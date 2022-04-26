I think now yesterday is out the way with 3 points secured, were into the part of the season where there will be slightly less rotation and the players will be asked to just keep going, with the view of whats possible at the end. There will still be rotation in the front 5, one midfield position and centre half but not every game. I think we see Ibou and Gomez in Spain, probably Henderson too and Jota, before seeing the usual strongest side against Spurs. Minor rotation of the front spaces v Villa and maybe ply Gomez and Ibou in those games too.
You can have the Premier League and FA Cup but City win the CL, or just the CL. Which are you taking?