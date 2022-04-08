Add different fairy God in the sky religion as well. Madness.
As seeing as Labour are the only real opponents of the Tories. What do they have to do to convince people to vote the bastards out? Failing that, do we need a proper new Socialist party as seeing this Labour party is just a Tory B-team?
They need to get the white working class back, whilst keeping the liberals, thats hard. as the 2 demographics are at odds with each other
Removing the Whip from the MP for Islington North has alienated the Left.
based on lost demographics the largest will be the white working class. To get them back they need to scale back on woke/green issues and concentrate on jobs/cost of living.
This will require the liberals holding their nose and trusting that minorites wont get fucked over by a Labour government.
I feel restoring the whip to JC might help, but some now hate KS as much as they do the Tories.
