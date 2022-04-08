« previous next »
Author Topic: Ask the next person a question  (Read 389912 times)

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11440 on: April 8, 2022, 05:59:49 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on April  8, 2022, 04:40:25 pm
In my opinion yes, not so in others! My girlfriend and I are going to mordor to watch Red Hot Chilli Peppers in June. I'm also taking my Ma to see Elton John at Anfield as a Birthday Present. Got a few smaller ones doubted about more locally too, Frank Turner at Arts Club next week.

Have you ever seen a big band when they were new or unknown, become a big fan then seen them on a big headline tour? What was the discrepancy in ticket price? I saw Biffy Clyro when I was 14 at The Sugarmill in Stoke, paid £4 on the door to get in, must have been 2007 or so? Was after Infinity Land but before The Puzzle gave them a bigger breakout success. Paid £60 to see them in Glasgow just pre pandemic and am mulling over travelling to Munich to see them this year.


 Oasis at the Tivoli in Buckley - Free As it was a regular place of mine for a night out and I never had a ticket but the door staff let us in anyway.  It was a Wednesday night, which was Indie disco night and we went every Wednesday. Im not, not going cos you need a ticket cos theres some band on.

the gig was the week Definitely Maybe was released. 

Seen them after numerous times but Maine Road was probably the biggest
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11441 on: April 8, 2022, 06:02:43 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on April  8, 2022, 05:03:27 pm
When having beans on toast do you add anything else on top? Cheese? Brown sauce? Branston Pickle?

Cheese (grated mature cheddar), but it needs to go under the beans not on top.

Is there something you make/eat which most would consider a bit weird?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11442 on: April 8, 2022, 07:02:28 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on April  8, 2022, 06:02:43 pm
Cheese (grated mature cheddar), but it needs to go under the beans not on top.

Is there something you make/eat which most would consider a bit weird?

I used to get a massive barm with lettuce and mayonnaise and then slap a steak pie on it. I also used to toast one of those barms and put chicken curry on it.

What's the most amount of money you have won on the National.
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11443 on: April 8, 2022, 07:29:19 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on April  8, 2022, 07:02:28 pm
I used to get a massive barm with lettuce and mayonnaise and then slap a steak pie on it. I also used to toast one of those barms and put chicken curry on it.

What's the most amount of money you have won on the National.

150 quid on West Tip in 1986  so with todays inflation, about 50k

Speaking of 1986, would you give up the FA Cup to see Everton relegated?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11444 on: April 8, 2022, 07:32:13 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on April  8, 2022, 07:29:19 pm
150 quid on West Tip in 1986  so with todays inflation, about 50k

Speaking of 1986, would you give up the FA Cup to see Everton relegated?
Wouldn't give up anything to see them relegated. Strongly believe that it will happen anyway.

What will become of the Seaforth sandpit if this massive turd does get flushed?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11445 on: April 8, 2022, 09:37:43 pm »
It will stay there, disused and be a constant symbol of the clubs downfall and the greedy horrible fatso who used to be our Mayor.

Whats the biggest cultural shock youve had when going to a different area in the UK?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11446 on: April 8, 2022, 09:54:18 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on April  8, 2022, 09:37:43 pm
It will stay there, disused and be a constant symbol of the clubs downfall and the greedy horrible fatso who used to be our Mayor.

Whats the biggest cultural shock youve had when going to a different area in the UK?
It's quite common now sadly Nationwide, but seeing beggars on the streets in London, years ago.

Would you be up to anyone living North of the Watford gap, joining up with Scotland and forming an Independent Government?

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11447 on: April 8, 2022, 10:01:12 pm »
Some years ago I wouldnt have said so but a GOT-style independent North sounds better with each passing Tory action.

What well-visited holiday or tourist destination that youve never been to have you absolutely no interest in ever going to?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11448 on: April 8, 2022, 10:31:55 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on April  8, 2022, 10:01:12 pm
Some years ago I wouldnt have said so but a GOT-style independent North sounds better with each passing Tory action.

What well-visited holiday or tourist destination that youve never been to have you absolutely no interest in ever going to?

Disneyworld. God, I couldn't imagine anything more ghastly.

What's your favourite UK transport network outside London? (i.e. Merseyrail, Sheffield Supertram, Manchester Metrolink, Middlesbrough Transporter Bridge etc...)
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11449 on: April 8, 2022, 10:34:15 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on April  8, 2022, 10:31:55 pm
Disneyworld. God, I couldn't imagine anything more ghastly.

What's your favourite UK transport network outside London? (i.e. Merseyrail, Sheffield Supertram, Manchester Metrolink, Middlesbrough Transporter Bridge etc...)

Moved a little outside Manchester last Sept and Im right on a Met stop - its great. I can get a return into the city centre for a bit over £4 and there are free buses in the centre once there if there isnt a net stop close to where I want.

Fav movie genre?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11450 on: April 9, 2022, 04:56:27 am »
Probably action/comedy, like Rush Hour.

How do you think the next general election will go, do the thick c*nts and rich c*nts still vote in Tory? Or have all the scandals changed their minds?

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11451 on: April 9, 2022, 06:40:06 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on April  9, 2022, 04:56:27 am
Probably action/comedy, like Rush Hour.

How do you think the next general election will go, do the thick c*nts and rich c*nts still vote in Tory? Or have all the scandals changed their minds?


Labour to win back some seats but still a Conservative majority. Lots of people simply don't care I'm afraid to say.

What's the worst nights sleep you've had (through no fault of your own).
We are staying in Brighton on a main road and it's that bad in the early hours my girlfriend is considering jibbing the marathon off to come home early
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11452 on: April 9, 2022, 07:46:43 am »
Just a bad sleeper in general compared to many - I struggle to drop off and a good nights sleep for me is an unbroken 5 hours. I tend to get around 6 hours where Ill wake up twice. I have a fair few nights where I struggle to sleep at all, so one nights shit sleep doesnt really stand out to me.

Do you prefer activities like rural hiking and walking or visiting museums and city-based attractions?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11453 on: April 9, 2022, 08:03:35 am »
I prefer hiking/fishing/hunting in the wild, but my bum knee prevents those activities currently.

Do you see the current renewable energy scheme sufficient, or do we need to heavily invest in nuclear in order to become independent of fossil fuels?

Edit: typo
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11454 on: April 9, 2022, 09:58:11 am »
Quote from: dimwit on April  9, 2022, 08:03:35 am
I prefer hiking/fishing/hunting in the wild, but my bum knee prevents those activities currently.

Do you see the current renewable energy scheme sufficient, or do we need to heavily invest in nuclear in order to become independent of fossil fuels?

We aren't doing enough and I particularly think about the timescale. I think nuclear is the obvious option but would like a mixed approach, more wind farms and other such renewables, solar panel schemes, there's a lot to do. Meanwhile our prime minister traipses to Saudi asking for oil. We have an addiction to the black stuff and the sooner we're not bound up in fossil fuels the better. The climate crisis is severe and the jadedness of anybody doesn't change the stark facts. We need systemic change like it was yesterday

Consider some of the artistic geniuses throughout history: Mozart, Picasso, Da Vinci, the list seems endless. Who would you put on that level from modern times? Let's define modern as active in and after 1950. I'd like up to three names (appreciate it's a shorter timescale), not really fussed about the specific art, just not science, tech or finance or politics.
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11455 on: April 9, 2022, 10:32:46 am »
Banksy, Paul Mc Cartney, Christo.

Can the different shades of humanity ever accept that we are all the same race?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11456 on: April 9, 2022, 01:28:53 pm »
Quote from: dimwit on April  9, 2022, 10:32:46 am


Can the different shades of humanity ever accept that we are all the same race?
Add different fairy God in the sky religion as well. Madness.

As seeing as Labour are the only real opponents of the Tories. What do they have to do to convince people to vote the bastards out? Failing that, do we need a proper new Socialist party as seeing this Labour party is just a Tory B-team?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11457 on: April 9, 2022, 05:39:57 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on April  9, 2022, 01:28:53 pm
Add different fairy God in the sky religion as well. Madness.

As seeing as Labour are the only real opponents of the Tories. What do they have to do to convince people to vote the bastards out? Failing that, do we need a proper new Socialist party as seeing this Labour party is just a Tory B-team?

They need to get the white working class back, whilst keeping the liberals, thats hard. as the 2 demographics are at odds with each other
Removing the Whip from the MP for Islington North has alienated the Left.

based on lost demographics the largest will be the white working class.  To get them back they need to scale back on woke/green issues and concentrate on jobs/cost of living.
This will require the liberals holding their nose and trusting that minorites wont get fucked over by a Labour government.
I feel restoring the whip to JC might help, but some now hate KS as much as they do the Tories.



If Ronaldo had gone to City would that have had an impact on the PL season

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11458 on: Yesterday at 03:01:56 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on April  9, 2022, 05:39:57 pm


If Ronaldo had gone to City would that have had an impact on the PL season


If he had gone there, then I don't think he would have played as many matches for them. Would the baldy one have tried to get him to work as a team player? I don't know.
The only thing I would say is, that it might have had more of a positive reaction to United's squad if he wouldn't have gone back to them.

Do you think we will be in for another front 3 player next season?
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11459 on: Yesterday at 03:15:59 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 03:01:56 pm
If he had gone there, then I don't think he would have played as many matches for them. Would the baldy one have tried to get him to work as a team player? I don't know.
The only thing I would say is, that it might have had more of a positive reaction to United's squad if he wouldn't have gone back to them.

Do you think we will be in for another front 3 player next season?

I don't think we will lose any of the current five, Bobby, Mane, Mo, Diogo Snideta or Lucho, but I think the lineups will be much more fluid, no definite "first three..."

Will their be some sort of tragedy or violent incident at the Spurious Cup this Winter, which may produce changes at FIFA?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11460 on: Yesterday at 07:53:36 pm »
Theres already been a tragedy, the treatment, manipulation and exploitation of migrant workers. That hasnt stopped it and scant few media outlets are reporting it. Even The Athletic who did some of the best articles exposing the monstrosity of the whole charade are simultaneously running stories discussing the groups, teams and tournament in general, completely free of the context of above.

Why does the country (UK) feel stupider and more selfish than ever?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11461 on: Yesterday at 09:34:00 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 07:53:36 pm
.

Why does the country (UK) feel stupider and more selfish than ever?
Because we are led by someone who pretends to be stupid when he and his chums are extremely powerful and dangerous.

Who is/was the best female singer ever?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11462 on: Yesterday at 10:15:32 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:34:00 pm
Because we are led by someone who pretends to be stupid when he and his chums are extremely powerful and dangerous.

Who is/was the best female singer ever?
Karen Carpenter; absolutely beautiful voice.

What is your specialist 'nerd' area of expertise?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11463 on: Yesterday at 10:17:45 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Yesterday at 10:15:32 pm
Karen Carpenter; absolutely beautiful voice.

What is your specialist 'nerd' area of expertise?
Either The Simpsons seasons 1 - 8, or in more likelihood, Pokemon Cards released between 1998 - 2004. I have a decent collection and am very nerdy about it.

If you could have one skill be honed to world class levels - but not something you can necessarily make much money from, what would it be?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11464 on: Yesterday at 10:22:32 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 10:17:45 pm
Either The Simpsons seasons 1 - 8, or in more likelihood, Pokemon Cards released between 1998 - 2004. I have a decent collection and am very nerdy about it.

If you could have one skill be honed to world class levels - but not something you can necessarily make much money from, what would it be?

I stopped Kendo just before I took my first Dan and never got back into it. It never happens for a westerner, so to achieve 8th Dan would be a dream.

Who is the best drummer of all time?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11465 on: Today at 01:14:39 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:22:32 pm
I stopped Kendo just before I took my first Dan and never got back into it. It never happens for a westerner, so to achieve 8th Dan would be a dream.

Who is the best drummer of all time?
Neil Peart

Who is the best guitarist of all time?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11466 on: Today at 03:43:00 pm »
Prince has got to be up there, as has Hendrix, Page and Frusciante. Probably Page.

Did you go to school with anyone who became famous?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11467 on: Today at 03:47:53 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 03:43:00 pm
Prince has got to be up there, as has Hendrix, Page and Frusciante. Probably Page.

Did you go to school with anyone who became famous?

Closest I got was being good mates at school with someone who played for the Chelsea youth team before getting a decent amount of appearances (under Gullit, I think) for the first team until he tumbled down to the lower leagues.  Even though he didn't make it at the top level, he was just streets ahead of anyone else I'd ever played with at that point in my life.  Everything he did was clean and crisp, just instant technique and decision making.  We had to play him in goal during school matches else he'd just take the piss.

If you won big on the lottery, would you let RAWK know (assuming no one on here knows you from real life)?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11468 on: Today at 05:49:18 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:47:53 pm
Closest I got was being good mates at school with someone who played for the Chelsea youth team before getting a decent amount of appearances (under Gullit, I think) for the first team until he tumbled down to the lower leagues.  Even though he didn't make it at the top level, he was just streets ahead of anyone else I'd ever played with at that point in my life.  Everything he did was clean and crisp, just instant technique and decision making.  We had to play him in goal during school matches else he'd just take the piss.

If you won big on the lottery, would you let RAWK know (assuming no one on here knows you from real life)?

Think you might suss when I posted a pic of my new McLaren in the What car do you drive thread ;D

What song can you hear and immediately be transported back to being a kid, ie you can actually feel you are in a place? The Faces Ooh La La takes me to my uncles house in summer
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11469 on: Today at 06:02:38 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:49:18 pm


What song can you hear and immediately be transported back to being a kid, ie you can actually feel you are in a place? The Faces Ooh La La takes me to my uncles house in summer
The original version of Spirit in the Sky by Norman Greenbaum takes me back to the Viking Boys club, Rock Ferry.

If you had a big win on the lottery, what's the first thing you spend your money on?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11470 on: Today at 07:13:58 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 06:02:38 pm
The original version of Spirit in the Sky by Norman Greenbaum takes me back to the Viking Boys club, Rock Ferry.

If you had a big win on the lottery, what's the first thing you spend your money on?
A property abroad. This country has gone down the drain with those crooks in charge and the morons voting them in, desperate to get away permanently.

I'll ask the same, what 3 things you spending your money on first after striking it lucky?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11471 on: Today at 07:42:25 pm »
Give my Ma a load of cash so she can retire and relax for however long she pleases, buy a load of land and build a house on it, buy a load of land and rewild it.

Can you feasibly rent or buy a property, remain nourished and have enough money left for clothing, fuel and entertainment on minimum wage?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11472 on: Today at 08:34:41 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 07:42:25 pm


Can you feasibly rent or buy a property, remain nourished and have enough money left for clothing, fuel and entertainment on minimum wage?
Not a fucking chance.

Do we need a revolution to take these Tory pricks on?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11473 on: Today at 09:22:56 pm »
It actually feels more and more like it. I keep thinking that once a particular generation dies out it might help, but Im in my 20s still (just about) and theres plenty of bacon-headed idiots in mine and all age categories. If all the nonsense thats gone on for the past few years isnt enough, all the market manipulation, all the attempts on the culture and the lives of the working class, the educated working class, I dont know what is.

Will a well-known country ever adopt a method of government and economic control that will prove a huge success for quality of life and make other countries take notice?
