Id also add the Alisson, Fabinho summer into that list too (even though the question has been answered now!).



Favourite home kit is either the double kit from 85/86, the 13-14 Warrior number or our title kit from 19/20. I like a little bit of yellow/gold on there.



Favourite away kit would probably be the yellow with red trim from the 80s or the silver number from 87/88, they were the first couple of kits I ever had.



Do you ever think life is moving too fast, or are you happy with the pace of life? Dont know if its because Im getting older, something Covid times related, or just the monontony of working life but the year seems to be flying by without me doing very much.



You are young and life is long, and there is time to kill todayAnd then one day you find ten years have got behind youNo one told you when to run, you missed the starting gunEvery year is getting shorter, never seem to find the timePlans that either come to naught or half a page of scribbled linesHanging on in quiet desperation is the English wayThe time is gone, the song is over, thought I'd something more to say(TIME Pink Floyd)That is how I feel life is. Took one of my bikes apart in 2010, with the plan to refurb it, it's still basically a frame 12 years later. So much I want to do but life gets in the way, not becoming a Dad until I was almost 42 didn't help as wwe all know kids take so much of your time, in a good way.Will you be able to a least semi retire by 60, or are you stuck working until late 60s? I'm hoping for 60, based on the pensions I have and the fact that I don't think I'll get past 70.