Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11520 on: April 22, 2022, 01:34:48 pm »
I think the way fighters are managed now will prevent someone like Iron Mike emerging - fighters are clamouring to engage the top dogs after only like 4 or 5 pro fights and marketable fighters are protected and manoeuvred into title fights before theyre capable. Plus the sport isnt as well attended in terms of actual fighters which dilutes the quality of the underage and amateur divisions, leading to people becoming pros who would have had no business doing so 30 years ago. If Fury cleans out Whyte, Joshua and Usyk hes beaten whats put in front of him via an unconventional career path, but even then its nothing compared to a 20 year old Iron Mike decimating loads of seasoned pros via a ream of brutal knockouts and him putting the fear and intimidation into seasoned world class fighters. No one will have that impact on the sport again, regardless of what marketing tells us.

What oft-misused phrase gets on your nerves? Always bugs me irrationally when people write that theyre on route. No, youre actually en route.
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11521 on: April 22, 2022, 03:34:29 pm »
'Risk it for the biscuit' - I don't think I've ever heard anyone in real life say it who wasn't a bellend. Or if that's too obscure, when people use verbs as nouns (eg. 'Have a gossip').

Do you still buy magazines?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11522 on: April 22, 2022, 03:42:11 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on April 22, 2022, 03:34:29 pm
).

Do you still buy magazines?
No and can't remember when I bought my last newspaper.

Do you still go to the Cinema?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11523 on: April 22, 2022, 03:43:42 pm »
I bought a couple of madly overpriced ones in the airport recently and have had subscriptions in past years, but pretty much never now.

Should social media be more regulated and you need to submit identification to use the platforms?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11524 on: April 22, 2022, 04:02:31 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on April 22, 2022, 03:34:29 pm
Do you still buy magazines?

I prefer a physical magazine, subscribe to Practical Sportsbikes and have every issue

Quote from: Drinks Sangria on April 22, 2022, 03:43:42 pm
I bought a couple of madly overpriced ones in the airport recently and have had subscriptions in past years, but pretty much never now.

Should social media be more regulated and you need to submit identification to use the platforms?

Tough one that as there are certain countries, UAE, Saudi, Russia, China spring to mind where having your ID on social media would likely end in a death sentence for some people. I do think though that to interact with famous people on the likes of twitter you should need ID though.

I always finish my food and will also pick off others plates and I put that down to being forced to finish everything on my plate at infants school, or you weren't allowed to leave the table and eating stuff my mates hated to help them get away from the table. Am I talking shite, or is there any truth in what I suspect?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11525 on: April 22, 2022, 04:50:06 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on April 22, 2022, 04:02:31 pm
I prefer a physical magazine, subscribe to Practical Sportsbikes and have every issue

Tough one that as there are certain countries, UAE, Saudi, Russia, China spring to mind where having your ID on social media would likely end in a death sentence for some people. I do think though that to interact with famous people on the likes of twitter you should need ID though.

I always finish my food and will also pick off others plates and I put that down to being forced to finish everything on my plate at infants school, or you weren't allowed to leave the table and eating stuff my mates hated to help them get away from the table. Am I talking shite, or is there any truth in what I suspect?
Definitely, loads of your behaviours and triggers will be based on what was drilled into you as a child. I am the same in that I feel the need to always finish my plate of food. One for me is that I never flush the chain if I have a piss in the night and then the next day my missus will have a go at me - it's pure instinct because as a kid I lived in a tiny two up two down where flushing the chain when people were still in bed meant they were getting woken up.

Is there any lessons your parents tried to teach you as a kid that you totally disagree with now as an adult?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11526 on: April 22, 2022, 07:00:52 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on April 22, 2022, 04:50:06 pm


Is there any lessons your parents tried to teach you as a kid that you totally disagree with now as an adult?

My parents were both devout Catholics and bottle-fed us then kids with it all.
I made my own mind up about religion when I was about 12.

Do you ever see a World where different Religions don't cause unrest or worse still, wars?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11527 on: April 22, 2022, 07:04:09 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on April 22, 2022, 07:00:52 pm
My parents were both devout Catholics and bottle-fed us then kids with it all.
I made my own mind up about religion when I was about 12.

Do you ever see a World where different Religions don't cause unrest or worse still, wars?

No, because too many evil people attach themselves to religion, corrupt the message and then manipulate the gullible to carry out their evil wishes.

Do you still play board games? Our kids love playing Cluedo.
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11528 on: April 22, 2022, 07:48:47 pm »
Probably once a year, at Christmas. We should do it more because we often have a good time. We did a shot monopoly during the first lockdown that was a pisser. Binned it off about an hour in when we were all already steaming.

If you could nationalise one thing in your country, what would it be?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11529 on: April 22, 2022, 10:58:31 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on April 22, 2022, 07:48:47 pm

If you could nationalise one thing in your country, what would it be?

As in make a community project? Benefits. They have been trialling universal benefit in Wales and everybody wins, is love it on England we just have Tory paymasters who think money =everything worthwhile, whereas universal benefit would give anybody rich or poor sick or young enough dosh to cope on. https://www.walesonline.co.uk/news/wales-news/energy-bills-swansea-elections-money-23754776

My question is what's it all about then, eh?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11530 on: April 23, 2022, 10:09:45 am »
Fuck knows. I think most of us are trying to get by as best they can, live comfortably, have a few good people in their life and try not to leave a negative impact wherever they go.

If you won a load on the lottery, would you let them publicise it?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11531 on: April 23, 2022, 10:56:17 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on April 23, 2022, 10:09:45 am
Fuck knows. I think most of us are trying to get by as best they can, live comfortably, have a few good people in their life and try not to leave a negative impact wherever they go.

If you won a load on the lottery, would you let them publicise it?

No. Don't want the publicity and don't to be a target of the robbing fuckers. I won't even use my surname on FB as it's a rare one.

If you did win millions on the lottery, other than taking care of friends and family, what would you do with the money?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11532 on: April 23, 2022, 11:37:26 am »
Yeah Id rather win £10m and it be private than £100m and it be publicised.

Nothing unusual, a few nice cars, one or two modest classics Id love to own, build my own house on a decent plot of land. Book a load of holidays. If I had enough money, one of the more out there things I would do is buy a few hectares and try to rewild them, turn them into a proper private woods and meadow to try and keep it protected and teeming with wildlife.

Would Finland joining NATO cause World War 3?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11533 on: April 23, 2022, 11:38:56 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on April 23, 2022, 10:56:17 am
No. Don't want the publicity and don't to be a target of the robbing fuckers. I won't even use my surname on FB as it's a rare one.

If you did win millions on the lottery, other than taking care of friends and family, what would you do with the money?

Buy a non-league side and run it with the fans for pure non-league, able to drink in the stands fun. Set up a women's team, kids teams all the way down, try and turn it into a community hub. I'm thinking specifically of my hometown side Droylsden who ceased playing during lockdown because their only income other than matchday was the function room where everybody in town's birthdays, christenings, school parties etc. were held.

If you won one of those massive Omaze houses or a BOTB supercar or one of those types of raffles for assets, would you flog it for the cash or actually use it?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11534 on: April 23, 2022, 12:03:10 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on April 23, 2022, 11:38:56 am
Buy a non-league side and run it with the fans for pure non-league, able to drink in the stands fun. Set up a women's team, kids teams all the way down, try and turn it into a community hub. I'm thinking specifically of my hometown side Droylsden who ceased playing during lockdown because their only income other than matchday was the function room where everybody in town's birthdays, christenings, school parties etc. were held.

If you won one of those massive Omaze houses or a BOTB supercar or one of those types of raffles for assets, would you flog it for the cash or actually use it?
Super car deffo sell, beyond something like a merc or BMW, luxury cars are pointless.
House, unless its in an area I want to live and it wouldnt be, Sell or rent it out.,


If you had control of the result of one remaining football game this season, which would it be?


Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11535 on: April 23, 2022, 12:06:10 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on April 23, 2022, 12:03:10 pm
Super car deffo sell, beyond something like a merc or BMW, luxury cars are pointless.
House, unless its in an area I want to live and it wouldnt be, Sell or rent it out.,


If you had control of the result of one remaining football game this season, which would it be?

Champions League final, either us or Villarreal (if the worst happens) to win it. I couldn't stand those oil-soaked bellends getting their hands on our Big Ears, especially if it's against us, and Real Madrid are just a cancer on the game.

Did you get into the whole Italian football thing on C4 in the 90s?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11536 on: April 23, 2022, 12:09:23 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on April 23, 2022, 12:06:10 pm
Did you get into the whole Italian football thing on C4 in the 90s?

Not really. I used to watch it sometimes but I've always been a Liverpool fan rather than a football fan, so I've never got all this "x is my Italian side" or really ever watched games which in some way don't impact us.

If Liverpool (FC) ceased to exist suddenly, would you pick another team and continue watching football?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11537 on: April 23, 2022, 12:59:17 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on April 23, 2022, 12:09:23 pm
Not really. I used to watch it sometimes but I've always been a Liverpool fan rather than a football fan, so I've never got all this "x is my Italian side" or really ever watched games which in some way don't impact us.

If Liverpool (FC) ceased to exist suddenly, would you pick another team and continue watching football?
Probably pick my local team Huddersfield, but I've become completely disillusioned with football in recent years so I wouldn't watch matches, just check results and that's it.

What's your favourite perfume that you love wearing?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11538 on: April 23, 2022, 04:03:38 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on April 23, 2022, 12:59:17 pm


What's your favourite perfume that you love wearing?

Issey me Purple Aki Nuite

Back in the 80s  you could claim dole as Musician which led to formation of such bands as the La's. You can't now. My question is why haven't you written to your MP that things used to be better?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11539 on: April 23, 2022, 05:03:21 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on April 23, 2022, 04:03:38 pm
Issey me Purple Aki Nuite

Back in the 80s  you could claim dole as Musician which led to formation of such bands as the La's. You can't now. My question is why haven't you written to your MP that things used to be better?
Bet you smell quite muscular lad.

I have written to my MP before, just not about that!

Whats your favourite way to relax?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11540 on: April 23, 2022, 05:34:26 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on April 23, 2022, 05:03:21 pm
Bet you smell quite muscular lad.

I have written to my MP before, just not about that!

Whats your favourite way to relax?

A good day's work done, and following a Buddhist dlction. No harm done. Wish I did most times but I seem to get away with it

I would love to promote my Liverpool recorded album by handing out carriable snare drums and such (bongos man. I don't know if you've bee to Barca but what obstacles stand in my way from giving out instruments in Tocky and matching marching to town? Scare me off.
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11541 on: Yesterday at 02:00:30 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on April 23, 2022, 05:34:26 pm


I would love to promote my Liverpool recorded album by handing out carriable snare drums and such (bongos man. I don't know if you've bee to Barca but what obstacles stand in my way from giving out instruments in Tocky and matching marching to town? Scare me off.
Depends on how many people you want to get involved with?  Maybe make it into an organised event and you would probably need some sort of permission. Being a musician myself, I personally think it's a great idea.

When you shop do you do it more online or more actual shopping in shops, etc..?

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11542 on: Yesterday at 06:48:55 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 02:00:30 pm
Depends on how many people you want to get involved with?  Maybe make it into an organised event and you would probably need some sort of permission. Being a musician myself, I personally think it's a great idea.

When you shop do you do it more online or more actual shopping in shops, etc..?
Online. High street prices are too high, can pick up a bargain on Ebay.

What's been your best purchase ever?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11543 on: Yesterday at 09:47:48 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Yesterday at 06:48:55 pm
Online. High street prices are too high, can pick up a bargain on Ebay.

What's been your best purchase ever?
Not the best purchase but easily the best bargain.
A J&D Les Paul copy (google them, cracking guitars for the price) on Ebay for £50.01
Pictured below.

Do Everton survive the drop now or are they the giant turd that eventually got flushed?

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11544 on: Today at 07:42:28 am »
Im on the fence. Felt theyd survive until Burnley won yesterday. If Burnley win away at Watford then get 4 points out of the 9 available in the double header with Villa and the Spurs away game, theyll stay up.

Has any other team in the league to your knowledge ever put in two such scummy displays as the blueshite at Goodison last season and Anfield yesterday? Should they have faced retrospective punishment last year?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11545 on: Today at 09:20:45 am »
There probably have been some as bad, we just dont remember them. That United approach against Arsenal when they were need their unbeaten record if you watch it back was unbelievable. So many reckless, dangerous tackles that they got away with and all got passed off as disrupting Arsenals rhythm. You then had the likes of Spurs losing their heads that time they lost to Chelsea to lose all chance of winning the league when Leicester won it.

Yesterday was awful though. The way they all rushed the ref after that Richarlison nonsense and Doucoure foul in the first half was ridiculous. So obviously premeditated in terms of trying to goad some of ours into a reaction.

They should get fined for failing to control their players but ultimately thats not a huge punishment it deterrent is it?

I was going to ask whats been your favourite win this season but given in the last week weve beaten two Mancs and Everton, whats been your favourite win of the last week?!
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11546 on: Today at 10:40:30 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:20:45 am
There probably have been some as bad, we just dont remember them. That United approach against Arsenal when they were need their unbeaten record if you watch it back was unbelievable. So many reckless, dangerous tackles that they got away with and all got passed off as disrupting Arsenals rhythm. You then had the likes of Spurs losing their heads that time they lost to Chelsea to lose all chance of winning the league when Leicester won it.

Yesterday was awful though. The way they all rushed the ref after that Richarlison nonsense and Doucoure foul in the first half was ridiculous. So obviously premeditated in terms of trying to goad some of ours into a reaction.

They should get fined for failing to control their players but ultimately thats not a huge punishment it deterrent is it?

I was going to ask whats been your favourite win this season but given in the last week weve beaten two Mancs and Everton, whats been your favourite win of the last week?!

I actually think yesterday was, because it was a lot harder. I expected us to batter United, and after 5 minutes it was clear we were going to. Games like yesterday are that much more satisfying, particularly because their shithousing was effective for an hour.

If you could sign one Everton player of the last ten years (considering them at their peak to play for us now), who would it be?
