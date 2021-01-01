« previous next »
Re: Ask the next person a question
Today at 03:57:36 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 11:27:29 am


Would you rather have £1m deposited into your bank account, or have one season where you could write a magical script and all football will go the way you wrote it for just that one season? For example you could win an unbeaten quadruple with Liverpool and relegate City, Utd and Everton etc.

I'd write the script, obviously with Liverpool being properly invincible, none of this 12 draws malarky.  Then i'd make more than a million by betting on the games i already knew the result of. 

You can remove one person from existence, but only from within your own lifetime - who is it and why?
Re: Ask the next person a question
Today at 04:21:35 pm
Vladimir Putin for obvious reasons.

Is there any 'normal' pet that you don't think human's should keep?
Re: Ask the next person a question
Today at 05:22:32 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 04:21:35 pm
Vladimir Putin for obvious reasons.

Is there any 'normal' pet that you don't think human's should keep?

Inspired by a recent trip to Knowsley - caged birds, particularly parrots.  youve got it locked in a cage you sick fuck.

If Liverpool won the league in 2014 does Rogers get sacked when he gets sacked, or do we end up giving him more time?
