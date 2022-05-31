« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 290 291 292 293 294 [295]   Go Down

Author Topic: Ask the next person a question  (Read 405784 times)

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,264
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11760 on: May 31, 2022, 10:05:47 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on May 31, 2022, 09:51:57 am
You've got £15 million to spend on players, and a time machine. Who would you sign?

I'd go back to the summer of 1996 and sign Zidane, Vieira, Thuram, Roberto Carlos and Nigel Martyn. Really go toe to toe with the Fergie-era Mancs.

How are you going to be sucking up to the royal family this week?
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,423
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11761 on: May 31, 2022, 02:53:32 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on May 31, 2022, 10:05:47 am


How are you going to be sucking up to the royal family this week?
Am I fuck, Lizards.

Pick your all time LFC 11, players you have seen?
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,450
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11762 on: May 31, 2022, 03:11:20 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on May 31, 2022, 02:53:32 pm
Am I fuck, Lizards.

Pick your all time LFC 11, players you have seen?

Bookmarked.

First game I went to was September 1984 but Im not going to pick Kenny or Souness because I dont really remember seeing them play:

Alisson

Trent.   Hansen.   Virgil.   Robbo

Mascherano

Gerrard.    Barnes

Salah.    Rush.    Mané

Bit imbalanced? Couldnt choose between Barnes or Mané so compromised!

Best beach youve ever been to?
« Last Edit: May 31, 2022, 03:16:04 pm by Crosby Nick »
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,423
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11763 on: May 31, 2022, 03:24:00 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May 31, 2022, 03:11:20 pm
Bookmarked.

First game I went to was September 1984 but Im not going to pick Kenny or Souness because I dont really remember seeing them play:

Alisson

Trent.   Hansen.   Virgil.   Robbo

Mascherano

Gerrard.    Barnes

Salah.    Rush.    Mané

Bit imbalanced? Couldnt choose between Barnes or Mané so compromised!

Best beach youve ever been to?
Most beaches on the Algarve are amazing. The best one IMO is Praia da Rocha.

Who's your favourite non LFC manager in the World?
« Last Edit: May 31, 2022, 03:56:57 pm by Terry de Niro »
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,476
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11764 on: May 31, 2022, 04:08:40 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on May 31, 2022, 03:24:00 pm
Who's your favourite non LFC manager in the World?



Who are the best 'pop' group of the last 20 years?
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,682
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11765 on: May 31, 2022, 06:44:52 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on May 31, 2022, 04:08:40 pm
Who are the best 'pop' group of the last 20 years?

the Beatles.  :)

If you were told you had to leave the country you live in, and to choose another immediately - which country would you choose, and why? 
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,423
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11766 on: May 31, 2022, 07:58:45 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on May 31, 2022, 06:44:52 pm
the Beatles.  :)

If you were told you had to leave the country you live in, and to choose another immediately - which country would you choose, and why? 
Toss up between Ireland and Portugal.

Ireland because I was made there, my both parents were from Mohill, County Leitrum and it feels like home when I visit or any other place in Southern Ireland.

Portugal, because I worked there for 10 years and it genuinly feels like my 2nd home.

How do you see the 3 clubs who were promoted from the Championship doing next season?


Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,653
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11767 on: May 31, 2022, 08:53:42 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on May 31, 2022, 07:58:45 pm
How do you see the 3 clubs who were promoted from the Championship doing next season?

Fulham might stay up because they're a more cohesive unit this time. Bournemouth and Forest are going back down, probably with Leeds.

Who will be the next brand new side to be promoted to the Premier League?

Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,804
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11768 on: May 31, 2022, 09:50:02 pm »
One of Millwall or Bristol City will squeak through the play offs at some point in the next 5-10 years.

How good a sleeper are you?
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,682
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11769 on: May 31, 2022, 11:12:07 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on May 31, 2022, 09:50:02 pm
One of Millwall or Bristol City will squeak through the play offs at some point in the next 5-10 years.

How good a sleeper are you?
if sleeping was in the Olympics I'd get a medal every 4 years.  average per night is 7-8 hours.

What is your spouse / partner's worst trait?  And their best?
Logged

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,264
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11770 on: June 1, 2022, 12:56:05 am »
Quote from: SamLad on May 31, 2022, 11:12:07 pm
if sleeping was in the Olympics I'd get a medal every 4 years.  average per night is 7-8 hours.

What is your spouse / partner's worst trait?  And their best?
I don't have a spouse or partner.

Should people get banned from this thread for not having real answers to questions, such as this one or Sam's Beatles answer above?
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,682
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11771 on: June 1, 2022, 01:42:00 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on June  1, 2022, 12:56:05 am
I don't have a spouse or partner.

Should people get banned from this thread for not having real answers to questions, such as this one or Sam's Beatles answer above?
What was wrong with my answer, other than maybe you didn't agree?  :)

Lobo didn't specify active ... or new, did he?
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,476
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11772 on: June 1, 2022, 10:06:27 am »
Quote from: SamLad on June  1, 2022, 01:42:00 am
What was wrong with my answer, other than maybe you didn't agree?  :)

Lobo didn't specify active ... or new, did he?

He specifically said the last 20 years, thats pretty self explanatory but I can see why you (specifically) struggled Sam ;)

This is a nice niche one...go for it SamLad

Do you grow fruit/veg and whats the best plant you've grown?

Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,804
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11773 on: June 1, 2022, 12:36:17 pm »
I grow chillis as they're easy and don't take up much space, made some insanely hot ones and some nicely spicy but really flavourful ones. Two years ago I grew some that I made a chilli sauce with, that used peaches as the base and it was phenomenal. Never been able to get the blend right since.

Are you partaking in any Jubilee celebrations, if you're UK based?
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,682
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11774 on: June 1, 2022, 02:42:00 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on June  1, 2022, 10:06:27 am
He specifically said the last 20 years, thats pretty self explanatory but I can see why you (specifically) struggled Sam ;)
LOL
"of the last 20 years" is open to interpretation.
according to my lawyer.
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,423
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11775 on: June 1, 2022, 02:50:03 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on June  1, 2022, 12:36:17 pm

Are you partaking in any Jubilee celebrations, if you're UK based?
Am I shite. Fuck the Royal Lizards.

Will Mo run his contract down?
Logged

Offline telekon

  • Keep Calm And Carry On Coughing......Urgently needs to know the German word for "woosh", cos clearly "ironie" escapes him :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,363
  • I'm in love with here and I feel fine
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11776 on: June 1, 2022, 03:05:21 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on June  1, 2022, 02:50:03 pm
Am I shite. Fuck the Royal Lizards.

Will Mo run his contract down?

I hope so, he's still fast.

What's your favorite explanation to the Fermi paradox?
Logged
What has the universe got to do with it? You're here in Brooklyn! Brooklyn is not expanding!

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,476
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11777 on: June 1, 2022, 03:14:36 pm »
Quote from: telekon on June  1, 2022, 03:05:21 pm
I hope so, he's still fast.

What's your favorite explanation to the Fermi paradox?

So a quick google tells me thats the 'conflict between the lack of clear, obvious evidence for extraterrestrial life and various high estimates for their existence'.

I dont really have a favourite explanation :D But mine I guess would be that the big bang created life, which has carried on evolving at a certain speed. And so there possibly are other planets, maybe even many, out there with intelligent life but they've evolved at a similar rate to earth and so are pretty much where we are with space travel etc.....

Which actor/actress do you think is the biggest 'multiplier' in terms of making a movie so much better with their presence?
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,804
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11778 on: June 1, 2022, 03:29:47 pm »
Daniel Day-Lewis is able to elevate scripts and carry films above their possible quality through his sheer ability as an actor. He's not mega-box office though, so if you're referring to box office takings rather than quality, idk, The Rock?

Worst actor that people rave about? (I use actor to mean any gender).
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,264
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11779 on: June 1, 2022, 05:01:05 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on June  1, 2022, 03:29:47 pm
Worst actor that people rave about? (I use actor to mean any gender).

Al Pacino has been very bad and very hammy for a long, long time - since the 80s at least.

If you could live the life of anyone from history and then go back to your own, who would you choose?
Logged

Offline TheMissionary

  • PositionIsSoooooooOrdinary!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,672
  • That's nice, that's McDermott, and that's a goal!!
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11780 on: June 1, 2022, 05:45:51 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on June  1, 2022, 05:01:05 pm

If you could live the life of anyone from history and then go back to your own, who would you choose?

Arthur or Wilbur Wright. 

What's the worst gig you ever attended?
Logged
TheMissionary
YNWA

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,423
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11781 on: June 1, 2022, 06:42:30 pm »
Quote from: TheMissionary on June  1, 2022, 05:45:51 pm
Arthur or Wilbur Wright. 

What's the worst gig you ever attended?
The Waterboys did a gig about 20 odd years ago at the Phil in Liverpool.
They were promoting a new album, name escapes me.
They mainly played the songs from that album and left out loads of their biggest hits, minus Whole of the moon.
Very disappointing gig in which loads of people, me included walked out.

What's the best gig you ever attended?
Logged

Online Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,437
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11782 on: June 1, 2022, 07:28:24 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on June  1, 2022, 06:42:30 pm
The Waterboys did a gig about 20 odd years ago at the Phil in Liverpool.
They were promoting a new album, name escapes me.
They mainly played the songs from that album and left out loads of their biggest hits, minus Whole of the moon.
Very disappointing gig in which loads of people, me included walked out.

What's the best gig you ever attended?
My mate typed that into Google images to show his 14 year old daughter who sang the song "Whole of the moon"
Half a second later the screen was filled with pictures of young gay men pissing on each other  :lmao
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,423
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11783 on: June 1, 2022, 09:08:56 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on June  1, 2022, 07:28:24 pm
My mate typed that into Google images to show his 14 year old daughter who sang the song "Whole of the moon"
Half a second later the screen was filled with pictures of young gay men pissing on each other  :lmao

;D ;D ;D
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,651
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11784 on: June 2, 2022, 08:55:58 am »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on June  1, 2022, 07:28:24 pm
My mate typed that into Google images to show his 14 year old daughter who sang the song "Whole of the moon"
Half a second later the screen was filled with pictures of young gay men pissing on each other  :lmao


Sure it didn't just take to his most visited website?
Logged
Scouse not English

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,450
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11785 on: June 2, 2022, 09:53:09 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on June  2, 2022, 08:55:58 am
Sure it didn't just take to his most visited website?

Honestly darling, I was just chatting to a friend about former Chester striker Stuart Rimmer and wanted to see what he looks like now.
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,200
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11786 on: June 2, 2022, 10:06:02 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on June  2, 2022, 09:53:09 am
Honestly darling, I was just chatting to a friend about former Chester striker Stuart Rimmer and wanted to see what he looks like now.

 :lmao   took me 5 minutes
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,423
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11787 on: June 2, 2022, 07:08:29 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on June  1, 2022, 06:42:30 pm


What's the best gig you ever attended?

Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,804
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11788 on: Yesterday at 07:48:18 am »
Hmm such a difficult one. The 1975 did a show at Manchester Academy in about 2013 that was insane, brilliant crowd that night. Alternatively Biffy Clyro in the NME tent at Leeds in maybe 2015/16 time that was one of the most fun gigs Ive ever been to. I also saw Pixies do a special charity gig at Arts Club in town, which anyone from the are knows is a pretty cosy venue, that was phenomenal although maybe the space didnt do some tracks justice.

Worst gig youve ever been to purely due to the performance?
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,423
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11789 on: Yesterday at 03:09:34 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 07:48:18 am

Worst gig youve ever been to purely due to the performance?
Black Sabbath, Liverpool Empire 1978. Awful in every way, mainly because how fucked up they were, mainly Ozzy.
Van Halen were the support and they were brilliant. I heard they were taken off the tour soon after this, surprise surprise. Not surprisingly, they went on to become massive.

Will the Tories always be in power?





Logged

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,222
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11790 on: Today at 11:12:08 pm »
Not always. The younger generation are wise to them, so we'll hopefully see them out of power in several years time. At the moment, there's just too many stubborn idiots who love them and will vote them c*nts in no matter what.

Which feeling is sadder, going back to work after a nice holiday or having to pay bills?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 290 291 292 293 294 [295]   Go Up
« previous next »
 