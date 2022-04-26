I'm pretty ambitious, I want to be a director in my company by the time my boss retires in 2 years and I'd like the Head Job in my country within 10 years. Ambitious but realistic. That is, as long as it doesn't disrupt my work life balance too badly. I know the directors at present do the odd extra long day (as do I, probably more so than them) but generally go unbothered on weekends and days off. I know they have a great work-life balance from what my director says.



If it were the case that the head of country job was basically work 24/7, no personal life I'd rather just settle at Director level even though it's half the wage. The time with friends and family is worth more than the difference in money to me. Basically if I start to have to routinely do 50 hours+ a day, that's not going to work for me.



