Ask the next person a question

afc turkish

  Re: Ask the next person a question
Re: Ask the next person a question
June 5, 2022, 07:46:41 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on June  5, 2022, 07:42:49 pm
Nickleback get a load of shite but for the style of music they make, they are actually a good band. Europe are another one, everyone only knows The Final Countdown but I've heard loads of decent stuff from them.

Have you put the heating on yet?

It's 90 degrees outside in sunny North Carolina, so, nah, not felt the need. AC getting a right steady go, though... :D

Stranger Things or The Boys?
ToneLa

  Re: Ask the next person a question
Re: Ask the next person a question
June 5, 2022, 08:09:23 pm
Quote from: afc turkish on June  5, 2022, 07:46:41 pm
It's 90 degrees outside in sunny North Carolina, so, nah, not felt the need. AC getting a right steady go, though... :D

Stranger Things or The Boys?

Stephen King

What's better, British punk or American punk?
RedSince86

  Re: Ask the next person a question
Re: Ask the next person a question
June 5, 2022, 08:29:01 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on June  5, 2022, 08:09:23 pm
Stephen King

What's better, British punk or American punk?
British.

Just for The Clash  :D, never understood the hype for the Pistols, but The Clash have an amazing body of work and also were a band who experimented beyond Punk, Ramones are iconic but i gotta say British Punk.

What are you hoping for next season from Jurgen and the boys.

ToneLa

  Re: Ask the next person a question
Re: Ask the next person a question
June 5, 2022, 08:38:52 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on June  5, 2022, 08:29:01 pm
British.

Just for The Clash  :D, never understood the hype for the Pistols, but The Clash have an amazing body of work and also were a band who experimented beyond Punk, Ramones are iconic but i gotta say British Punk.

What are you hoping for next season from Jurgen and the boys.

7


Do you think Southgate was REALLY surprised?

"Gareth Southgate was very surprised to hear Englands players booed by a crowd largely composed of children when they took the knee before kick-off against Hungary and suggested the youngsters actions were a result of inherited thinking from their elders."
Terry de Niro

  Re: Ask the next person a question
Re: Ask the next person a question
Yesterday at 01:14:04 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on June  5, 2022, 08:38:52 pm
7


Do you think Southgate was REALLY surprised?

"Gareth Southgate was very surprised to hear Englands players booed by a crowd largely composed of children when they took the knee before kick-off against Hungary and suggested the youngsters actions were a result of inherited thinking from their elders."
Not one bit.

What's you favourite other sport other than footy?
Drinks Sangria

Re: Ask the next person a question
Yesterday at 01:35:03 pm
Boxing or NFL. I always go to the NFL when its in England and I hope to catch a game in the US at some point in my life. Boxing is always an event with my mates - we go round someones house, have some drinks and a takeaway and make a night out of it. The food and drink is usually better than the boxing though. I also like Golf and athletics.

If you could make one foreign leader UK Prime Minister, who would it be?

RedSince86

Re: Ask the next person a question
Yesterday at 09:01:35 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 01:35:03 pm
Boxing or NFL. I always go to the NFL when its in England and I hope to catch a game in the US at some point in my life. Boxing is always an event with my mates - we go round someones house, have some drinks and a takeaway and make a night out of it. The food and drink is usually better than the boxing though. I also like Golf and athletics.

If you could make one foreign leader UK Prime Minister, who would it be?
Jacinda Ardern NZ PM, amazing leadership during the pandemic.


What's your all time favourite album.
afc turkish

  Re: Ask the next person a question
Re: Ask the next person a question
Yesterday at 10:01:19 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 09:01:35 pm
Jacinda Ardern NZ PM, amazing leadership during the pandemic.


What's your all time favourite album.

Social Distortion, by Social Distortion... eponymous

Is there a more pompous descriptive than eponymous?
Drinks Sangria

Re: Ask the next person a question
Yesterday at 11:45:07 pm
Equanimous?

Your favourite ever sitcom?
telekon

  Re: Ask the next person a question
Re: Ask the next person a question
Today at 12:12:15 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 11:45:07 pm
Equanimous?

Your favourite ever sitcom?

I'd have to say Seinfeld. It has stood the test of time remarkably. Yes, some few things don't work any more but take anything from the same are and it's be many times worse. The genius writing of Larry and Jerry combined with all the great staff writers they had. Not sure anything will ever come close to that in terms of quality, especially when you add the comic timing of the other actors. You could read the scripts alone and still chuckle.

More recent ones that were very good was Lovesick and New Girl (first 4-5 seasons).

Did you ever raise a puppy?
If yes, what was most difficult about it?
If no, which breed would you choose?
