23 pm »
Back to the Future or Blade Runner.

Do you have any meals that are a bit slobby or gross but theyre easy and you sort of enjoy them? One of mine is chucking shredded sandwich ham into super noodles.
Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11897 on: Yesterday at 07:09:58 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 06:53:23 pm
Back to the Future or Blade Runner.

Do you have any meals that are a bit slobby or gross but theyre easy and you sort of enjoy them? One of mine is chucking shredded sandwich ham into super noodles.

Not now, but  when I lived in Southport, used to get my dinner from the bakery across the road from work. I used to get this massive barm, elephants foot they called them, I'd have lettuce, mayo and tomato on it, then slap a steak and gravy pie in the middle. For a change, I'd toast the barm and put tinned chicken curry on it.

When a woman has had botox, lip filler and all that stuff, do you look at her and think you look good, or do you think you look a fucking mess, why have you done that to yourself?
Offline SamLad

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11898 on: Yesterday at 07:25:39 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:09:58 pm
Not now, but  when I lived in Southport, used to get my dinner from the bakery across the road from work. I used to get this massive barm, elephants foot they called them, I'd have lettuce, mayo and tomato on it, then slap a steak and gravy pie in the middle. For a change, I'd toast the barm and put tinned chicken curry on it.

When a woman has had botox, lip filler and all that stuff, do you look at her and think you look good, or do you think you look a fucking mess, why have you done that to yourself?

They look like plastic puppets, so my usual immediate reaction is to think of Punch & Judy. 


Did you enjoy football more before club finances / transfers got analyzed to death day after day, or do you find that it adds to your understanding of the club/game overall?
Offline I've been a good boy.

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11899 on: Yesterday at 09:22:19 pm »
I don't want to understand the game, I just want to sit back on my sofa and enjoy the game. The money and politics behind it has ruined it for me.

What is your feelings on when parents treat one child better than the other?
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11900 on: Yesterday at 11:38:38 pm »
Well its not nice is it. There can always be reasons behind this but when theyre actually children theres no real justification for it. When theyre adults its different. My partners parents treat her better than her elder brother, but she actually makes an effort to see them and reciprocates any help they give, whilst he shows up whenever he needs money, so thats bound to manifest in them seemingly preferring her.

Do you think your parents made any major mistakes when raising you?
Offline El_Frank

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11901 on: Today at 03:19:13 pm »
Yes. I think my ma was too lenient on me when I was a little shit (had a bad spell around 9-11 years old when I was always getting into trouble at school) and should have been a bit stricter and doled out more punishments on me because I knew I would get away with things. And my dad was not involved enough. But I don't really blame them, my mum didn't know what a mum was because hers wasn't with her half the time when she was a kiddo and my dad basically just copied what his dad did.

Ignoring importance or personal feelings, from a purely technical perspective, what is the greatest goal you have ever seen?
Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11902 on: Today at 03:42:08 pm »
Quote from: El_Frank on Today at 03:19:13 pm
Yes. I think my ma was too lenient on me when I was a little shit (had a bad spell around 9-11 years old when I was always getting into trouble at school) and should have been a bit stricter and doled out more punishments on me because I knew I would get away with things. And my dad was not involved enough. But I don't really blame them, my mum didn't know what a mum was because hers wasn't with her half the time when she was a kiddo and my dad basically just copied what his dad did.

Ignoring importance or personal feelings, from a purely technical perspective, what is the greatest goal you have ever seen?

Probably Van Bastens v Russia, watches it all the way, dip and swerve to put it over the keeper, although the one that Hoddle scored at Anfield in 1982 to put Spurs 1 up v us, the day we won the league with a 3-1 win was special, picks it up level with the centre circle knocks it forwards and lashes it from about 35 yards. I was in the middle of the Kop and got a great view of it as it screamed past Brucie. This was the days of balls that didn't move all over the place.

What is the greatest save you have ever seen that isn't the Gordon Banks save from Pele?
Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11903 on: Today at 03:55:19 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:42:08 pm


What is the greatest save you have ever seen that isn't the Gordon Banks save from Pele?
When we got knocked out of the European Cup v Forest, 1978. We were 2-0 down from the first leg and should have battered them at home, but we just couldn't score. A mixture of good defending by them and a few World class saves from Peter Shilton. The one that stood out was an unbelievable save from a late King Kenny effort.

What's the best tackle that prevented a goal-scoring opportunity that you have ever seen?
Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11904 on: Today at 03:57:30 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 03:55:19 pm
When we got knocked out of the European Cup v Forest, 1978. We were 2-0 down from the first leg and should have battered them at home, but we just couldn't score. A mixture of good defending by them and a few World class saves from Peter Shilton. The one that stood out was an unbelievable save from a late King Kenny effort.

What's the best tackle that prevented a goal-scoring opportunity that you have ever seen?

Slightly obscure but Stephane Henchoz made an unbelievable one away at Fulham to deny someone (Steve Marlet?) a certain goal in 01/02. Think Anelka and Litmanen scored for us.

Best headed goal youve seen?
Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11905 on: Today at 04:00:00 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:57:30 pm
Slightly obscure but Stephane Henchoz made an unbelievable one away at Fulham to deny someone (Steve Marlet?) a certain goal in 01/02. Think Anelka and Litmanen scored for us.

Best headed goal youve seen?

For laughs, Andy Grays diving header for Everton when he was about an inch off the ground, sure he grazed his nose with that one. But the best is Tommy Smith in Rome 77

What's the worst game you've been to? Luton in the FA Cup on a freezing cold day, snowy day, springs to mind for me, should have stayed in the King Harry and watched the Rugby.
