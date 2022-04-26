« previous next »
Author Topic: Ask the next person a question  (Read 395700 times)

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11560 on: April 26, 2022, 08:22:31 pm »
Tottis lob v Inter in about 2002/03 at San Siro to put Roma 2-0 up. Balance, power, skill, finesse - it had everything including a stunning finish. Honourable mention to Berbatovs gunslinger goal for Leverkusen v Duisburg back in 2004.

Worst spirit/alcohol a lot of people seem to like?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11561 on: April 26, 2022, 08:29:23 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on April 26, 2022, 08:22:31 pm
Tottis lob v Inter in about 2002/03 at San Siro to put Roma 2-0 up. Balance, power, skill, finesse - it had everything including a stunning finish. Honourable mention to Berbatovs gunslinger goal for Leverkusen v Duisburg back in 2004.

Worst spirit/alcohol a lot of people seem to like?

Tequila. Fucking rank. Makes me gag!

What score will be beat City in Paris?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11562 on: April 27, 2022, 12:13:18 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on April 26, 2022, 08:29:23 pm
Tequila. Fucking rank. Makes me gag!

What score will be beat City in Paris?
Same, smell of it reminds me of a bad time I had in my early 20s, no good at all. Having said that, did try a Mango variety in Mexico that was very nice in small doses, though probably because it tasted like a sweet mango liqueur and had no identifiable tequila-like qualities to it.

I've a feeling if we get there we might just handle them with a boring 1 or 2-0 like when we easily controlled Spurs in Madrid.

Do you want to see Wrexham do well with their celebrity owners? Do you see that as any better or worse than the Man Utd players owning Salford for example?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11563 on: April 27, 2022, 12:32:45 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on April 27, 2022, 12:13:18 pm
Same, smell of it reminds me of a bad time I had in my early 20s, no good at all. Having said that, did try a Mango variety in Mexico that was very nice in small doses, though probably because it tasted like a sweet mango liqueur and had no identifiable tequila-like qualities to it.

I've a feeling if we get there we might just handle them with a boring 1 or 2-0 like when we easily controlled Spurs in Madrid.

Do you want to see Wrexham do well with their celebrity owners? Do you see that as any better or worse than the Man Utd players owning Salford for example?

Mac v. Gary Neville, one of these is biblically worse than the other...

When will Lucho score a goal with his ass?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11564 on: April 27, 2022, 02:13:00 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on April 27, 2022, 12:32:45 pm


When will Lucho score a goal with his ass?
Very soon, I think and it will be a no look one too. He's been having lessons from Bobby   ;)

Will Real overturn the 2nd leg v the Cheats?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11565 on: April 27, 2022, 02:25:31 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on April 27, 2022, 02:13:00 pm
Very soon, I think and it will be a no look one too. He's been having lessons from Bobby   ;)

Will Real overturn the 2nd leg v the Cheats?
I don't think they will but would laugh long and hard if they do.

If a % percentage cap came in, where you had to prove legitimate turnover and could only spend a percentage of it, outside of the oil clubs who do you think would drop like a stone?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11566 on: April 27, 2022, 04:18:46 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on April 27, 2022, 02:25:31 pm
I don't think they will but would laugh long and hard if they do.

If a % percentage cap came in, where you had to prove legitimate turnover and could only spend a percentage of it, outside of the oil clubs who do you think would drop like a stone?

Anyone who has a wage:trunover ratio of >75% is likely to be affected most. I suspect it's these teams who are having finances supplemented by owners and/or have taken some short term financial risk.

I think you can probably include Leicester, Everton, Villa, maybe Brighton in this list. I don;t think all would top like a stone but I think they'd be affected to some degree. Palace may also be another.

How ambitious are you in your career and how do you think you career ambitions affect your work:life balance?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11567 on: April 27, 2022, 05:24:23 pm »
I'm pretty ambitious, I want to be a director in my company by the time my boss retires in 2 years and I'd like the Head Job in my country within 10 years. Ambitious but realistic. That is, as long as it doesn't disrupt my work life balance too badly. I know the directors at present do the odd extra long day (as do I, probably more so than them) but generally go unbothered on weekends and days off. I know they have a great work-life balance from what my director says.

If it were the case that the head of country job was basically work 24/7, no personal life I'd rather just settle at Director level even though it's half the wage. The time with friends and family is worth more than the difference in money to me. Basically if I start to have to routinely do 50 hours+ a day, that's not going to work for me.

Do you watch any trashy reality tv?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11568 on: Today at 10:11:23 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on April 27, 2022, 05:24:23 pm
Do you watch any trashy reality tv?

Not really. I just cut the cord with Virgin so my only TV is either streaming stuff or what I'm curating from my Plex box. Currently enjoying Beavis and Butthead with the original music videos. I sometimes watch professional grappling
That's pretty trash

What should I expect from CBD gummies? I feel like I have a layer of trauma since my father (he has alzheimers and was getting violent), my dreams are horrible and while I'm happy much of the time I think I'm a bit extreme and bad news feels like the world ending. It's getting better but looking to chill out without picking up a bad habit or getting on prescription pills. Exercise and water is underrated! CBD tho?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11569 on: Today at 10:17:14 am »
Had them once before and they do have a noticeable soothing effect, without any of the other constituent elements that can occur when ingesting/smoking. Might help, but again these things help everyone differently.

Do you think Everton will turn over Chelsea today and do you actually want them to stay up?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11570 on: Today at 10:49:55 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 10:17:14 am
Had them once before and they do have a noticeable soothing effect, without any of the other constituent elements that can occur when ingesting/smoking. Might help, but again these things help everyone differently.

Do you think Everton will turn over Chelsea today and do you actually want them to stay up?


I can see a draw, I want them to go down as their existence in the PL makes it harder for us to win the title. for rivals like City they are easy 6 points, for us theyre bunch of game raisers. 

With our 2 hardest league games coming close either side of the FA Cup final, what game should be proiritised in with regards to selection -   example  - on paper the selection for Villareal was stronger than  newcastle

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11571 on: Today at 11:57:30 am »
I think now yesterday is out the way with 3 points secured, were into the part of the season where there will be slightly less rotation and the players will be asked to just keep going, with the view of whats possible at the end. There will still be rotation in the front 5, one midfield position and centre half but not every game. I think we see Ibou and Gomez in Spain, probably Henderson too and Jota, before seeing the usual strongest side against Spurs. Minor rotation of the front spaces v Villa and maybe ply Gomez and Ibou in those games too.

You can have the Premier League and FA Cup but City win the CL, or just the CL. Which are you taking?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11572 on: Today at 09:39:25 pm »
City can have the PL, it doesn't mean much to them now since they've won it to many times. CL is the one they crave so badly, I want us to take it from them.

Would you say the Bundesliga and Ligue 1 are farmers leagues?
